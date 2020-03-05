BREAKING: Trump says Schumer must pay ‘severe price’ for threatening two US Supreme Court Justices
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday night to condemn Chuck Schumer’s threatening comments directed at US Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
The Senate Minority Leader said earlier Wednesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh will “pay the price” if they attempt to take away “fundamental rights” in reference to a Louisiana law that aims to regulate abortion providers that is currently before the Supreme Court.
“There can be few things worse in a civilized, law-abiding nation, than a United States Senator openly, and for all to see and hear, threatening the Supreme Court or its Justices. This is what Chuck Schumer just did. He must pay a severe price for this!” Trump tweeted.
Schumer’s comments came as he was addressing a crowd at a pro-abortion rally.
Earlier Wednesday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts let loose on Schumer in a rare statement:
“This morning, Senator Schumer spoke at a rally in front of the Supreme Court while a case was being argued inside. Senator Schumer referred to two Members of the Court by name and said he wanted to tell them that ‘You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.’
Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”
BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently
Andrew Wynn-Williams, Vice President of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, estimates that BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. CME estimates that exports are down $425 million across Canada.
Speaking to Business in Vancouver, Wynn-Williams said, “Any time there’s that kind of uncertainty, it’s not going to be good. People will hang on to their investment dollars … The longer it goes on, the harder it’s going to be to recover.”
According to BIV, “his organization is encouraging government to consider investment programs to help industry following the disruptions that kicked off in opposition to the Coast GasLink pipeline in northern BC.”
If the anti-pipeline blockades continue, then there is a significant risk that ships and cargo will be permanently diverted to United States ports.
“The congestion that’s created from this obviously stretches the supply chain, but more importantly what it creates is unreliability on the international stage from a reputational perspective,” according to Mike Leonard, president and CEO of the BC Maritime Employers Association.
Between February 9-15, there was a 20 percent decrease in work shifts from the same time last year at the Prince Rupert port as a result of a blockade of a single rail line at that location.
“We have 7,000 highly skilled men and women who want to go to work every day, want to perform their jobs safely and want to provide for their families, and they’re basically caught up in this,” Leonard said.
Ford government to provide Ontarians with free treatment for depression and anxiety
Free therapy will soon be available for Ontarians with anxiety and depression according to the Huffington Post. The program is called Mindability, and was announced by the health minister on Tuesday.
“Mindability will be funded just like OHIP (Ontario Health Insurance Plan), with no out-of-pocket cost to patients,” confirmed Minister Christine Elliott.
“Through this groundbreaking program, an individual will receive an assessment from a trained mental health clinician and be offered a therapy program that best addresses their level of need.”
She added that cognitive behavioural therapy would be offered for those suffering from depression or anxiety. “If it’s a more acute episode, if it’s something else that’s happening, they will be treated elsewhere.”
Elliott added that people can sign up for the program over the phone, online or through text message. Patients can receive individual or group therapy as well as over the phone therapy.
Right now, the services have to be provided by a doctor, a psychiatrist or at a hospital to be covered by OHIP. “Not everyone needs to see a psychiatrist,” said Elliott on Tuesday. She added that the waiting lists are “huge.”
“Ontario is finally, finally turning a corner,” she said. The program will begin in the spring of this year and begin to expand shortly afterwards. Elliott added that Mindability will make it easier for those seeking health care to find it.
“No [two] patients are the same. We all know that,” said Elliott. “The long-haul truck driver feeling isolated from friends and family, the middle-aged professional struggling with work performance, the Grade 11 student whose studies are now slipping: each of these individuals has unique needs. But by matching them with the most appropriate level of support, Mindability will make a real difference in their lives.”
This year, Mindability is using $20 million in government money to attempt to treat 80,000 people annually after three to four years of being implemented. The program is part of a mental health strategy being put together by the Progressive Conservative government called Roadmap to Wellness.
In a statement released by mental health service providers on Tuesday, they told Elliott that an increase funding, to the tune of $380 million, is needed from the government annually. This will reduce wait times for things like supportive housing and intensive therapy that may not be offered by the program.
In a statement MPP Bhutila Karpoche said, “Every bit of help is needed, but anything less in mental health funding than the $330 million Doug Ford and Christine Elliott took away is still a cut.”
“And just undoing cuts to mental health funding is nowhere what’s needed.”
BREAKING: LAX medical screener tests positive for coronavirus
The Department of Homeland Security has reported that an LAX worker in charge of conducting passenger screenings tested positive for COVID-19.
The last time the employee was screening travellers for the illness was on Feb. 21 according to an international email acquired by NBC News.
The email referred to the person as a “contract medical screener” who worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The DHS statement said: “Late last night, DHS headquarters was alerted to a situation where one of our contracted medical professionals conducting screenings at LAX international airport had tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. This individual is currently under self-quarantine at home with mild symptoms and under medical supervision. Their immediate family is also under home quarantine.”
“DHS is happy to report that this individual was highly trained and did everything right both on the job and when they began to feel sick,” the report continued. “We are told the individual wore all the correct protective equipment and took necessary protections on the job. Additionally, as soon as the individual began to feel sick, they self-quarantined, saw a physician, and reported to the appropriate authorities and officials.”
“At this time we do not know if this case is a result from community spread or through their work as a medical screener,” DHS said. “There have been no positive COVID-19 detections reported from the LAX screened travellers. This is an evolving situation that the CDC, DHS and county public health officials continue to examine.”
WATCH: Remembering John Candy, 26 years after his death
John Candy died 26 years ago today, but his humour lives on.
Born in Newmarket, Ontario in 1950, Candy first got his start in comedy with Second City in Toronto and was instrumental in the formation of what would later become the now-beloved SCTV. In March of 1994, Candy passed away from a presumed myocardial infarction.
Here is a classic sketch from The New Show, a short-lived comedy sketch show from the early eighties, produced by SNL‘s Lorne Micheals. Candy plays a food repairman in a role only he could play.
Famous for his Hollywood comedies like Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Uncle Buck, Cool Runnings and Canadian Bacon, he also was a good dramatic actor, seen here in Oliver Stone’s epic JFK.
It’s no wonder Candy could pull off dramatic roles as well, he seems to have adored old-time Hollywood, reprising its big stars with impressions such as this one here of the great actor and director, Orson Welles on the Billy Crystal Show.
What really made Candy stand apart was his remarkable likability. There are few celebrities who seemed to retain their humility and common touch as the late great John Candy. No matter what his role, a little bit of his true personality seemed to shine through, if only for a moment. Here we see Candy in a candid interview on his Ontario farm, discussing all things show business.
Although he has passed away, his talent lives on in the work he’s left behind. An interview with Eugene Levy, a cast-mate of SCTV and long-time friend, we discover John was just that same guy off camera as we loved on camera.
One can only hope the Canadian Screen Actors Guild will heed the advice of fellow comedian Norm MacDonald and change the name of their awards to the Candy’s.
Rest in peace Mr. Candy, thanks for the laughs. We all miss you.
