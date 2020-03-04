BREAKING: Train derailed in Kingston, Ontario 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

A train has derailed pulling several train cars off of the tracks according to Kingston police.

**Traffic Alert**



Police have responded to Bath Rd east of Armstrong Rd regarding a train derailment at this location. Rail cars have left the tracks resulting in Bath Rd being closed between Queen Mary and Armstrong .



The roadway will be closed until further notice. #ygk pic.twitter.com/tfZdFpg8Ve — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) March 4, 2020

The incident took place Wednesday morning, west of the city’s core close to Queen Mary Rd. and Armstrong Rd.

No injuries or cause has been reported, as of yet. The surrounding road is currently closed.

According to Dominic Christian Owens, a freelance videographer for Global News, emergency services have arrived on the scene, as “multiple cars” have come off the tracks.

The track carries products to and from the Invista factory on Kingston’s waterfront, the CBC reports. The company produces nylon and spandex products.

Kingston –

Emergency services are on scene of a train derailment with multiple cars off the tracks just West of Queen Mary Road on the Dupont Spur line.



Train is reportedly carrying hazardous goods, surrounding area being evacuated.#ygk #Kingston #Derailment #Dupont pic.twitter.com/xDyXeTqwTW — Dominic Christian Owens (@DomChrisOwens) March 4, 2020

Kingston Transit says a number of bus routes are being detoured due to the derailment.

Routes 701, 702, &11 will be on detour. Expect significant delays. The only bus stop that is out of service is the Rte 11 – Cataraqui Centre & Rte 701 bus stop on Bath Rd, just west of Queen Mary Rd. Please wait at the Route 3 bus stop at 258 Queen Mary Rd (west side of QMR). — Kingston Transit (@KingstonTransit) March 4, 2020

Derailments rampant

This isn’t the first train to have been derailed in recent Canadian history, as railway blockades have run rampant throughout the country.

Two weeks ago, CN railway announced they were investigating after a train derailment in Sainte-Marie-Salome, Quebec.

That derailment happened just an hour north of Montreal, Quebec.

“Two cars derailed and there’s no danger for the public, no injuries, no fire and no dangerous goods are involved,” CN senior manager of public affairs Olivier Quenneville told CTV News.

A source reportedly told CTV News that they believe something was purposely put onto the tracks to derail the train. A CN spokesperson did not confirm whether or not that is true.

“The incident is still under investigation and we will not comment further,” said Quenneville.

CN is currently investigating the situation with a team on the ground.

On February 18, 2020, another train was derailed, with 30 carts leaking crude oil in Fort Frances, Ontario.

That derailment led to no injuries, with an investigation again still ongoing into the cause.

The OPP stated that there was no danger to the public’s safety, though evacuations did take place.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.