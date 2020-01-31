Trending

31 Jan 2020

Blog Post

BREAKING: Canada’s first coronavirus victim released from Toronto hospital
Canadian News

BREAKING: Canada’s first coronavirus victim released from Toronto hospital 

Nico Johnson, 51 mins ago 1 min read  
You have 8 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

A patient who was the first confirmed to have the coronavirus in Canada has been discharged from a Toronto hospital, according to CBC News.

The patient came from China last week on a flight, and after suffering symptoms, was whisked away to the Toronto hospital, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

In a public statement on Friday morning, the hospital informed Canadians over the status of the patient: “Over the course of the week, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer required in-patient care.”

The patient’s wife also contracted the coronavirus, but isn’t showing any symptoms anymore and was in quarantine at the family home.

Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
  1. Become a member
  2. Like our page on Facebook
  3. Follow us on Twitter
Tags #coronavirus #Toronto
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial