BREAKING: VIA suspends Toronto – Montreal travel until Thursday due to anti-pipeline blockade
VIA Rail has announced that it is suspending train travel between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal as a result of the ongoing blockade by anti-pipeline protestors.
“In view of the current uncertainty due to the blockade near Belleville, ON, VIA is cancelling all departures until Thursday end of day on between MTL-TOR & TOR-OTT. Affected passengers will receive an email & full refund.” VIA tweeted Tuesday evening.
VIA spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat said, “We know that this unfortunate situation has an impact on our passengers travelling plans and we apologize for the inconvenience it is causing. We encourage them, if they need to travel in the affected areas over the next 2 days, to use alternative modes of transportation.”
“Via has cancelled 157 trains since the blockade began along CN Rail tracks on Thursday, affecting at least 24,500 passengers,” CBC reports.
Liberal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he “very concerned” by the anti-pipeline protestors, but has taken no action to remedy the situation thus far.
BREAKING: Liberal Transport Minister says he is 'very concerned' by train blockades
Liberal Transport Minister Marc Garneau is “very concerned” by the anti-pipeline protestors who have blocked the tracks between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal, according to CBC News.
These protests have crippled Canada’s infrastructure, particularly due to the fact that the protestors are blocking one of the busiest intersections of the countries transport network.
The protestors have blocked the tracks in Bellville, Ontario, which serves as the epicentre for all routes between Canada’s two largest cities and the capital of the nation. All passenger trains and freight trains have been blocked.
CN has chosen to shut down all train travel until the dispute is resolved, despite the fact that the train company received an injunction to remove the protestors from the tracks.
These protests have effectively shut down all passenger travel between these cities, and are having a significant impact on the transport of food and commercial goods. The effect on the economy if this blockade continues will be severe.
These protests have been ongoing since Thursday when demonstrators began to gather at the tracks. Since then, the protests have only gained more traction and attracted more demonstrators to the scene.
The demonstrators say that they are standing in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en chiefs. However, the northern B.C.First Nation officially supports the Coastal GasLink pipeline.
So far, Via Rail has had to cancel 157 trips in the Toronto-to-Montreal corridor: 24,500 passengers have been affected.
WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors block journalists and politicians from entering BC Legislature
Video has emerged from the British Columbia Legislature of BC press gallery secretary and Global News journalist Richard Zussman being denied entry from the building by anti-pipeline activists.
They also blocked British Columbian politicians from entering the building.
The video, which was posted from the province late Tuesday morning by Sean Craig, is the latest in a flood of activist-led demonstrations which have taken over newsreels.
Zussman was later seen entering the building with help from security.
Protestors have left Canada stagnated, as Via Rail trains stopped by blockages on Ontario railways have left the company and passengers in difficult situations. Initially, interruptions were only between Montreal and Ottawa, as well as trains in both directions.
The Belleville blockade is also in solidarity with those who don’t want the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
Additionally, anti-pipeline protestors took over the offices of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Tuesday, Carolyn Bennett in downtown Toronto.
A large group of Climate Justice Toronto and Extinction Rebellion protestors later joined them.
On their way to Bennett’s office, they chanted “How do you spell racist? RCMP” “Racist Canadian Mounted Pricks” and “You can’t drink oil; leave it in the soil.”
After taking over Bennett’s office, protestors dined on pizza and taped makeshift posters in her window that read, “RCMP back down” and “Carolyn Bennett: Will you arrest Indigenous youth?”
Outside, the protestors chanted “shut it down” in support of those who made it inside. The protest leader declared, “The bravest thing we can do here today is say that Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”
Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades
Many Via Rail trains are still being blocked or terminated as protesters continue to blockade the railways near Belleville, Ontario. Via posted a notice on their website this morning warning potential passengers of the dilemma. it stated that trains travelling between Toronto and Montreal and Ottawa and Toronto have been affected in both directions. None of the trains on those two routes will operate until the issue is resolved.
These blockades continue even after Via Rail acquired an injunction to have police remove protesters at least from blockading their rails. RCMP and other police departments have stated that the protests are allowed to continue so long as they don’t blockade the rails. Similar to the protests at the Port of Vancouver.
The Belleville blockade is in solidarity with those who don’t want the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
The Post Millennial reached out to Minister of Transportation Marc Garneau for comment on what the government’s long term strategy is to remedy this situation however we have not yet heard a response.
Vancouver Island man arrested for tearing down anti-pipeline blockade
One Vancouver Island resident was arrested yesterday as residents teared down a blockade that was stopping access to a highway, according to Global News.
The blockade was erected by protesters who are opposed to Coastal GasLink pipeline being built across Northern British Columbia. The pipeline is being built over traditional Wet’suwet’en territory.
These protesters were soon met by local residents who attempted to pull down the barricades. Many of the residents were wearing masks, and the police attempted to divide the two sides.
The confrontation was so heated that one resident drove a truck through the barriers.
During this, one man was arrested for obstruction after he repeatedly teared down the barriers erected by the protesters. Police refused to arrest any of the protesters who were blocking the highway as they did not have orders from their superiors to do so.
Over the past few days, anti-pipeline protestors have placed blockades throughout the country, bringing Canadian infrastructure to a halt.
In Ontario, protestors blocked the tracks at Bellville, cancelling all trains between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal. In Vancouver, protesters blockaded the Port of Vancouver, which left workers without pay until the police enforced the injunction and arrested the straddlers.
The decision to allow Coastal GasLink pipeline was given consensually by all 20 First Nation band councils in the area. Some of these band councils even had referendums on the matter, which subsequently approved the pipeline.
