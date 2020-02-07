BREAKING: Anti-pipeline protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal 

After causing many delays, protestors have left the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, located north of Victoria, B.C. They were blocking the terminal and denying people access on Monday.

The protestors claim to be working alongside Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in attempting to cancel a liquified natural gas pipeline being implemented by Coastal GasLink. The pipeline is being built in north central B.C.

NEWS 1130 reported that the group was protesting on Highway 17 and were even in the water in kayaks too. Disruption at the Swartz Bay Ferry terminal. Avoid accessing the area until further notice. Major traffic disruption. — CS Police Service (@cspoliceservice) January 20, 2020

An online statement released by the protestors says, “In response to the recent call from the Wet’suwet’en for solidarity actions that ‘shut down rail lines, ports, and industrial infrastructure’ this action has targeted BC Ferries because of the corporation’s deepening integration with the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) industry,”

“BC Ferries has proposed ‘upgrades’ to two of its ferries that will make them reliant on the very product that Coastal GasLink (CGL) threatens to bring through Wet’suwet’en territory.”

Dozens of protestors took part in the event and used their banners to cover signs at the terminal.

Since being proposed, the pipeline has even caused violent encounters between protestors and police.

After coming to agreements with 20 First Nation councils, Coastal GasLink is attempting to build the pipeline from northeastern B.C. all the way to Kitimat, B.C. The pipeline will reportedly stretch 670 kilometers.

According to the hereditary clan chiefs, the project can not continue without their permission.

On Monday, Deborah Marshall from BC Ferries noted, “We fully respect the rights of individuals to protest decisions that they don’t agree with, but our concern is allowing our customers to have safe and unimpeded access to our terminal.”

“At our Swartz Bay terminal right now, the lanes are blocked. The lanes leading into the terminal, so no customers are able to access the terminal at this point, so it’s affecting all of our routes sailing in and out of Swartz Bay right now.”