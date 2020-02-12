BREAKING: Deputy PM blocked from entering Halifax City Hall by anti-pipeline protestors 

You have 3 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland was blocked at both doors from entering Halifax city hall by anti-pipeline protestors.

Videos posted on Twitter by protestor Sakura Saunders were posted onto the platform in the early afternoon, showing the city hall building “occupied in solidarity with #Wetsuweten struggle.”

Breaking: building lobby where Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is due to visit in Halifax is occupied in solidarity with #Wetsuweten struggle #WetsuwetenStrong #hfxpoli #ShutDownCanada #ShutCanadaDown pic.twitter.com/Puf9kYiOkf — Sakura Saunders (@sakura1979) February 12, 2020

This isn’t the first occupation that Freeland has faced from protestors of this same cause. Last month, climate activists disrupted the office of the deputy prime minister in an attempt to pressure the Liberal government into halting a controversial pipeline project that is set to go through Wet’suwet’en First Nation territory.

A total of 19 activists from Climate Justice Toronto occupied Freeland’s constituency office with signs that read “No violence against Indigenous people” and “No trespassing on Wet’suwet’en land.”

“Chrystia Freeland did not answer at all,” said Dafna Cohen, a protestor, to CTVNews.ca. “We really hope that she got the message clear, but we will continue and continue to be in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en.”

The blockade is the latest of a number of blockades by anti-pipeline protestors. Just yesterday, video emerged from the B.C. legislature of BC press gallery secretary and Global News journalist Richard Zussman being denied entry from the building by anti-pipeline activists.

They also blocked British Columbian politicians from entering the building.

Thugs – many in balaclavas & ski masks – have blockaded the BC Legislature and are intimidating elected MLAs and Cabinet Ministers from doing their work. What happened to law enforcement, democracy, order and the rule of law? This is indefensible and needs to be confronted. https://t.co/toCftgQMfk — James Moore (@JamesMoore_org) February 11, 2020

The video was posted from the province late Tuesday morning, eventually showing video of politicians entering the building with the help of security personnel.

Protestors have recently left Canada in a full halt, as Via Rail trains and cargo trains were stopped by blockades throughout Ontario. Initially.

Additionally, anti-pipeline protestors took over the offices of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, in downtown Toronto on Monday.

BREAKING: Indigenous and settler youth have occupied the office of Liberal MP @Carolyn_Bennett, the federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en as they resist a violent, militarized RCMP raid on their unceded territories. #WetsuwetenStrong pic.twitter.com/7SdiwhMIwl — Climate Justice Toronto (@CJusticeTO) February 10, 2020

On Wednesday, Via Rail announced that interrupted train services would resume in roughly 36 hours, once solidarity blockades were removed.

On Wednesday, Marie-Anna Murat, a spokesperson for the company said, “Via Rail is working with the infrastructure owner on the specifics of the resumption of service which is estimated to take at least 36 hours from the time the line is cleared.”

The company announced on Tuesday that all services from Via Rail will be cancelled from Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal until Thursday.

