BREAKING: Deputy PM blocked from entering Halifax City Hall by anti-pipeline protestors
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland was blocked at both doors from entering Halifax city hall by anti-pipeline protestors.
Videos posted on Twitter by protestor Sakura Saunders were posted onto the platform in the early afternoon, showing the city hall building “occupied in solidarity with #Wetsuweten struggle.”
This isn’t the first occupation that Freeland has faced from protestors of this same cause. Last month, climate activists disrupted the office of the deputy prime minister in an attempt to pressure the Liberal government into halting a controversial pipeline project that is set to go through Wet’suwet’en First Nation territory.
A total of 19 activists from Climate Justice Toronto occupied Freeland’s constituency office with signs that read “No violence against Indigenous people” and “No trespassing on Wet’suwet’en land.”
“Chrystia Freeland did not answer at all,” said Dafna Cohen, a protestor, to CTVNews.ca. “We really hope that she got the message clear, but we will continue and continue to be in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en.”
The blockade is the latest of a number of blockades by anti-pipeline protestors. Just yesterday, video emerged from the B.C. legislature of BC press gallery secretary and Global News journalist Richard Zussman being denied entry from the building by anti-pipeline activists.
They also blocked British Columbian politicians from entering the building.
The video was posted from the province late Tuesday morning, eventually showing video of politicians entering the building with the help of security personnel.
Protestors have recently left Canada in a full halt, as Via Rail trains and cargo trains were stopped by blockades throughout Ontario. Initially.
Additionally, anti-pipeline protestors took over the offices of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, in downtown Toronto on Monday.
On Wednesday, Via Rail announced that interrupted train services would resume in roughly 36 hours, once solidarity blockades were removed.
On Wednesday, Marie-Anna Murat, a spokesperson for the company said, “Via Rail is working with the infrastructure owner on the specifics of the resumption of service which is estimated to take at least 36 hours from the time the line is cleared.”
The company announced on Tuesday that all services from Via Rail will be cancelled from Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal until Thursday.
Why the hell are we paying taxes?
There are some key things that we can agree on when it comes to paying taxes.
We pay to have roads.
We pay to have laws enforced.
Pretty simple stuff, without which society itself isn’t possible.
It’s part of a social contract that represents the basic legitimacy government has to demand our taxes in the first place.
But when those most basic things aren’t delivered, the whole thing starts to break down.
And that’s exactly what’s happening.
You’ve been watching the videos and listening to the coverage.
You’re seeing radical extremist protesters bragging about sabotaging national infrastructure.
You’re watching as trains are blocked, people are denied the ability to use the roads and highways to get to work.
You’re even seeing members of the B.C. Legislature being blocked from getting into the building by a rabid mob.
And there’s something you’re not seeing:
You’re not seeing the authorities step in and take action.
In fact, in some cases, the police have stood by and allowed illegal protests to continue, while arresting law-abiding Canadians who try and take down the illegal blockades.
And no, it’s not hyperbole to call the blockades illegal. It’s simply a fact.
There have been court injunctions making clear the protests violate the law, yet the police often stand by and do nothing.
Now, the issue here isn’t frontline police officers, who would certainly want to take action if they could. The issue is the politicians who have tied their hands by giving cover to the protesters, by refusing to stand for the rule of law, and by allowing the flood of foreign money into Canada that has caused this.
Those politicians are disloyal towards their own country and allowed foreign funded extremists to try and poison the minds of the Canadian people against our own energy industry.
So, as you and I are watching this breakdown of law and order and this inversion of right and wrong, more and more people are asking, “Why the hell are we paying taxes?”
If the roads we pay for can be taken over by radical extremists without consequence, if we are supposed to follow the laws but lawbreakers face no penalty, and if law-abiding people are punished for trying to take down illegal blockades, then regular taxpaying Canadians are being treated like suckers by those in power.
This is a disgrace.
It’s the total opposite of how things are supposed to be.
If this continues, and given the weakness of the cowardly political class it likely will, then there will be a further breakdown of law and order in this country, and any remaining legitimacy the government has will be justifiably ripped to shreds.
WATCH: Wet'suwet'en Nation members explain why they support pipelines
Not all Wet’suwet’en Nation members support the anti-pipeline protests and Shirley Wilson of Francois Lake, B.C. has shared her reasons for supporting the project. She noted that a lot of people involved in the protest are not from the Wet’suwet’en area but come from all over.
“I’m here in support of industry, whether it’s forestry, logging, mining and right now pipelines,” Wilson said.
“I don’t agree with the protests at all because for one thing it’s all one sided.”
The anti-pipeline protesters have been all around Canada recently. There are groups blocking ports in the Vancouver area and also protesters in construction areas for the pipeline. Many are in Ontario as well blocking freight trains and passenger trains around Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa.
“I just don’t agree with it. I think they’ve brought a lot of disruption and disunity and everything to our culture. That’s not the way the Wer’suwet’en’s operate,” said Wilson.
“We also care for the land, but we have to live a balanced lifestyle.”
Another Wet’suwet’en Nation member named Vernon Mitchell said that he is for the pipeline because it will create jobs for younger members and bring more money into the area.
Five hereditary chiefs have shown their disapproval for the project. But the Coastal GasLink $40 billion pipeline has been approved by 20 elected councils of First Nations people between Kitimat and Dawson Creek.
BREAKING: Trudeau won't intervene in protesters blocking highways and railways
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has refused to say that he will intervene in the #ShutDownCanada protests, which have crippled large parts of Canada’s infrastructure.
Speaking to reporters, the Trudeau said that, “I’m encouraging all parties to dialogue and resolve this as quickly as possible.” Trudeau, however, did not condemn the protests or threaten to intervene.
Over the last week, major parts of Canada’s infrastructure have been at a standstill due to blockades erected by activists opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline being built in northern British Columbia.
In Vancouver Island, protesters erected barricades to stop cars from accessing public highways. In Metro Vancouver, 57 demonstrators were arrested after judges granted an injunction to remove a blockade that had stopped workers from entering the Port of Vancouver.
Likewise, in Ontario, protestors decided to occupy the office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations in Toronto—chanting slogans like, “Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”
Demonstrators also blocked the train tracks in Belleville, Ontario, bringing all freight and passenger trains between Canada’s two largest cities and the nations capital to a halt.
So far, nearly all of the Conservative leadership candidates have strongly told Trudeau to enforce the injunction and remove the blockades. It is, so far, uncertain as to the extent of the cost to the Canadian economy from these protests.
BREAKING: VIA suspends Toronto - Montreal travel until Thursday due to anti-pipeline blockade
VIA Rail has announced that it is suspending train travel between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal as a result of the ongoing blockade by anti-pipeline protestors.
“In view of the current uncertainty due to the blockade near Belleville, ON, VIA is cancelling all departures until Thursday end of day on between MTL-TOR & TOR-OTT. Affected passengers will receive an email & full refund.” VIA tweeted Tuesday evening.
VIA spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat said, “We know that this unfortunate situation has an impact on our passengers travelling plans and we apologize for the inconvenience it is causing. We encourage them, if they need to travel in the affected areas over the next 2 days, to use alternative modes of transportation.”
“Via has cancelled 157 trains since the blockade began along CN Rail tracks on Thursday, affecting at least 24,500 passengers,” CBC reports.
Liberal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he “very concerned” by the anti-pipeline protestors, but has taken no action to remedy the situation thus far.
