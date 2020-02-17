BREAKING: Liberal Newfoundland & Labrador premier steps down amidst corruption scandal 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Dwight Ball is stepping down as premier of the province after five years in the position.

“Tonight I am announcing that my time in politics is coming to an end,” Ball said in a pre-recorded video statement sent to several media sources late Monday.

Ball asked the Liberal Party to move forward with the first steps of electing a new leader for the province. “I am confident that candidates of extraordinary skill and integrity will step forward and answer the call for renewal,” said Ball.

Ball has been the centre of negative headlines in recent weeks, as his government had come under fire for directing a Crown corporation, Nalcon Energy, to sign a $350,000 contract with a man closely associated with a Liberal cabinet minister, who also has connections to Ball’s chief of staff.

In the video, Ball said he would stay on as premier until a new leader is chosen, and will go on to represent as an MHA for Deer Lake “into the next election.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.