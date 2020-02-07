Trending

07 Feb 2020

Blog Post

BREAKING: Conservative actor and commentator James Woods returns to Twitter
Photo: Twitter
American News

BREAKING: Conservative actor and commentator James Woods returns to Twitter 

Barrett Wilson, 2 hours ago 1 min read  

American actor and conservative commentator James Woods has returned to Twitter, the censorious social media platform that suspended him last year.

The occasion for his return? Woods claims that he was inspired by a recent soundbite by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Woods tweeted: “I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back!”

Tags #censorship #James Woods #Twitter
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial