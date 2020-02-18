Canada does not need its own SPLC 

Although launched not even two years ago, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) seems to have quickly been elevated to the status of Canada’s go-to “hate monitor.” Most of the major outlets—the CBC, Global, etc.—regularly seek comment from the group whenever sensitive issues like offensive speech and alleged hate crimes are trending in the media. They also reliably cover CAHN’s investigative research on “hate groups” operating in Canada.
Our American friends down south know “hate monitoring” organizations well, chief among them the Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). That organization, which CAHN in fact has a partner relationship with, is currently undergoing a public relations-crisis following revelations from a former insider that the group is essentially a scam; one which regularly reported that “hate always continued to be on the rise” in order to bilk its “gullible Northern liberal” donor base. Last year, a group of employees accused the SPLC’s leadership of fostering an environment where racism, sexism and sexual assault was allowed. It led to the organization’s founder being fired and the resignation of its president.
CAHN is now facing its own public relations challenge after it was alleged, among other things, to be pursuing similar “hate group” alarmism in Canada. According to CAHN, there are apparently 300 “right-wing extremists” groups operating across the country; more per capita than what even the SPLC finds in the US. The piece, published in an online journal curated by Preston Manning’s Manning Foundation, was indeed thoroughly critical of the group’s methods. It apparently cut so deep with CAHN executives, they responded with a positively frenzied open letter accusing the journal of manufacturing half-truths, straw-man arguments, and even outright lies.
A major focus of the piece is CAHN’s supposed defence of the extreme far-left antifa movement. Most Canadians by now know antifa well, having seen images of its black-clad, mask-wearing members committing unprovoked acts of violence or aggression against those not just on the far-right, but also conservatives, free speech-advocates, journalists, and even geriatrics. Operating transnationally, the Department of Homeland Security has described some of antifa’s actions as “domestic terrorist violence.”
But in their letter against the Manning Foundation, CAHN attempts to argue that antifa violence isn’t the same as “fascist” violence and that there is “zero equivalency” between the two. Antifa, they write, only “appear when… neo-Nazi groups that want to take power to carry out discrimination, deportations, and genocide” arise, and to say the two sides are comparable “is an intellectually devoid exercise.”
But take antifa-researcher Andy Ngo’s picks for the worst examples of the movement’s violence last year in the U.S. None were in reaction to “fascists” at all:
In one, accused antifa member Charles Landeros of Eugene, Ore. had been stockpiling weapons in order to “kill pigs,” or law enforcement, before police got him first in a shootout at an elementary school. His comrades called him a “martyr” and a bomb was left outside a local police station. That incident is still under investigation.
Willem van Spronsen in Washington state called on his comrades to “take up arms” against the government in a manifesto he released before attempting to murder federal immigration agents using a rifle and explosives. Luckily, his gun malfunctioned and he was shot and killed. Again, antifa supporters call him a “martyr.”
This included Connor Betts who tweeted the message just before he shot and killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio. Betts had antifa connections and was in communications with an antifa militia group prior to the killing.
Again, none of these cases involved entanglements with “fascists.” And according to coverage of the Betts case, a short time before his death, he tweeted: “I want socialism, and I’ll not wait for the idiots to finally come round understanding.” Clearly, at least in part, his mass-killing seemed to have been about accelerating a revolution, not reacting to “fascism.”
In Canada, members of law enforcement have stated that antifa compared to the extreme right is “more violent in some cases.” Like CAHN’s media-appointed status as Canada’s “hate group” arbiter, why should antifa have license to be judge, jury and executioner when it comes to countering political violence? If there truly is a violent threat from an extreme-right group, it should be the police and the legal system that deals with it, not unaccountable, private militia groups. CAHN does say in its letter it’s against the use of violence, however, to defend or fail to disavow antifa, as they apparently do, would seem to encourage the normalization of its tactics.
Moreover, CAHN’s support for aggressive countermeasures, such as pushing for greater public and private censorship and directly confronting “hate groups,” might actually be fueling “hate” and right-wing extremism, not restraining it. For instance, Dr. JA Ravndal of the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism and an expert on right-wing extremism has concluded that “countermeasures intended to constrain radical right politics appear to fuel extreme right violence” and that “[r]ecognition, open-mindedness, and dialogue might then work better than exclusion, public repression, or aggressive confrontation.” If CAHN really wants to stop the supposed increase of right-wing extremism in Canada it may want to focus on the former, not the latter, measures.
Suspect who destroyed College Republicans’ booth at UCSC identified as queer activist
The Post Millennial can report that one of the assailants who destroyed a College Republicans booth and assaulted a tabler at the University of California, Santa Cruz, has been identified as 23-year-old queer activist, Martina Martin, who also uses the name Artimus Martin.
On Feb. 7, Martin and another young woman were filmed vandalizing the booth at Quarry Plaza on the UCSC campus. Martin, who uses “they” and “them” pronouns, can be seen taking the lead on the attack by trying to forcibly yank a “Trump 2020” flag from Hayden Williams, who was tabling at the booth and was scheduled as a guest speaker later that day.
“This is a flag of white supremacy,” Martin says in the video, which has since gone viral after being uploaded this week. As the two tussle over the flag, chairs and items are knocked over before Martin shoves Williams to the ground. Martin then tears down the booth’s banner and spits on the Betsy Ross flag before fleeing from the scene with the accomplice, who had torn up a sign.
The video does not show what happened before the vandalism began but Dylan Temple, president of College Republicans at UCSC, says the incident started when Martin tried to steal a flag. He says the incident was immediately reported to campus police.
On Wednesday, Martin took to social media to claim credit for the vandalism. Responding to Williams on Twitter, Martin wrote: “I had three dudes on me at once and nobody could stop me lol.”
Martin’s social media history shows a long commitment to radical left-wing views, including attending anti-Trump protests. It is unclear if Martin is currently an active student at UCSC. A GoFundMe created in March 2019 by Martin says they are “taking a leave of absence” from the university.
Both Temple and Williams were unaware of Martin’s identity, but have signalled that they intend to press charges for assault and destruction of property.
Temple says the UCSC administration has not been supportive and has made no effort to reach out to him or the College Republicans chapter following the attack.
The incident at UCSC comes at a time of increased reports of politically-motivated attacks against Conservatives. Last Saturday, a man in Jacksonville, Fla. used a van to plow into a GOP tent where voters were being registered. Earlier the same day, another man in Eureka, Cal. smashed the windows of a local GOP office before dumping a flammable chemical inside. Then this week, a New Hampshire man allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old Trump supporter and two adults at a polling site.
Last year, Hayden Williams, who was assaulted by Martin in the video, gained national notoriety after he was sucker-punched by left-wing protester Zachary Greenberg while tabling with Turning Point, USA at the UC Berkeley campus. Greenberg has been charged with multiple felonies for assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty and faces trial later this year.
UCSC and campus police have been reached for comment.
EXCLUSIVE: Man who assaulted pro-Trump teen is an antifa supporter
A Windham, New Hampshire man named Patrick Bradley has been charged with several counts of assault and disorderly conduct after he attacked three people, including a minor, for supporting President Donald Trump. An investigation by The Post Millennial reveals that Bradley is an avowed supporter of the far-left antifa movement.
After casting his vote in the Democratic primary at Windham High School, the 34-year-old walked by a Trump for President campaign tent and proceeded to assault Trump campaigners. Police say he “slapped a 15-year-old juvenile across the face.” When two adults attempted to protect the boy, Bradley allegedly assaulted them too. Police stated that Bradley is also accused of destroying Trump campaign signs and attempting to knock down the tent.
The Post Millennial can reveal that Bradley, whose presence on Facebook remains online and unredacted by the platform, was a member of the antifa movement through the far-left punk scene.
On Facebook, Bradley shared numerous posts communicating his support for antifa over the past year, including a post by the trans activist and leftist webcomic “Assigned Male,” which carries the text: “The government won’t tell you that they are fascists, but they will tell you anti-fascists are their enemies.”
Bradley also shared a leftist meme posted by the Socialist Rifle Association of Seattle mocking critics of communism and Joseph Stalin.
On a post dated to February 8, 2019, Bradley also criticized antifa’s critics: “Somebody said antifa was a terrorist group because of their protests at Berkeley where they set things on fire. So what does that make sports fans?”
On January 19, 2019, Bradley posted a meme insinuating that the Covington Catholic school kids were the same as white supremacists in 1963 who opposed interracial friendships and racial equality for African Americans. The Covington kids were falsely accused of racism and harassing a Native American activist by members of the press. CNN has since settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit with the kids for defamation.
As noted by Andy Ngo, Bradley is also a fan of the Portland-based band Rum Rebellion, members of which have ties to the Antifa movement in Oregon. One of its members was arrested at an Antifa riot and was also present at the scene where antifa activist Sean Kealiher was killed.
In addition to his associations with antifa, The Post Millennial has discovered that Bradley has an extensive history of arrests and violence including drug possession and assaulting a police officer.
Bradley is not the only leftist activist to commit a politically-motivated attack against Trump supporters. Earlier this week, 27-year-old Gregory Timm of Jacksonville, Florida, drove through a Trump for President campaign tent. Timm recorded the attack on video, but lamented to arresting police deputies that he was upset the video ended “before the good part.”
Shocking truth revealed about downfall of Portland antifa pub
In November 2019, an antifa pub in Portland linked to a homicide and a violent riot shut its doors for good. Cider Riot closed on Nov. 10 following a series of violent events at or near the establishment that brought scrutiny to its alleged ties with violent far-left extremists.
Cider Riot, stylized as “Cider Riot!,” first opened its storefront location in 2016 after a successful kickstarter campaign that raised more than $20,000. It quickly became known as a popular left-wing hang-out due to the outspoken political views of one of its owners, 41-year-old Abram Goldman-Armstrong. But the pub also embraced a far-left political identity by producing products featuring antifa-inspired names and images.
“Our Black Bloc Series ciders are our most hardcore and intense, and apt to disappear into the crowd before you know it,” read the advertisement on the website for a series of drinks, nodding to the antifa tactic of wearing black masks and outfits in order to commit crimes anonymously. Beyond branding and marketing however, evidence suggests the pub openly operated as a meeting and organizing space for far-left, violent extremists in Portland.
A report by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC), a government agency, into the pub following a riot on May Day in 2019 details the length the owner and its staff went to allegedly obstruct and mislead state investigators.
On May 1, 2019, Cider Riot co-hosted a party with Rose City Antifa that devolved into a neighbourhood riot after right-wing group Patriot Prayer showed up outside the business. Rose City Antifa is the Portland antifa chapter whose members have been involved in violent riots since the election of Donald Trump. Two journalists, including myself, were attacked in the May Day brawl and a woman was knocked unconscious. Clips recorded at the scene by independent journalists show masked patrons from the pub armed with brass knuckles, batons, a pick and bear mace. Six suspects, all reportedly right-wingers, were eventually arrested. Last month, two of them took plea deals and were sentenced. Portland Police released photos of black-clad antifa suspects last August and asked the public for help in identifying them. There have been no further arrests, however.
Within 48 hours of the riot, pub owner Goldman-Armstrong filed a $1m lawsuit against Joey Gibson, leader of Patriot Prayer, and other right-wing individuals for alleged loss of business. The stunt, coupled with a press conference organized by a left-wing legal group, presented Cider Riot as the victim of political violence. Attorney Juan Chavez compared the case to civil rights lawsuits against the Ku Klux Klan. The event generated favorable local media coverage for the pub for months until the redacted OLCC report was finally released to the public in September. The Post Millennial has now obtained the full, unredacted report.
The state investigation accuses the pub’s owner of knowingly allowing his patrons and security guard, Joseph LeVasseaur, to participate in a riot with illegal weapons. Investigators found that Goldman-Armstrong did nothing to remove violent patrons, nor did he call or instruct his staff to call the police for help, despite claiming otherwise.
“The licensee [Goldman-Armstrong] took pictures and was aware of patrons with illegal weapons on his premises and was aware that patrons were using those weapons,” the report reads. The OLCC recommended that Cider Riot’s owner and staff be charged for providing false statements, failing to evict and allowing unlawful activities.
Additionally, the agency recommended the pub be charged with concealing or destroying evidence. The details of the recommendation were previously redacted but The Post Millennial can report that it stems from Goldman-Armstrong allowing the pub’s security footage be deleted.
On May 16, Christopher Traynor, the detective assigned to the case, wrote an email to Goldman-Armstrong: “I need the internal video surveillance from Cider Riot for the time of the May Day incident. I am looking to track the movements from outside to inside and visa versa (via the front door) of a patron who was assaulted during the event. Will you please let me know how we can go about obtaining it. Thanks.”
The same day, Goldman-Armstrong wrote back: “Unfortunately the video only stores for 48 hours, then deletes itself, so I don’t have access any longer.”
He also claimed at one point that the establishment did not have a camera that captured the riot outside. However, photographs taken of the pub’s exterior on May Day show a business security camera pointed at the patio area.
Additionally, the report details how the pub’s staff were reluctant to speak with investigators, and in one case, tried to mislead them. Pub manager Breanne Gearheart spoke to state investigators only after she was reminded that as a permit-carrying bartender, she was obligated to cooperate. Joseph LeVasseaur, the pub’s licensed security, is accused in the report of lying to investigators about his actions that day.
The report states: “In [LeVasseaur’s] second interview on 6/13/19 he admitted that he had not been at the door during the riot and that he had not been maced and gone inside but in fact had been all over the premises patio and had maced people and engaged in a fight in the street.”
Videos recorded at the scene support the report’s finding.
Noah Bucchi, 22, who was a student journalist at Oregon State at the time of riot, also accuses the pub’s owner of assaulting him after he attempted to identify a masked individual who smashed his camera and ran inside the pub to hide.
“Only someone who was trying to protect those members of antifa would do something like that,” Bucchi says. “[Goldman-Armstrong] never tried to help me. He never called the police.” The OLCC report backs up Bucchi’s allegation that he was assaulted by Goldman-Armstrong. Stills included in the investigation show him shoving Bucchi outside Cider Riot. He says that he was later punched and pulled to the ground by a group of masked people. The report also documents Goldman-Armstrong lying or mistating that he had instructed one of his employees to call police during the riot. Manager Gearheart admitted she actually called the police non-emergency line on her own accord.
Additionally, a police report included in the unredacted investigation casts doubt on Goldman-Armstrong’s claim in his lawsuit that pub patron, Heather Ashley Clark, had a “serious vertebrae fracture” as a result of the right-wing attack. Some supporters of Cider Riot even spread rumors online that Clark, 32, had her “neck broken.” According to police, around 30 minutes after the brawl, they made contact with the owner to ask if anyone needed medical help.
The police report, written by Officer Chris Wheelwright, states: “I asked Mr. Goldman-Armstrong if anyone inside was the victim of a crime and Sergeant [William] Dunbar asked him if anyone needed medical attention … Mr. Goldman-Armstrong returned several minutes later and said there was nobody inside that wanted to talk to us or wanted medical attention.”
Rose City Antifa also tweeted on May 2: “When PPB approached Cider Riot twenty minutes after Gibson & his goons were repelled, they were not allowed into the establishment, but relayed a message asking whether anyone who had been assaulted wished to give a statement. The whole room erupted in laughter.”
Further, The Post Millennial has reviewed documentation from Clark’s hospital visit the day after the brawl. Doctors noted that “no acute fracture” and “no acute traumatic abnormality of the cervical spine” was identified. She was discharged shortly after visiting the hospital.
Ian Kramer, 45, was indicted and arrested for allegedly hitting Clark with a baton during the brawl. He is currently in state detention pending trial. The OLCC report also includes images appearing to show Clark rushing in to fight before she was knocked to the ground.
The still on-going investigation and lawsuit related to the brawl at Cider Riot has attracted attention in Portland partially because of Goldman-Armstrong’s own notoriety in the city. He is known for his involvement with the Portland Timbers soccer fan club, “Timbers Army.” The group has been marred in controversy for encouraging its members to display antifa propaganda symbols at games. Major League Soccer temporarily banned political symbols at games last year but lifted the restriction following protests.
Goldman-Armstrong has also found support from powerful political figures. Most notably, Democrat congressman Earl Blumenauer, whose Oregon district includes most of Portland. He has expressed support for Cider Riot and its owner on numerous occasions, including speaking at an event at the pub to support the $1m lawsuit as recently as September.
Blumenauer’s office did not respond to multiple inquiries for comment about the OLCC report and its findings.
But the violence outside Cider Riot didn’t start or end in May. The pub has hosted many events with Rose City Antifa, including a fundraiser for the violent extremist group in September 2018.
Five months after the May Day brawl, a 23-year-old antifa militant was killed under mysterious circumstances after leaving Cider Riot, where he was reportedly a regular. On Oct. 12, Sean Kealiher died after being hit by a car that had been fired upon outside the pub. A vagrant who witnessed his death said Kealiher’s friends dragged his body away from the scene, leaving a bloody trail. They never called police and antifa groups online urged their comrades to not cooperate with police in the homicide investigation.
Before Cider Riot closed last November, it was put on sale for a whopping $875,000. As of this story’s publication, the price listing on ProBrewer has dropped more than 80 percent, down to $150,000. Abram Goldman-Armstrong has denied that the riot and the ensuing fallout influenced his decision to close the business. He did not respond to inquiries for comment. His attorney declined to comment on the allegations raised in the official state report.
WATCH: Arrests made as antifa, trans protestors disrupt free speech event in Seattle
On February 1, feminist group Women’s Liberation Front held a panel discussion at the Seattle Public Library on the impact of transgender activism on women’s sex-based rights. Featuring Sabina Malik, Kara Dansky, and Twitter-banned Meghan Murphy, the sold-out talk was met with resounding support, but trans rights activists and antifa made their resentment and hostility clear.
Masked protestors wielding signs and chanting misogynistic slurs were monitored closely by Seattle police, who were out in full force to detail the crowd outside of the library.
As the night continued, the protests grew louder. Protestors began to use drums, whistles, and amplifiers in an attempt to disrupt the peaceful women’s rights-related talk occurring inside.
Several of the protestors managed to breach the security barriers and were shouted down by the crowd while police took action and removed them from the premises.
The Seattle Public Library event represents a disturbing trend in peaceful talks being shouted down by social justice mobs. In November of 2019, #GIDYVR had to relocate to the Pan Pacific after its Simon Fraser University sponsor, Mark Collard, withdrew access to the venue due to the overwhelming threat of violence.
In January 2020, Andy Ngo’s lecture at the University of British Columbia was cancelled citing similar concerns about campus safety.
All photos property of Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) and used with consent.
