By elevating extremists, Trudeau betrays Indigenous Canadians 

If you reward something, you get more of it.

If you punish something, you get less of it.

It’s one of the most basic precepts of human nature, and it should be the bare minimum level of knowledge a government official possesses in the execution of their duties.

It’s the entire reason we have laws.

We punish behaviour that is illegal, in order to discourage that illegal behaviour.

Of course, no system is perfect, and we don’t want a “perfect system”, particularly not in a democracy.

But it has to work most of the time, particularly when the illegality is obvious and potentially damaging to the entire nation.

And when it comes to “rewards”, often the reward is in the elevation and respect of those who act in a way that helps that country and makes Canada a better place.

That’s what the majority of community members and the ELECTED Wet’suwet’en Chiefs were doing when they worked to get a good deal for their community, approved the Coastal GasLink pipeline, and worked to help encourage jobs and prosperity.

They followed the rules. They worked for the good of their community.

And what did they get in return?

They got betrayed by Justin Trudeau and the Liberals.

Meanwhile, the radical blockaders–many of whom don’t even represent the Wet’suwet’en community–broke the laws, are damaging Canada’s economy, and are ignoring repeated court injunctions.

In short, they broke the rules, and they’re working against the good of their community.

And what did they get in return?

They got rewarded, by Justin Trudeau and the Liberals.

Trudeau has elevated them, offered meetings, sent a Minister to talk to them, and has in effect given them control over the country by refusing to enforce the rule of law.

Now, as you read at the top of this article, when you reward something you get more of it, and when you punish something you get less of it.

And the consequences are clear:

Trudeau has shown that illegal protests will be rewarded with a gain of status and an ability to meet with government leaders.

Trudeau has also shown that the majority of community members who followed the rules and followed the laws will be ignored and betrayed, with their majority voices drowned out by the more extremist minority.

As a result, Canada can expect more and more illegal protests, while fewer communities will choose to follow the law.

You can already imagine what a massive disaster that will be.

