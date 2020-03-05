BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated
A train derailment in British Columbia led to a local school being evacuated. The train derailment happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George, at 10 a.m. PST. It is still unknown what the train is carrying.
“On our way to town, at the Giscome crossing where the school is, there is a train wreck of propane tank cars — crumbled tanks,” said Catherine Kendall, a nearby farmer, to CBC. “My concern was the kids.”
Parents have been notified to pick up their children from the school or to take their children to another school for the remainder of the day. This is the second train derailment in two days, and the twelfth since December.
Three of the derailments have taken place in British Columbia. The cause for the derailment is currently under investigation.
Derailments rampant
This is the second derailment in two days.
Yesterday, a train was derailed in Kingston, Ontario.
The incident took place Wednesday morning, west Kingston’s city core, close to Queen Mary Rd. and Armstrong Rd.
No injuries or cause was reported.
Other train derailments across the country have caused major headaches to companies moving cargo.
Two weeks ago, CN railway announced they were investigating after a train derailment in Sainte-Marie-Salome, Quebec.
That derailment happened just an hour north of Montreal, Quebec.
“Two cars derailed and there’s no danger for the public, no injuries, no fire and no dangerous goods are involved,” CN senior manager of public affairs Olivier Quenneville told CTV News.
A source reportedly told CTV News that they believe something was purposely put onto the tracks to derail the train. A CN spokesperson did not confirm whether or not that is true.
“The incident is still under investigation and we will not comment further,” said Quenneville.
A derailment in Fort Frances, Ontario, led to 30 carts leaking crude oil. That crash took place on February 18, 2020.
That derailment also led to no injuries. An investigation is still ongoing into the cause.
The OPP stated that there was no danger to the public’s safety, though evacuations did take place.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently
Andrew Wynn-Williams, Vice President of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, estimates that BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. CME estimates that exports are down $425 million across Canada.
Speaking to Business in Vancouver, Wynn-Williams said, “Any time there’s that kind of uncertainty, it’s not going to be good. People will hang on to their investment dollars … The longer it goes on, the harder it’s going to be to recover.”
According to BIV, “his organization is encouraging government to consider investment programs to help industry following the disruptions that kicked off in opposition to the Coast GasLink pipeline in northern BC.”
If the anti-pipeline blockades continue, then there is a significant risk that ships and cargo will be permanently diverted to United States ports.
“The congestion that’s created from this obviously stretches the supply chain, but more importantly what it creates is unreliability on the international stage from a reputational perspective,” according to Mike Leonard, president and CEO of the BC Maritime Employers Association.
Between February 9-15, there was a 20 percent decrease in work shifts from the same time last year at the Prince Rupert port as a result of a blockade of a single rail line at that location.
“We have 7,000 highly skilled men and women who want to go to work every day, want to perform their jobs safely and want to provide for their families, and they’re basically caught up in this,” Leonard said.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Canada is broken because Justin Trudeau broke it
New polls are giving us an inside look at what Canadians think of the state of their country—and it isn’t looking too promising.
The National Post tells us that 69 percent of Canadians believe that Canada is broken (83 percent believe this in Alberta). Angus Reid just released a poll revealing that Justin Trudeau has a 64 percent disapproval rating.
There’s a reason these two numbers are so similar: Trudeau is the one who broke Canada.
From the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal, all the way to the revelation that Trudeau enjoyed wearing blackface to the most recent disaster that is the anti-pipeline movement that has paralyzed Canada’s economy, Trudeau has proven time and time again that he is not fit to govern.
Yet here we are. Just days ago, the Trudeau government announced that they had come to an agreement with the Wet’suwet’en chiefs on the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Yet, the blockades and protests and disruptions continue, making it impossible for many Canadians to go about their daily lives.
We are 27 days into the anti-pipeline protests and blockades. Now, students across Canada are walking out of their classrooms and taking to the streets to express solidarity with a cause that they hardly understand. It’s not entirely their fault either. Their prime minister and their professors seem are as clueless as they are.
Trudeau lives in a social-justice haze and over the last four and a half years, he’s done his best to make Canada in his image. The institutions are just as woke. Just check out this thought leader, Professor Uahikea Maile, explaining to impressionable, young University of Toronto students that Canada is a genocidal nation. This is Trudeau’s legacy.
He’s seemingly unwilling to let law enforcement dismantle the illegal blockades and clear the tracks. Most Canadians have grown desperate for a leader who is strong enough to get the job done.
The DART & Maru/Blue poll was conducted for the National Post among 1,511 randomly selected Canadian adult members of Maru/Blue’s online panel on Feb. 24 and is considered accurate within plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.
The Angus Reid Institute conducted their online survey from February 24 – 28, 2020 among a representative randomized sample of 5,043 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Students block Toronto streets in solidarity with anti-pipeline movement
On Wednesday afternoon, Toronto students walked out of their classrooms and took to the streets to express solidarity with anti-pipeline protestors and blockaders across Canada.
The protestors have blocked St. George Street at the corner of Wilcox, chanting “How do you spell racist? RCMP!” and “We want our land back!”
Joining the anti-pipeline protestors were representatives from Israeli Apartheid Week, who unfurled a large banner in support of their cause.
Speaking at the protest was Professor Uahikea Maile from the Centre of Indigenous Politics at the U of Toronto. Professor Maile led a chant of “Reconciliation is dead.”
He went on to claim that reconciliation promoted “indigenous elimination,” “dispossession” and “genocide.”
The protests and blockades throughout Canada that have been going on since February 6, 2020 began as a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in northern British Columbia that was set up to oppose the building of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.
Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and the majority of hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
Recently, the Trudeau government announced they had a new deal with the Wet’suwet’en chiefs, but the illegal actions continue.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers
CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades, according to CTV News.
Over 1,400 passenger and freight trains were held up last month and 450 workers were laid off. Analysts have estimated that the hold ups have cost the company many millions of dollars.
JJ Ruest, the CN chief executive noted that it will be several weeks before the company can recover from the setback as their product shipments begin to get moving again.
The eastern network of CN Rail was shut down on Feb. 13, a week after the Tyendinaga Mohawk protestors started a blockade on a rail line close to Belleville, Ont.
The blockade was cleared by provincial police last week. The blockade was started to protest construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia.
A draft agreement was reached between hereditary chiefs and government ministers on Sunday on land rights.
Social Media