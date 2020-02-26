BREAKING: Casino Rama Resort receives bomb threat, forced to evacuate
Casino Rama Resort has had to evacuate due to an anonymous bomb threat, according to CTV News.
The resort is temporarily shut down.
A call was received by Orillia OPP shortly after 2 p.m. today and they are working together with the casino police to carry out the evacuation.
A statement was released by Rob Mitchell, the director of communications and public affairs: “Our priority is ensuring the safety of customers and employees while the police continue to investigate this threat.”
This breaking news story will be updated as The Post Millennial receives further information.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Police prepare to remove anti-pipeline protestors from blocking train tracks
Police are preparing to clear the CN Rail train tracks in Belleville, Ontario, of demonstrators who managed to halt all train travel between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, according to CBC News.
On Tuesday, police officers warned those who had gathered at the tracks that they should leave or face arrest if they did not leave. It is unclear how many protestors will actually leave willingly.
Since the protest began last Thursday, Via Rail has had to cancel 157 trips, leaving at least 24,500 passengers stranded. All freight trains carrying goods across the country are halted as well.
Although the demonstrators did not place any objects on the tracks itself, they did set up camp in a location that was too close to the tracks for the trains to pass safely.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he would not intervene in any of the #ShutDownCanada protests. Conservative leaders, on the other hand, were outraged by Trudeau’s lack of leadership in dealing with the shutting down of major highways and railways.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Ontario missing reservist found dead in LaSalle Causeway
The OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit found the body of soldier Michal Beaman on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Beaman was found at the mouth of the Cataraqui River, just south of the LaSalle Causeway near the Royal Military College.
The Kingston Police, OPP officers and a group of military members all joined around a blue tarp at the side of the water Wednesday afternoon while several officers lifted what appeared to be the body of Michal Beaman from the river. He was then placed onto a tarp which was loaded into a Kingston police forensic identification vehicle and taken away.
Beaman was a 22-year-old reservist who went missing sometime last Friday night in Kingston.
“It saddens us deeply to report that the body of Private Michal Beaman was recovered. He was found in the water near the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, by the Ontario Provincial Police’s underwater search and recovery unit,” read an emailed statement from Cpt. Derek Reid, public affairs officer with Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre according to Global News.
Beaman, originally hailed from New Brunswick but had been attending school in Kingston at the Royal Military College since the beginning of January.
The last time Beaman was seen was out with some friends at The Spot, a local Kingston nightclub.
Classmates reported him missing to their chain of command Saturday morning after it was discovered that he hadn’t returned home to the barracks. CFB Kingston began conducting a thorough search for Beaman by Sunday evening. The grounds were being searched by hundreds of military personnel by Monday. The OPP’s underwater and recovery unit joined the search on Tuesday.
Beaman’s aunt, Tracy Brewer, told the unit that he was seen on seen on a security camera around the LaSalle Causeway bridge and the unit primarily stuck to that area.
On Wednesday the ground search was called off by military police and all search efforts were shifted to the water. His body was found later that same afternoon.
Beaman’s next of kin have been notified according to Reid. Beaman’s parents travelled in from New Brunswick overnight Sunday just hours after learning that their son was missing. They continue to assist with the case.
Natalie Beaman described her son as a dedicated reservist. “He was very, very honoured to come and take the course,” Natalie said.
She added that Michal and his classmates “gelled” with him right away. “A real, real, real tight group of guys that are as thick as brothers. And they’re all out there looking for him.”
The cause of his death and other details about the time frame leading up to his death have not been released yet.
Social Media