Trending

31 Jan 2020

Blog Post

BREAKING: Third person with coronavirus in Ontario
Canadian News

BREAKING: Third person with coronavirus in Ontario 

Graeme Gordon, 1 hour ago 1 min read  

Ontario health officials are set to announce on Friday a third confirmed case of coronavirus found in the province, first reported by Global News.

The press conference with chief medical Officer Dr. David Williams will take place at 2:30 p.m.

Tags #coronavirus
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial