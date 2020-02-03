BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer
American broadcasting legend and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh has just announced on his radio program that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.
The Hill’s Joe Concha tweeted out the terrible news Monday afternoon. According to Concha, Limbaugh says that “there will be days he won’t be able to be there due to treatment.”
Limbaugh is the host of the radio program The Rush Limbaugh Show which has been airing since 1988. He is 69-years-old.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Left-wing Twitter celebrates Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis
Heartless left-wing Twitter users reacted to news of Rush Limbaugh’s advanced-stage cancer diagnosis exactly as you’d expect—with cruel remarks, and even celebration.
Limbaugh, the longtime host of the Rush Limbaugh Show airing since 1988, dropped the news on his radio show Monday, and while most on the right were sending thoughts, prayers, and sincere wishes, the left had a different tone.
Replies under the Huffington Post’s tweet were particularly egregious. Many mocked Limbaugh, celebrated cancer of all things, and many called the diagnosis “karma.”
The insults didn’t just come from nameless, faceless Twitter accounts, though. Among those who joked about the diagnosis were several of Twitter’s infamous “blue checkmarks,” snobby elites who look down on those they disagree with. Among these checkmarks are New York Times best-selling authors, sports journalists, and even media outlets like Raw Story.
Oliver Willis, previously of Media Matters, also decided to join in on the “fun” by tweeting disparaging articles calling Limbaugh a sexist.
It doesn’t take much digging to find posts of a similar sentiment when former U.S. Presidential candidate and war hero John McCain passed away. Only moments after his death, Twitter was swarming with cold-hearted posts celebrating his death.
Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Rush Limbaugh and his family in this difficult time. It should go without saying, but thanks to the cruelty seen from left-wing Twitter, we just wanted to put it out there.
Couple wins lottery—son is declared cancer-free three days later
English couple John and Allison McDonald have had some very good luck recently.
The couple from County Durham won $2.6-million in the U.K. National Lottery last week. Their luck did not stop there as their 15-year-old son Ewan was declared cancer-free only three days later.
John is 62-years-old and worked as a security officer while Allison, 49, worked at an optician’s office. John figured he was doing well after he matched a couple of numbers and thought he was going to win a lucky dip but he eventually matched the full 6 numbers to win the 2.6-million.
In the days to come, the family received news that their son was no longer plagued with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Ewan was undergoing chemotherapy for most of 2019.
After the couple’s amazing luck they have decided to retire and have left behind the constant worrying of their son’s cancer.
John told the BBC, “It is just like all of our lifelong dreams came true in the space of three days.”
“What a start to 2020. Everyone always dreams of winning the lottery at Christmas and talks about how amazing this would be, but Allison and I never believed it would happen to us—and it has”
“And then to receive news that Ewan’s latest scans are all clear is just truly amazing. We are so thankful. 2020 is certainly looking like being one amazing year for the three of us,” he said.
Allison noted, “This is just the most amazing feeling ever.”
