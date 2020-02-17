BREAKING: Liberal Newfoundland & Labrador premier steps down amidst corruption scandal
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Dwight Ball is stepping down as premier of the province after five years in the position.
“Tonight I am announcing that my time in politics is coming to an end,” Ball said in a pre-recorded video statement sent to several media sources late Monday.
Ball asked the Liberal Party to move forward with the first steps of electing a new leader for the province. “I am confident that candidates of extraordinary skill and integrity will step forward and answer the call for renewal,” said Ball.
Ball has been the centre of negative headlines in recent weeks, as his government had come under fire for directing a Crown corporation, Nalcon Energy, to sign a $350,000 contract with a man closely associated with a Liberal cabinet minister, who also has connections to Ball’s chief of staff.
In the video, Ball said he would stay on as premier until a new leader is chosen, and will go on to represent as an MHA for Deer Lake “into the next election.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Pedestrian hit by snowplow in Newfoundland
A pedestrian was hit by a snowplow Wednesday in Newfoundland. The accident took place close to Memorial University’s St. John’s campus. Police have confirmed that the injuries sustained are non-life-threatening, however the person was taken to hospital.
Police have no further details at this time other than the location of the incident which occurred at the intersection of Elizabeth Ave. and Rodney St. An investigation is underway according to CBC.
Snowstorms to hit over 16 million Canadians this week
Millions of Canadians throughout the Windsor-Quebec City corridor, all the way to Newfoundland and Labrador, will be facing what unique and brutal snowstorm that will cover over 2,500 km of Canada under a blanket of snow.
Overall, the storm is expected to span three days in six different provinces, with the snow in some areas expected to pile up to 50 centimetres. It’s estimated that over 16,000,000 Canadians will be impacted by the February snowfall.
Snow is expected to begin Saturday and go strong into Sunday night, though more southern areas of Canada will start seeing snowfall as early as Wednesday and Thursday morning.
The Niagara region will face a unique challenge, as snowfall is expected to turn into hail and freezing rain on Thursday.
Overall, Ontario will experience the least harsh weather conditions of all provinces. The further east we go, though, the more is expected.
Southern Quebec will experience heavy snow early Thursday morning, which could have an impact on anyone travelling throughout the weekend. Snow is expected to pile up to 25 cm throughout southern Quebec. This includes Quebec City and Montreal.
Atlantic Canada, as is often the case, will be on the receiving end of the most snow, with as much as 50 cm of snow possible for parts of P.E.I., New Brunswick, and Newfoundland. The Bay of Fundy area near New Brunswick and Nova Scotia will also likely be experiencing some freezing rain.
Moose gets police escort through streets of St John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to St. John’s on Wednesday night after many reports were made of a Moose walking down Cashin Avenue near the centre of the city.
The police followed the moose with their flashing lights on and directed it to the nearest wooded area while bystanders watched the show.
One of them was Gen Escobar who told CBC, “He looked like he owned the city.” Escobar was able to snap some pictures of the animal as it passed.
“There’s just like, walls of snow 10 feet high all around us, and then a moose running towards us, and we’re like, you know what, that’s not the weirdest thing that’s happened this week,” said Escobar. “It just went with the whole snowpocalypse theme that we’ve been having.”
When a powerful storm recently swept through the city, it left almost a metre of snow behind. Police said that the snow was an obstacle for the Moose and it was lead to the middle of the city by avoiding them.
Some other locations that the moose was seen were Empire Avenue and Long’s Hill.
At about the same time, a resident of Holyrood was having moose troubles of her own about 40 kilometres from the city. Elizabeth Clairmont had a moose hanging around in her backyard standing high up on a snowbank attempting to eat from her apple tree.
The moose was only feet from being able to step onto the roof of Clairmont’s house.
THERE'S SNOW ESCAPE: Newfoundlanders share images and videos of massive blizzard
The massive blizzard that pummelled St. John’s NL and the surrounding area has left many Newfoundlanders stuck in their homes and worrying about how the snow will be removed.
Social media has been all abuzz about the shocking photos coming in from Newfoundland showing just how dire the situation is.
Many photos have been shared that show completely snowed-in doorways.
Twitter user Lacey Caroline said, “I’m really not sure how you begin to clear our street.”
CBC reports that there are “more than 70 centimetres of new snow on the ground in some areas, and strong winds piling up drifts and creating white out conditions, roads were likely to remain treacherous.”
Currently, workers are attempting to restore power for about 21,000 customers in the province.
