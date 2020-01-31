BREAKING: Third person with coronavirus in Ontario
Ontario health officials are set to announce on Friday a third confirmed case of coronavirus found in the province, first reported by Global News.
The press conference with chief medical Officer Dr. David Williams will take place at 2:30 p.m.
BREAKING: Canada's first coronavirus victim released from Toronto hospital
A patient who was the first confirmed to have the coronavirus in Canada has been discharged from a Toronto hospital, according to CBC News.
The patient came from China last week on a flight, and after suffering symptoms, was whisked away to the Toronto hospital, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.
In a public statement on Friday morning, the hospital informed Canadians over the status of the patient: “Over the course of the week, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer required in-patient care.”
The patient’s wife also contracted the coronavirus, but isn’t showing any symptoms anymore and was in quarantine at the family home.
CTV parts ways with journalist after coronavirus joke
On January 26, CTV investigative journalist Peter Akman tweeted a photo of himself standing in front of an Asian man wearing a mask with the caption “Hopefully ALL I got today was a haircut.”
The now-deleted tweet was poorly received, quickly amassing dozens of accusations of anti-Chinese racism and insensitivity in the face of what has just been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.
Akman quickly apologized, responding to the backlash with a repeated copy-and-paste of his explanation of the situation. The man in the photo was apparently a barber in Akman’s city of Toronto and had been offering masks to patrons.
The statement was equally condemned by Twitter users, with many accusing Akman of refusing to acknowledge the racism behind his initial tweet:
Today, a source speaking to The Post Millennial provided information that Peter Akman was no longer working with CTV. The journalist’s profile no longer appears on CTV’s W5 Team Bios page, where it did just two days ago, according to the Internet Archive. His CTV profile has also been removed from the website.
Peter Akman had been an investigative journalist with CTV since 2013 after leaving CBC in 2006, and had gained some notoriety for reporting live from international sites such as Afghanistan, Israel, Kuwait, and Libya.
6,000 passengers held on cruise ship for fear of coronavirus cases
Concerns that passengers on board a cruise ship may have contracted coronavirus caused around 6,000 people to be held on the ship until further notice.
The cruise ship is called the Costa Smeralda and is being held in Civitavecchia, Italy. Nobody is able to get off the ship until health officials are able to investigate after worries that two passengers on the ship could have the virus.
According to the Costa Crociere cruise company’s spokesperson, the two passengers on the ship are a Chinese couple who had reported symptoms similar to that of the virus. The couple came aboard the ship on Jan. 25 in Savona, Italy.
The main person of concern is a 54-year-old woman from Macau. She has been moved to isolation and her husband is being examined by health officials but has not shown symptoms so far.
While travelling around Europe the ship has stopped in France, Marseilles and Spain. On Thursday the ship made its stop in Italy.
The spokesperson noted that it would probably take “a few hours” before everything is figured out.
It was determined after several hours there was no coronavirus on board.
Some passengers were mad that they were not receiving enough information while they waited. One passenger named Marina Guerrero tweeted “We are people!” from the cruise ship on Thursday.
Guerrero attached a video displaying passengers waiting anxiously on the ship.
Costa Crociere is a part of Carnival Cruises which is one of the world’s largest cruise companies.
The Costa Smeralda has the ability to hold 6,600 passengers and over 1,000 crew members on top of that.
On Wednesday, three trips were canceled by Royal Caribbean Cruises as fear of an outbreak of the virus spreading to sea rises.
The coronavirus has killed over 170 people in China so far and has spread to Canada and other countries around the world including the U.S. and Australia.
WHO declares coronavirus a global emergency
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a global health emergency.
WHO director general Dr. Robert Redfield said the risk remains highest with poorer countries that do not have the resources to deal with an outbreak and contain it.
WHO has only called a global health emergency five times in the past, including for the Ebola outbreak and Zika virus.
WHO only makes a global health emergency declaration for “extraordinary events” that threaten public health across the globe.
Most recent estimates tally 7,700 people have contracted coronavirus, of whom 170 have died, according to an ABC News report.
Redfield did not believe that developed countries like Canada will need to worry about the coronavirus nearly as much as developing countries without the same levels of health care and sanitation.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
