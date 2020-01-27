BREAKING: Federal prosecutors want to interview Prince Andrew over Epstein scandal
The FBI and federal prosecutors in New York have asked if they can interview Prince Andrew in their ongoing investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein child sex-trafficking scandal.
According to ABC News, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced the news Monday: “Standing outside Epstein’s East 71st Street mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Berman said Prince Andrew, despite his public offer of cooperation, has so far provided none. The FBI has reached out to the prince’s lawyers to no avail so far, he said.”
Prince Andrew has been in hot water since a telling BBC interview put the royal in a negative light surrounding his relationship with prolific multi-millionaire pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The Prince had also previously defended his relationship with Epstein as recently as August of 2019, two weeks after he had taken his own life while in prison.
In the BBC interview, Prince Andrew stated that knowing Epstein had “some seriously beneficial outcomes,” and that “the people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn ,either by him or because of him, were actually very useful.”
In November, Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties.
Doctor shares new evidence suggesting Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself
Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. It’s a claim that has steadily become more mainstream in the months following his sudden death. Baden is citing Epstein’s burst capillaries in his eyes which is a sign of manual strangulation as opposed to hanging.
Baden was a guest on a Dr. Oz special set to air on Thursday, the pathologist examined photographs of Epstein’s eyes and other parts of his corpse taken during his autopsy.
Dr. Baden was present when Epstein’s autopsy took place alongside other physicians. Baden expressed his concern about the unusual change in the cause of death. Once ruled to be undetermined, five days later it was inexplicably changed to suicide by hanging.
Baden described that there were a number of “red flags” which suggest that he was murdered and did not kill himself.
The most damning evidence are of course the burst capillaries in combination with the fact that the colour in his lower legs was pale and not purple or bluish which Baden claims would have been the case had he hung himself.
“In a hanging, the arteries and the blood vessels, the veins are both clogged off and the person is pale. The face is pale,” Dr. Baden said.
“It suffocates you, no blood goes up there,” Dr. Oz concurred.
“That’s right. No blood coming in or out…. with a manual strangulation, there’s a backup of a pressure and the little capillaries can rupture and they’re best seen in the eye.” said Dr. Baden
Dr. Baden also explained why the pale colour of Epstein’s legs is problematic for a suicide ruling. “The blood settles after we die. The so-called lividity, if you’re hanging, the lividity is on the lower part of the legs.”
“These would be like maroon/purple, front and back and they aren’t.”
Epstein had been awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking after dozens of women came forward and accused him. The majority of women were underage at the time that Epstein was pimping them out to a number of well-known friends and celebrities.
Speculation about to what degree Epstein would cooperate with authorities about naming all the clients he’d arranged appointments for followed immediately after his arrest. Rumours that he would be killed while in prison circulated the internet en masse.
‘’The initial death certificate was issued at the time of the autopsy, it’s pending further study, getting more information.” said Baden. “Five days later it was changed to hanging suicide and one of the things the family wishes to know, the estate wishes to know is, what was that additional information that caused them to change it when five months later and the family still doesn’t know what happened to in the first encounter and what happened to him when he was found dead.”
“Is that unusual, that you have a five-month gap?” Dr. Oz asked him.
“It’s very unusual, especially in a prison situation,” replied Dr. Baden.
Dr. Baden also explained that the “noose” Epstein apparently used to kill himself was inconsistent with his injuries upon examining it.
‘Doesn’t follow the furrow, number one. Number two, there’s no evidence that there’s any blood or tissue on any of the part of the loop. Most of all, this little area shows a pattern that wouldn’t be made by this smooth surface of the sheet that was torn to make the noose.
“The problem I think why we’re here today, five months later, is that there’s been a total lack of transparency in what happened to Epstein,” he said.
Epstein had even been assigned suicide watch to prevent such an event but the prison guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas failed to complete multiple mandatory checks on him the night that he died. They have since been charged themselves for lying on documents about performing said checks. Prosecutors say they were napping at their desks when not surfing the internet.
U.S. Virgin Islands sues estate of Jeffrey Epstein
The U.S. Virgin Islands is suing the estate of Jeffrey Epstein for the sex trafficking hundreds of women and girls to his private island, Little St. James.
Reuters reports that “the complaint filed by Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George significantly broadens the scope of Epstein’s alleged sexual misconduct, saying it occurred as recently as 2018 and targeted girls as young as 11 or 12.”
The complaint states that Epstein “trafficked, raped, sexually assaulted and held captive underage girls and young women.”
According to complaint, Epstein kept computerized tabs on underage girls who lived in or near the Virgin Islands. He would use this database to select girls and transport them to his private island.
His estate is estimated to be worth $577 million.
Epstein died on Aug. 10 in his Manhattan jail cell. He was 66.
Pictures show Bill Clinton posing with Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein victim Chauntae Davis
Pictures recently released from The Sun show former United States President Bill Clinton on the steps of the Epstein’s private jet with Ghislaine Maxwell, who some consider to have been a “pimp” for Epstein.
He can also be seen with Chauntae Davies who was Epstein’s personal masseuse and one of his accusers.
Other photos show Clinton smoking a cigar and playing cards on Epstein’s private jet—the Lolita Express.
Chauntae has given some insight into the details of the flight, which travelled to Africa while carrying several other celebrities.
The Boeing 747 travelled to a number of locations in Africa during a humanitarian tour.
Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker were among the celebrities aboard the flight. There is no concrete evidence that Clinton or the others were aware of Epstein’s actions or Chauntae’s abuse.
New pictures continue to show how many ties Epstein had to famous and powerful people during a time when he was involved in criminal activity.
When talking to The Sun, Chauntae said, “It’s clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people.”
“Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around.”
Victims have accused Epstein of having underage orgies on the private jet. It is also now well known that Prince Andrew was one of the prominent figures who frequently boarded the jet.
At the time of the 2002 trip, Chauntae was 22-years-old and denied that Clinton behaved inappropriately noting that he was a “complete gentleman” throughout the trip.
Clinton’s statement regarding the flight said: “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein plead guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has previously been charged in New York.”
“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation.”
The memo also noted, “Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail travelled on every leg or every trip.”
Disgraced Prince Andrew will still hold appointments in Canadian military
Despite many organizations and institutions distancing themselves from a disgraced Prince Andrew after his disastrous interview with the BBC–discussing his relationship with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein–the National Post reported he will still keep his Canadian military appointments.
The step away from public life may come as no surprise, however, the Prince maintains certain roles and appointments that are somewhat tricky to get out of.
“As is the custom, the Duke of York holds honorary title of Colonel-in-Chief of The Princess of Louise Fusiliers, The Royal Highland Fusiliers of Canada and Queen’s York Rangers,” Department of National Defence (DND) specialist Jessice Lamirande to the National Post.
The National Post questioned the DND for a week before they were even willing to confirm just what roles the now disgraced Prince held.
The Post Millennial reached out to several institutions and offices, including the Governor General’s, to see if they were severing ties with Prince Andrew. None of them responded.
The questions surrounding Prince Andrew’s removal from these appointments have left the Canadian Armed Forces and the government puzzled.
“This has never happened before,” said one government source to the National Post.
A Royal spokesperson previously released a statement that he would be stepping away from public duties: “The Duke has stepped back for the time being and will not be undertaking any public duties on behalf of his Patronages or associations.”
This statement has put the Canadian military in a quagmire. The role of Colonel-in-Chief is not just a symbolic one, it does involve some active duties. If the Canadian government wanted to rescind Prince Andrew’s appointments themselves, there is no set of procedures in place that would even necessarily allow them to do so. The various regiments of the Commonwealth can only be appointed a Colonel-in-Chief by the Queen herself, and once appointed there is an expectation to fulfill role until death or a formal retirement from public life.
“The position of Colonel-in Chief is a symbol of a direct relationship between the Sovereign and the members of that regiment,” said Richard Berthelsen, who specializes in the Crown’s relationship to Canada. “It’s not like a patronage. It has a much deeper meaning. It is something that is official and is recognized in the Canadian Forces as having significant importance to history and heritage of that unit.”
“There is nothing stopping a prime minister from making a recommendation, a very strong recommendation, I suppose,” Toffoli told the National Post earlier this week.
The November BBC interview that the Duke of York was hoping would clear his name was generally considered a disaster, leaving many people and organizations scrambling to cut ties with the Prince. Prince Andrew’s own mother, Queen Elizabeth II, even went so far as to cancel her son’s upcoming 60th birthday party.
