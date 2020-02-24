BREAKING: Teck Resources withdraws its oilsands mine application 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Teck Resources has withdrawn its $20-billion Frontier oilsands mine application according to a letter by CEO Don Lindsay to Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson.

“Teck put forward a socially and environmentally responsible project that was industry leading and had the potential to create significant economic benefits for Canadians,” Lindsay said.

According to the National Post, a source has revealed that the decision was made by Teck because of “ongoing political turmoil.” Canada has had its economy crippled by ongoing protests and train blockades by anti-pipeline protestors for over two weeks now.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney reacted by saying “The withdrawal of Teck’s Frontier Mine application is more devastating news for the Canadian economy, especially for Albertans & indigenous people. This decision is clearly the result of federal regulatory uncertainty & the current lawless opposition to resource development.”

Former Director of Policy to Prime Minister Stephen Harper Rachel Curran pulled no punches when reacting to the news:

“There’s no way Teck would be making this decision now unless they’d been given a heads up that a negative decision was coming from the Trudeau government.

I wonder if @realDonaldTrump will let us apply to the U.S. as economic refugees.”

Trudeau was due to make a decision about the future of the Teck mine project this week.