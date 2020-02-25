Trending

BREAKING: Police and anti-pipeline blockaders face off in Toronto
Barrett Wilson, 22 mins ago 1 min read  
An anti-pipeline blockade was erected in Toronto near the corner of Jane and Dundas at the end of the workday on Tuesday. Police were quick to respond and are currently facing off against the blockaders.

Police took some blockaders off the tracks but others remain and the tracks are still blocked as blockaders are demanding an Indigenous liaison.

Photojournalist Beth Baisch, who has freelanced for The Post Millennial, is on the scene, is being blocked from taking video by activists.

The blockade was set up by Toronto group Rising Tide Toronto and was one of a few blockades that prevented thousands of people from getting home from work.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

