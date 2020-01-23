Pierre Poilievre will not run for Conservative leadership
Conservative MP and former Harper cabinet minister Pierre Poilievre will not be running for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
A source familiar with the matter said that the reason for Poilievre’s decision comes down to family matters. “He has a young daughter. It’s not the right time for his family.”
Poilievre was poised for a leadership bid, having flirted with the idea in the media news cycle for weeks. Just recently, Poilievre stated that he “supports gay marriages. Period. I voted against it 15 years ago. But I learned a lot, like millions and millions of people across Canada and around the world. I find that gay marriage is a success. The institution of marriage must be open to all citizens, regardless of their sexual orientation.”
The statement was a headline grabber for Poilievre, as it appeared as though the once-potential candidate was attempting to remove his brand from the social conservatism that many believe lost Andrew Scheer the 2019 election.
Poilievre is a career politician who, through his time in Parliament, has managed to garner wide support amongst the Conservative base. Poilievre had recruited the admired John Baird and the formidable Jenni Byrne, who is an accomplished operative who ran Harper’s 2015 campaign.
Poilievre, a fairly new face in parliament being only 40, was re-elected to his Carleton riding in 2019, defeating the Liberal candidate by more than 5,000 votes.
Prominent Conservatives slam Quebec leadership hopeful for homophobia
Potential leadership candidate Richard Decarie has been lampooned by Conservative leadership contenders after he suggested that being gay was a choice.
Speaking on CTV’s Power Play program, Decarie stated that LGBTQ was a “Liberal term,” and that homosexuality was a “choice,” sparking outrage within Conservative circles who are desperately attempting to seem less anachronistic.
Decarie is a prospective leadership contender. His qualifications include serving as Harper’s deputy chief of staff and was also an advisor to Quebec Liberal premier Jean Charest.
Leadership frontrunner and former Harper minister Peter MacKay responded to Decarie’s comment by saying, “Being gay is not a choice and nobody should be running for office on a platform to roll back hard-won rights.” MacKay rounded all this up nicely by posting an image of the top candidates condemning Decarie: “The future of the Conservative Party looks bright.”
Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu, who distanced herself from the abortion debate, and offered to march in a gay pride parade, told her twitter following that “I have been clear: I will stand up for the rights and freedoms of every Canadian. What has been said is unacceptable.”
Former Harper Minister, Conservative Shadow Minister of Finance, and Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre also rapidly responded to Decarie’s comments by saying that his utterances were “as unacceptable as they are ignorant … Being gay is NOT a choice. Being ignorant is.”
Leadership contender and former Veteran Affairs Minister Erin O’Toole, who also serves as the Conservative Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, similarly slated the former Harper staffer. O’Toole stated indignantly, “The Conservative Party is open to ALL Canadians.”
Toronto lawyer is intending to run for the Conservatives, potentially making history
Toronto based lawyer Leslyn Lewis is intending to run for Conservative Party leadership, according to the Toronto Sun.
Lewis holds a PHD in international law, and if elected leader, she would become the first black woman to lead a major Canadian political party. Lewis grew up in East York in Ontario, is a single mom, and a proud Christian.
Lewis has little name recognition, especially when compared to candidates like Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole who have been on the Tory scene for some time. Due to the minority government, an election could be called any time, making someone who is not already known to the public a risky, long-shot choice.
Lewis is known for participating a high-level cases throughout Ontario and is known for being an accomplished lawyer. In 2015, she ran in the riding of Scarborough-Rouge Park, losing to the incumbent Liberal.
In order to enter the CPC leadership contest, the Tories have required prospective candidates to collect 1,000 signatures. They must also give an initial deposit of $25,000. According to reports, Lewis is well on her way to achieve this number.
Charest will not run in Conservative leadership race
Jean Charest has announced that he will not be running in the Conservative leadership contest after weeks of speculation.
His announcement, however, has caused a great deal of confusion in the media, as the Quebec-based news publication La Presse first confirmed that Charest was running and then quickly delated it after more reports emerged minutes later contradicting this report.
Soon after this, the French-speaking arm of the CBC confirmed that Charest would not be running in a tweet, which the English anchor Rosemary Barton soon confirmed to the CBC’s English audience.
Much pressure has been placed on Charest by respected figures within the Conservative Party. Stephan Harper, for instance, reportedly resigned from the Tory’s fund board so that he could openly campaign against the former Quebec Liberal.
As well as this, MacKay and Charest were not intending to run against each other due to their long relationship in Conservative politics. MacKay, however, has consistently placed ahead of Charest in the polls, making any leadership attempt seemingly futile for the Quebecker.
What is notable about Charest’s decision, however, is that this may beckon in Vincenzo Guzzo’s leadership contest who previously stated to The Post Millennial that if Charest “doesn’t run I’ll run.”
Charest is currently under investigation for corruption during his time as premier. The investigation has been ongoing for six years, and so far, has not led to charges against anyone involved.
Jean Charest said in a statement that “After careful consideration, I will not be running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. I am grateful to all those who called me, sent supportive messages and mobilized for my potential candidacy.”
“On environmental issues, the CPC must offer Canadians a credible and ambitious plan in regard to the management of our natural resources and the fight against climate change. One does not exclude the other!”
Inside the Conservative leadership race: who are the contenders?
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu.
A whole month has now passed since Andrew Scheer resigned as leader of the Conservative Party, and now, the race to replace him is well underway. Some candidates, like Peter MacKay, foresaw the untenability of Scheer’s position, and reportedly began to organize their bid long before the first vote of the 2019 election had been counted.
Other candidates, like Erin O’Toole and Pierre Poilievre, have been more cautious—discreetly organizing a team that can defeat both their blue-blooded colleagues in June, and then a wobbly Justin Trudeau in the next election.
As Peter MacKay said after the disappointment of the last election, the Tories’ failure to beat Trudeau was “like having a breakaway on an open net and missing.” This most Canadian of analogies should remain pungent during the leadership contest: the next election should beckon a blue-wave across the country. If the Conservative Party again fails to win the keys to the PMO then one is perfectly within their right to expand upon MacKay’s analogy: It would be like failing to invade Poland; or, more sportingly, like losing a boxing match with an amputee. To put it simply, it is more likely than not that the victor of this leadership election will become the next prime minister of Canada.
Due to the sheer significance of this leadership contest, The Post Millennial has composed a handy guide. Here’s who is likely to compete in the leadership election and how they plan to win it.
Peter MacKay
MacKay has not had the easiest start to the leadership contest. After tersely declaring his bid on Twitter, the long-standing Tory MP, Scott Reid, hit back, throwing the former Harper minister’s loyalty into question. Nevertheless, MacKay is a respected figure in Canada’s Conservative movement. Through his role as the leader of the Progressive Conservatives, MacKay was vital to the formation of the modern Conservative Party.
MacKay served in numerous cabinet positions throughout the Harper era and remains a favourite in the leadership contest. Despite the shaky start, polls have made it clear that the Nova Scotian is in a top position to win.
Erin O’Toole
Like MacKay, O’Toole is another party grandee who commands a great deal of respect from within the caucus. O’Toole, rather exotically these days, served in the military. If he is elected, he would be the first Conservative leader in over 60 years with military experience.
Most recently, O’Toole has served as the Opposition Critic for Foreign Affairs. O’Toole is not new to leadership contests, finishing third in the 2017 leadership election behind Maxime Bernier and Andrew Scheer.
Pierre Poilievre
I had the opportunity to meet Poilievre at a fundraiser. Immediately, he stood out as an effective speaker and as someone who could pose a serious challenge to the other candidates.
Poilievre is a career politician who, through his role as Scheer’s attack dog, has managed to garner wide support amongst the Conservative base. Poilievre has recruited the admired John Baird and the formidable Jenni Byrne, who is an accomplished operative who ran Harper’s 2015 campaign.
Marilyn Gladu
Gladu is, so far, the only female to enter the competition. Despite being a social Conservative, Gladu quickly made it clear that she would not re-open the abortion debate, and that she would happily march in a gay pride parade.
Before entering politics, Gladu worked as an engineer for Dow Chemical for over two decades. She was first elected in 2015 and served as a chair of the Standing Committee on Status of Women.
Vincenzo Guzzo
There are, of course, other candidates who are spending their time plotting for the leadership. However, for the sake of longevity, and the fact that Guzzo hasn’t received much media coverage, it seems only fair to discuss the Dragon’s Den star.
When The Post Millennial spoke to Guzzo a few weeks ago, he seemed uncertain whether he would throw his hat in the ring—stating that if the Quebec-based Jean Charest didn’t run, then he would be 75 percent sure that he would indeed run. Now, with the recent reports that Charest isn’t likely going to run, Guzzo’s ambition has solidified, telling me,”Yes. If [Charest] doesn’t run, I’ll run.”
Despite attempts to shrug off the comparison, Guzzo’s strategy has similarities to that of Kevin O’Leary’s leadership attempt in 2017. The most overt difference, however, is that Guzzo is Quebec-oriented. With the right-wing CAQ romping to victory in the 2018 provincial election, perhaps Guzzo is on to something. La Belle province is rich with seats, and if the Conservatives can persuade the fickle Quebecois, then Trudeau’s future as PM is in grave danger.
