Trending

24 Jan 2020

Blog Post

Pierre Poilievre will not run for Conservative leadership
Canadian News

Pierre Poilievre will not run for Conservative leadership 

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz, 8 hours ago 1 min read  
You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Conservative MP and former Harper cabinet minister Pierre Poilievre will not be running for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

A source familiar with the matter said that the reason for Poilievre’s decision comes down to family matters. “He has a young daughter. It’s not the right time for his family.”

Poilievre was poised for a leadership bid, having flirted with the idea in the media news cycle for weeks. Just recently, Poilievre stated that he “supports gay marriages. Period. I voted against it 15 years ago. But I learned a lot, like millions and millions of people across Canada and around the world. I find that gay marriage is a success. The institution of marriage must be open to all citizens, regardless of their sexual orientation.”

The statement was a headline grabber for Poilievre, as it appeared as though the once-potential candidate was attempting to remove his brand from the social conservatism that many believe lost Andrew Scheer the 2019 election.

Poilievre is a career politician who, through his time in Parliament, has managed to garner wide support amongst the Conservative base. Poilievre had recruited the admired John Baird and the formidable Jenni Byrne, who is an accomplished operative who ran Harper’s 2015 campaign.

Poilievre, a fairly new face in parliament being only 40, was re-elected to his Carleton riding in 2019, defeating the Liberal candidate by more than 5,000 votes.

Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
  1. Become a member
  2. Like our page on Facebook
  3. Follow us on Twitter
Tags #Conservative Party of Canada
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial