03 Feb 2020

BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer
Barrett Wilson, 1 hour ago  
American broadcasting legend and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh has just announced on his radio program that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

The Hill’s Joe Concha tweeted out the terrible news Monday afternoon. According to Concha, Limbaugh says that “there will be days he won’t be able to be there due to treatment.”

Limbaugh is the host of the radio program The Rush Limbaugh Show which has been airing since 1988. He is 69-years-old.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

