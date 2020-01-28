BREAKING: First coronavirus case announced in Vancouver, B.C.
The first suspected case of the Wuhan coronavirus has been announced in British Columbia, according to Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry.
The confirmed case is a male in his 40s, and regularly travels to China for work, according to Andrea Woo of the Globe and Mail.
The results are being determined at the National lab in Winnipeg. The man is reportedly in isolation, and the CDC of BC has begun testing others province-wide. Once a case is suspsected, it takes health officials in Winnipeg up to 48 hours to determine a final answer for a positive.
Officials concluded by saying the risk of the virus spreading is “extremely low.”
The case is the third in Canada, after Ontario health officials confirmed the second case of the virus in Toronto.
The second case was, in fact, the wife of the first case, a man who was diagnosed with the first case earlier this week. Those tests came back positive at an Ontario public health laboratory.
CORONAVIRUS: Chief Medical Officer advises against use of face masks
There are now two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada and many Canadians are wondering if they should adopt the practice wearing a face mask for the purpose of prevention.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said in a press conference this afternoon that the Ministry of Health has “never recommended” face masks. Williams acknowledged that while other cultures practice the use of face masks, it would not benefit Canadians to use them according to The Star.
He added that one is better off to avoid putting their hands near their face than the use of face masks. Williams also recommended taking standard fly protocols to protect yourself from the coronavirus.
Face masks quickly and easily become dirty from lack of washing stated Williams, making them even more habitable for germs inside the mask, rather than what could be on the other side.
The couple who were diagnosed with coronavirus were already wearing face masks on the plane returning from China, Williams revealed. As was the person who drove the couple to their private residence.
Currently, facemasks are flying off the shelves in Toronto regardless, although Williams recommends that the simplest way to avoid the spread of coronavirus is to wash your hands, avoid touching your face and limit travel.
Public health officials said that they are looking into the passengers that were seated within a “certain distance” of the two passengers now confirmed to be infected.
All other passengers are advised to continue about their “regular business” unless they begin to experience and kind of change in their respiratory symptoms.
Toronto private schools ask children to stay home after coronavirus threat
Two private schools in the Greater Toronto Area have made it aware that some parents were on the same flight as the Ontario patient who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to CTV News.
Since coronavirus was brought to the attention of the Western public last week, there has been a great deal of panic around the spreading of the virus. Originally starting in Wuhan, China, the disease has now spread to Canada—with two confirmed cases.
Since then, two private schools in Ontario have asked parents to not send their children to school if they have recently travelled to China. One school, named Richmond Hill Montessori School, has asked children to stay at home for at least 15 days.
In an “emergency order,” the school asked that parents “kindly note, the same 15-day quarantine applies to any RHMS family who may have come in contact with individuals travelling to Toronto from China or any other countries or cities to be known to have confirmed novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases.”
Another Montessori has also sent a message to parents, asking them to quarantine “themselves for the recommended 14-day period to ensure the safety of themselves and others.”
It is unclear whether any of the parents have been affected.
Second case of coronavirus in Canada confirmed in wife of first suspect
Ontario health officials have confirmed the second case of the Wuhan coronavirus.
Officials were able to confirm the case is the wife of the man who was diagnosed with the first case earlier this week, as the wife has also tested positive for the virus at an Ontario public health laboratory.
The woman has been in self-isolation since returning home to Toronto from China with her husband.
Chief medical officer Dr. David Williams says the risk for Ontarians “remains low,” as the woman remained in self-isolation.
“We are working alongside Toronto Public Health, who has been in regular contact with the individual during their self-isolation period,” Williams said in a statement.
The province’s website currently shows that there are nine cases of the coronavirus under investigation. The website outlines six steps that the province is outlining in order to prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of Ontarians.
Public health officials say the husband, who failed to disclose that he was feeling ill upon arriving in Toronto from China, was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after a family member reported to authorities that he was ill following recent travel to Wuhan. The man was put into immediate isolation, and is now in stable condition.
An update to the province’s situation is expected before noon on Monday.
First coronavirus case in Canada confirmed
Ontario health officials announced that a “presumptive case” of coronavirus is confirmed at Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital.
Ontario’s chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams made the announcement Saturday afternoon alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott. Williams said, “”It’s our first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus virus. The risk to Ontarians is still low. The system is working as it should.”
The patient is a man in his fifties who travelled to Canada recently from Wuhan, China.
The full press conference can be viewed here:
This is the first official case of the deadly viral strain in Canada. More than 1400 people have been infected worldwide.
The Ontario government has launched a website where you can see all the updates of the coronavirus.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
