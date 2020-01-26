Trending

26 Jan 2020

Blog Post

BREAKING: U.S. embassy in Iraq shot by missiles, direct hits
International News

BREAKING: U.S. embassy in Iraq shot by missiles, direct hits 

Graeme Gordon, 3 mins ago 1 min read  
You have 8 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad has been struck by three missiles of five shot at the building, accrdong to AFP News Agency.

A security source confirmed the attack.

An American official told CNN that the dining facility was hit and early reports are saying their was minor damage.

It’s unclear who is behind the attack at this time and if there were fatalities.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
  1. Become a member
  2. Like our page on Facebook
  3. Follow us on Twitter
Tags #Iraq #United States
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial