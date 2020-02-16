BREAKING: Coronavirus may have originated at Wuhan lab 

“COVID-19” is presently trending in Canada as new information has broken suggesting that the deadly and endemic coronavirus may have originated at the Wuhan Centre for Disease Control (WCDC) and the Wuhan Centre for Virology, according to a new report from the South China University of Technology.
The Centres, one located just 280 metres away from the Huanan fresh market where the virus was originally claimed to have originated, may have been the epicentre for the now-endemic virus, according to a pre-print report by Biologists Botao XIao and Lei Xiao.
Their report, titled “The Possible Origins of the 2019-nCoV Coronavirus,” explored the histories of the laboratories and noted that diseased animals were hosted within the WCDC, and previous incidents of infections had occurred. The report has since been deleted.
Multiple mainstream media sources have reported on these new findings.
Popular alternative news source Zero Hedge was recently banned from Twitter after questioning the origins of the coronavirus.
COVID-19’s death toll has surpassed 1,600, with over 64,000 cases of infection being reported. No cure, vaccine, or foolproof method of prevention has been developed.
More disturbing than the virus itself has been the culture of fear surrounding it. Chinese whistleblowers taking to the internet to inform the world of life inside quarantine have made one thing clear: This is not the common flu.
From the disappearances and deaths of Chinese doctors and journalists claiming the death toll is being underreported, to the erratic behaviour of Chinese netizens reporting on conditions in mainland China.
One source in Wuhan who spoke to The Post Millennial had been providing regular updates to the world on the state of Wuhan hospitals. Known pseudonymously as “MonkeyMan,” he would post footage to a VPN-protected Twitter account showing crowded hospitals with empty medicine cabinets.
In January, he confirmed his parents were infected with the Coronavirus, and feared he would be next.
Shortly after, MonkeyMan deleted all of his posts, and replaced them with a single Tweet praising Chinese president Xi Jingping, asking for forgiveness. He has not responded to messages, and has not tweeted since.
Chinese citizen journalist Jennifer Zeng has also been keeping the world updated on the plight of coronavirus victims in China from the safety of New York City.
One of her most recent posts shows a video taken by a senior couple as they were being told to leave their home and go to a quarantine building by a Government official. They were apparently tracked down via the metadata from their cellphone, which was allegedly used to prove they shared a flight with an individual who was later diagnosed with coronavirus.
Number of coronavirus cases spikes in China as diagnoses expand
The number of coronavirus deaths has reached over 1,300 globally. Hubei stated on Thursday, that the province had a record spike in fatalities due to the epidemic, according to CNN.
On Thursday morning, 242 deaths along with 14,840 cases were announced by Hubei authorities. This is the largest jump the virus has caused in a single day with close to ten times as many cases recorded as the day before.
The spike was explained by the government as being caused by changes in the diagnosis of the virus. They noted that the total number of cases now involves “clinically diagnosed cases.” These are cases where the patients show coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms but have not yet been tested for the virus or died before being tested.
The number of patients that have been hospitalized in Hubei is now approximately 34,000, with around 1,400 of those patients in critical condition. It is reported that 3,441 patients have made a full recovery and been released from the hospital.
The virus has now infected over 60,000 people globally. Most of the cases have been reported in China—about 59,800 of them.
China’s National Health Commission has now reported the death toll in China at 1,367. There have only been two reported deaths outside of the country.
According to World Health Organization (WHO) officials, expanding the definition of what can be considered a case of the virus was an essential step.
During a press conference on Wednesday, the director of WHO’s Infection Hazards Management, Dr. Sylvie said, “When the situation is evolving, you change your definition just to make sure you can monitor the disease accurately, and this is what they have done recently — change the case definition to incorporate more cases that were not in the initial case definition, but also integrate cases that are both asymptomatic or with little symptom.”
The Government of Canada has reported 7 cases so far with three in Ontario and 4 in B.C.
In the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that their country “can and should be prepared for this new virus to gain a foothold.”
Health officials in the UK have also given warnings as a case was reported in London on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, “This outbreak could still go in any direction. We have to invest in preparedness.”
Tedros also noted that the more well off countries should help countries with less advanced health care as an outbreak in those areas could “create havoc.”
Coronavirus not all bad: cruise-ship passengers get free porn while quarantined
A cruise ship that has been stuck at sea after there were passengers discovered to have coronavirus is getting a little help from an adult website to entertain them while they’re quarantined: some skin flicks.
Approximately 7,300 passengers aboard the Diamond Princess and World Dream cruise have been stranded and docked Hong Kong and Japan as a direct result of the coronavirus epidemic.
251 Canadians are docked in Japan after it was announced on Sunday, that six more people tested positive for the virus. The cruise ship now has a total of 70 cases onboard with the remaining passengers stuck on board and quarantined with little to do for entertainment.
CamSoda, a Miami-based pornography company has offered quarantined passengers full complimentary access to their webcam services according to Fox Business reports.
Daryn Parker is CamSoda’s vice president and he elaborated on the decision in a statement to the press, “They are not only dealing with the fear of infection, which is terrifying, but boredom,” stated the release. “We like cruises just as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling.”
“In an effort to keep their minds off of the coronavirus and to help with the boredom, we’re offering passengers and crews the ability to have fun in a safe and controlled environment with camming.”
“Camming” is a more interactive approach to traditional pornography whereby individuals can perform in front of their webcam at home or in a studio for a live audience and the viewers pay for the experience through tips and site tokens. There is also the ability to chat in real-time with the sex worker.
CamSoda is asking that passengers and crew aboard the cruise to send them proof of travel documents via email to [email protected] according to the New York Post. CamSoda will then respond by sending the individual 1,000 free tokens which can be used to pay for the webcam live-stream performers.
Second plane carrying Canadian evacuees from Wuhan, China arrives in Ontario
Canada’s second plane of Hebei, China evacuees has left the quarantined area and made its way back to Ontario where it touched down at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, MSN reports.
The plane had room for approximately 200 passengers according to Foreign Affairs Minister, François-Philippe Champagne.
One passenger from the first evacuee flight named Myriam Larouche said that being in the quarantine zone felt similar to summer camp.
A group of World Health Organization members have left for China in order to study the coronavirus. The group is being led by Bruce Aylward—a Canadian epidemiologist.
The group will be attempting to find the origin of the virus and learn how serious the disease can be.
The most recent update suggests that the virus has killed 1,016 people and infected at least 42,638 Chinese people. Globally, the infection has reached over 43,000 people.
Canadian military wants Huawei banned from 5G networks
The Canadian military wants Ottawa to ban Huawei from Canada’s 5G wireless networks, according to the Globe and Mail.
High up military officials are urging the government not to allow the Chinese company a role in Canada’s 5G networks because they see the company as a threat to national security.
Trump has been warning US allies about similar concerns stating that Chinese spies could possibly gain access to secretive information. The US has told Canada that they may have to stop sharing certain intelligence information if Huawei is involved in Canada’s networks.
Within the Five Eyes network, Canada is the only nation that hasn’t made up their mind as to whether or not they will be working with the company. The US banned the company and New Zealand and Australia followed suit. Boris Johnson on the other hand decided that the UK would allow Huawei partial access to their networks.
Canadian MP Erin O’Toole is among those who have stated that they side with the Canadian military on the issue.
Canadian and Chinese relations have been rocky ever since the arrest of the company’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou. The arrest took place in Vancouver in 2018 after a request was made by the U.S. Since the arrest, China has locked up two Canadians—Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in Beijing. Certain agricultural imports also came to a standstill.
Last month, the public safety minister noted that the government is paying close attention to the UK Huawei decision.
