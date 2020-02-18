Trending

18 Feb 2020

Blog Post

BREAKING: Police called to Doug Ford’s home after suspicious package is found
Canadian News

BREAKING: Police called to Doug Ford’s home after suspicious package is found 

Sam McGriskin, 1 hour ago 1 min read  
You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

According to Global News, Premier Doug Ford’s house is currently being investigated by Toronto police’s hazardous materials team for a suspicious package. The package was reportedly opened by Ford’s wife, Karla. 

There was reportedly white powder in the package that authorities have not yet been able to identify. 

A spokesperson for the Toronto police informed Global News that officers received a call to show up at a house in Etobicoke on Tettenhall road where the Premier’s house is situated.

Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
  1. Become a member
  2. Like our page on Facebook
  3. Follow us on Twitter
Tags #Doug Ford
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial