06 Feb 2020

BREAKING: Tory MP alleges a CPC leadership campaign is ‘promising nominations’ for support
BREAKING: Tory MP alleges a CPC leadership campaign is ‘promising nominations’ for support 

Nico Johnson, 16 mins ago 1 min read  

Conservative MP Scott Reid alleged on Twitter that a Conservative leadership campaign is offering nominations in exchange for support.

Reid stated that “this tactic is highly divisive, and has no place in a leadership campaign that should be characterized by civility.”

