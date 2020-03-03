BREAKING: Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ontario
Ontario has confirmed that there are two more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in Ontario up to 20.
The total number of confirmed cases in Canada has risen to 29 cases, with 1 person in Quebec and 8 people in British Columbia.
There is some positive news, however. Three patients who had been infected with the virus have had their cases “resolved,” with no confirmed fatalities.
All of these cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.
All those who have been infected tend to be middle-age or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70.
So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have died.
Canadians overwhelming Costco in midst of coronavirus panic
Costco and other bulk buy stores in Canada are having trouble keeping the shelves stocked amid the COVID-19 coronavirus entering the country.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam urged Canadians to make some preparations for a potential outbreak of the virus by “keeping extra food and medication on hand, managing childcare arrangements, and preparing alternate arrangements for work.”
She also said that the risk to Canadians remains low, however, as of March 1, there are 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada. Provinces that have confirmed cases are Ontario with 15 cases, British Columbia with eight cases, and Quebec which has only one case.
There are also an additional forty-seven Canadians abroad, who have been quarantined on the Princess Diamond cruise ship that have also tested positive for the virus.
Many Canadian heeded her advice to stock up on essentials, making it difficult for customers to even get into stores because they were so jam-packed. The photo below shows the Costco in Burlington, Ontario, where the line to enter has stretched around the block.
The Costco in Burnaby, BC saw shoppers swarm their aisles looking to stock up their homes for a potential outbreak. The top item sold were spam, black beans, Lysol wipes and toilet paper, according to Fresh Daily.
Not everybody was stocking up on the bare essentials however, one shopper was spotted leaving a Costco in Vancouver with 16 boxes of condoms and a big jar of coconut oil. Some of us are planning for a good time in the post-apocalyptic world.
Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus
The famous Mexican brewer Corona is taking a serious hit in the last quarter due to the similarity of their name to that of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of thousands worldwide. The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profits in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.
USA Today reported last month that Google searches for “Corona beer virus” and “beer virus” spiked in the US amid other searches related to “coronavirus symptoms,” an increase of 1,050 percent according to The Evening Standard.
Corona is brewed by the world’s biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev). They are also the company behind brands like Budweiser and Stella Artois.
The company predicted that their earnings would drop by about 10 percent after the virus first began, seeing the first slump for demand in China. The drop also coincided with the advent of the Chinese New Year, which furthered the blow by sending company shares down by 8 percent.
The Belgium-based group said: “The impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak on our business continues to evolve. The outbreak has led to a significant decline in demand in China in both on-premise and in-home channels. Additionally, demand during the Chinese New Year was lower than in previous years as it coincided with the beginning of this outbreak.”
AB InBev estimates the earnings hit across China after seeing around $375 million in sales lost just since January 2020 due to COVID-19.
BUSTED: Facebook labels Politico story 'false' after claiming Trump called coronavirus a hoax
Despite Facebook’s well-documented history of media bias, the tech-juggernaut intervened in stopping the spread of the world’s second most discussed virus of 2020: fake news.
A viral story by Politico falsely claiming that President Donald Trump called the coronavirus a hoax was shot down and flagged as a false claim after the fact-checking site Check Your Fact labelled the story as false.
The headline, “Trump rallies his base to treat coronavirus as a ‘hoax,’ misquoted the president, with the article saying that Trump “tried to cast the global outbreak of the coronavirus as a liberal conspiracy intended to undermine his first term.”
The story was labelled “factually inaccurate,” by Check Your Fact.
Trump referred to the alleged “politicizing” of the coronavirus by Democrats as “their new hoax.” He did not refer to the coronavirus itself as a hoax. Throughout the speech, Trump reiterates that his administration is taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously.
Donald Trump Jr. commended Facebook and Check Your Fact’s quick action on the matter.
“It’s a start. I’m not getting my hopes up but maybe they listened to @GOPLeader, @HawleyMO, and my talk @cpac yesterday,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter. “Of course the rest of the media is still running with a lie but no one expects that to ever change.”
President Trump also addressed this issue on Saturday while addressing the concerns around what action his government was taking to fight the virus: Trump was asked whether or not he regretted using the word hoax, to which he responded, “No. No. No.”
“Hoax referring to the action that they take to try and pin this on somebody because we’ve done such a good job. The hoax is on them not… I’m not talking about what’s happening here.”
“How could anybody refer to this [as a hoax?] This is serious stuff. By the way, they refer to it because these people have done such an incredible job, and I don’t like it when they are criticizing these people and that’s the hoax. That’s what I’m talking about.”
Numerous outlets ran with this false story, including MSNBC.
The Trump government has since imposed strict travel restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus.
