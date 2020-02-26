Trending

26 Feb 2020

Blog Post

BREAKING: Casino Rama Resort receives bomb threat, forced to evacuate
Canadian News

BREAKING: Casino Rama Resort receives bomb threat, forced to evacuate 

Sam McGriskin, 19 mins ago 1 min read  
You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Casino Rama Resort has had to evacuate due to an anonymous bomb threat, according to CTV News.

The resort is temporarily shut down. 

A call was received by Orillia OPP shortly after 2 p.m. today and they are working together with the casino police to carry out the evacuation. 

A statement was released by Rob Mitchell, the director of communications and public affairs: “Our priority is ensuring the safety of customers and employees while the police continue to investigate this threat.”

This breaking news story will be updated as The Post Millennial receives further information. 

Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
  1. Become a member
  2. Like our page on Facebook
  3. Follow us on Twitter
Tags #bomb threat #OPP
Extended Readings(2)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial