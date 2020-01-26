BREAKING: U.S. embassy in Iraq shot by missiles, direct hits
The U.S. embassy in Baghdad has been struck by three missiles of five shot at the building, accrdong to AFP News Agency.
A security source confirmed the attack.
An American official told CNN that the dining facility was hit and early reports are saying their was minor damage.
It’s unclear who is behind the attack at this time and if there were fatalities.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
34 U.S. soldiers diagnosed with brain injuries following Iran's airstrike
The Pentagon’s chief spokesperson noted that thirty-four U.S. soldiers have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian airstrikes were directed at the Ain al-Asad Air Base located in Iraq. There were no casualties involved in the airstrike.
The strikes came on January 8 following Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s death. Multiple ballistic missiles were fired towards two of the U.S. air bases in Iraq as a response to the U.S. killing the military commander.
On Friday, the Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman noted that the injured soldiers had been moved to a hospital located in Germany and later returned to the U.S. According to NBC News, they will continue their treatment in Maryland at the Walter Reed Medical Center. Nine soldiers are still staying in Germany.
Hoffman mentioned that Seventeen of the diagnosed soldiers have returned to Iraq and are on active duty.
He added that the Department of Defense is “committed to delivering programs and services intended to lead to the best possible outcome for our service members who suffer any injury.”
Trump didn’t seem very concerned when he addressed the issue on Wednesday during a news conference.
“I heard they had headaches,” he said, “I can report it is not very serious.”
“No, I don’t consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries that I’ve seen,” Trump said. “I’ve seen what Iran has done with their roadside bombs to our troops. I’ve seen people with no legs and with no arms. I’ve seen people that were horribly, horribly injured in that area, that war.”
WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak
A video of a Chinese woman eating a bat in its entirety at a high-end restaurant has gone viral after it is believed they are the source of the coronavirus. There are other videos of Cantonese chefs preparing bat soup.
Emerging in Wuhan, central China, last month the disease has already taken the lives of at least 17 people with more than 590 cases of infection. The city is on complete lockdown according to the Daily Mail.
There is little known about the new strain of virus, other than that it causes pneumonia. Scientists believe it might have spread from snakes or bats to humans.
Coronavirus is linked to the same virus that led to the SARS epidemic in 2003 and leading Chinese virologists fear that this new deadly strain of coronavirus could lead to an outbreak 10 times worse than the previous one.
China has locked down its third city in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. The major Lunar New Year events that had been planned for Beijing have been cancelled. Train stations have been shut down in Ezhou. In Huanggang, public schools, trains, cinemas and internet cafes have all been temporarily closed down. All flights have been cancelled in Wuhan and citizens are banned from leaving which has caused panic and people to fight over food supplies.
With almost 600 patients currently infected with the disease, officials predict that at least as many as 10,000 more could be undiagnosed in Wuhan alone. Experts say no virus has spread this quickly since SARS.
Chinese officials are showering the streets with gas in hopes of disinfecting entire streets at a time and roadside quarantine tents are leaving many residents in great fear of what is to come. One resident described the feeling of the city as ‘the end of the world’ in a recent BBC interview.
The coronavirus has left China as well due to travellers who’ve landed in the U.K. and the U.S. One man landed in Washington state from China and was infected with the virus but was not diagnosed until Monday, five days after he returned from China. He is said to have had close contact with at least 16 people within that time period. He is now been quarantined. The main fear is that the virus will mutate and become even deadlier.
An increasing amount of pressure is being placed on the World Health Organization to declare the coronavirus as a public health emergency crisis such as Ebola or Zika were in the past. Wuhan’s Health Commission has reported the city is full of patients with a high fever and that hospital beds are in short supply.
British government ministers have issued a shutdown on flights from Wuhan and are effectively quarantining any passengers entering the country from China. One professor warned that the death rate from coronavirus holds a semblance to the 1918 pandemic of Spanish Flu which took the lives of more than 50 million people.
What data is known thus far about the coronavirus suggests that one in fifty people who contract it will die.
Top 10 things you need to know about the coronavirus
If you’ve been on the internet at any point over the last week, then you’ve likely heard of coronavirus. But how much do you know about it? The Post Millennial will give you a quick breakdown of the top ten things you need to know.
1. There are currently over 300 people infected with coronavirus
The coronavirus has over 300 confirmed infections in its short time in the newsreel. It’s also been confirmed that the virus transmits from human-to-human, rather than animal-to-human, as many thought.
2. The first case of a human being diagnosed was in Wuhan, China
Wuhan, the sprawling capital of Central China’s Hubei province, is a commercial center divided by the Yangtze and Han rivers. It has a high population density, as the estimated populace surpasses 11 million people. That’s nearly a third of Canada in one city in China.
3. Scientists believe it was transmitted from a seafood market in Wuhan
Though there is no certain way to pinpoint where the breakout occurred, a seafood market is suspected as point-zero. Others could have contracted the virus without visiting the seafood market, though.
4. A Coronavirus is similar to both SARS and MERS. China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and South Korea all have patients with coronavirus
The World Health Organization released a graphic that gives a simple breakdown of how to avoid getting coronavirus.
5. It can be transmitted from person to person by touching or coughing
In some densely populated Asian countries, it’s not uncommon to see citizens wearing white medical masks on their face.
According to QZ, “The custom of facemask-wearing began in Japan during the early years of the 20th century, when a massive pandemic of influenza killed between 20 and 40 million people around the world—more than died in World War I. There were outbreaks of the disease on every inhabited continent, including Asia (where it devastated India, leading to the deaths of a full 5% of the population). Covering the face with scarves, veils and masks became a prevalent (if ineffective) means of warding off the disease in many parts of the world, until the epidemic finally faded at the end of 1919.”
6. The first case of it in the United States was confirmed Tuesday.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also expected to announce that the first case of the virus has been reported in Washington state, a federal source outside the CDC told CNN.
7. Six people have died so far
Officials warned it is likely to spread in the coming days. All the victims were in Wuhan, the capital of China’s aforementioned central Hubei province.
8. The most common symptoms are coughing, sore throat, fever, runny nose and in some cases pneumonia
Which makes the deadly disease difficult to initially identify, as these symptoms can be found in everything starting at the common cold.
9. Children are the most easily infected and it is believed that everyone will be infected by a coronavirus at some point their lifetime.
Obviously, the virus ranges in severity. Usually, the symptoms are mild to moderate and last for just a few days.
10. Scientist are currently working on a vaccine to fight against the virus.
Day 402 for Canadians detained by China
United States signed “phase one” of their new trade agreement with China on Wednesday and two Canadians incarcerated by China since December 10, 2018 were not part of the deal.
During an interview with Quebec’s TVA in December last year, Trudeau said “that the United States should not sign a final and complete agreement with China that does not settle the question of Meng Wanzhou and the two Canadians.”
The prime minister made the comments approximately a year after Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were taken into custody by China on December 10, 2018, and were subsequently charged with spying.
Their arrests are viewed as retaliation for Meng Wanzhou, Chief Financial Officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, who was arrested by Canadian authorities as she transited through Vancouver International Airport nine days earlier.
Meng remains under house arrest and awaiting extradition to United States where she’s wanted for fraud and conspiracy charges related to Huawei business in Iran, allegedly conducted in violation of U.S. sanctions against the Islamist regime.
Thursday, January 16, 2019 marks day 402 of detention for both men, while Chinese prosecutors began the process of advancing the espionage cases against them around the same time Trudeau gave his TVA interview.
Queries to the Prime Minister’s Office on Spavor’s and Kovrig’s incarceration and whether the PM had any comment in the wake of the US-China phase one trade deal, were forwarded to Foreign Affairs Canada.
“The cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are and will remain our absolute priority,” said Foreign Affairs spokesperson John Babcock in a brief email statement.
“We continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release, and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians. Our approach to these cases is multi-pronged and includes engagement with our allies, including the United States.”
