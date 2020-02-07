BREAKING: Anti-pipeline protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal
Train travel between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal has been shut down by anti-pipeline protestors near Belleville.
The news outlet @kingstonist tweeted: “Via Rail confirms that regional train travel has been cancelled, with no alternate arrangements, as a result of #Wetsuweten solidarity demonstrations in Tyendinaga Territory. #ygk”
CN Rail announced that police were covering the situation. Freight and passenger trains are currently affected.
CN told outlets in an email statement that “train movements are currently stopped and we are monitoring the situation.”
Protestors began protesting on rail lines near Tyrndinaga, Ontario roughly 253 kilometres from Ottawa.
Earlier today, RCMP raided an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. At least four people were arrested according to the protestors.
WATCH: Climate protestors converge on Liberal cabinet minister's Toronto office
Anti-pipeline activists descended upon Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s downtown Toronto office Thursday evening. They were there to protest the early morning raid of an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. this morning.
Protestors chanted “From Turtle Island to Palestine, colonization is a crime,” “No justice, no peace. F*ck these racist police,” “Pipelines kill,” “How do you spell racist? R-C-M-P!” and other anti-government and law enforcement slogans.
At least four protestors were arrested in B.C. this morning on traditional Wet’suwet’en territory as the police worked to enforce a Coastal GasLink court-ordered injunction.
CBC previously reported that “more than a dozen RCMP officers moved in past the police checkpoint on Morice Forest Service Road in the pitch dark well before dawn on Thursday.”
In an earlier statement, the RCMP said, “The RCMP’s planning for potential enforcement has been ongoing to ensure the right resources were present, briefed, and trained to support a measured and scalable approach in keeping everyone safe.”
The demonstration was peaceful and lasted a little over an hour.
Pipeline protestors block BC Ferry terminal
After causing many delays, protestors have left the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, located north of Victoria, B.C. They were blocking the terminal and denying people access on Monday.
The protestors claim to be working alongside Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in attempting to cancel a liquified natural gas pipeline being implemented by Coastal GasLink. The pipeline is being built in north central B.C.
NEWS 1130 reported that the group was protesting on Highway 17 and were even in the water in kayaks too.
An online statement released by the protestors says, “In response to the recent call from the Wet’suwet’en for solidarity actions that ‘shut down rail lines, ports, and industrial infrastructure’ this action has targeted BC Ferries because of the corporation’s deepening integration with the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) industry,”
“BC Ferries has proposed ‘upgrades’ to two of its ferries that will make them reliant on the very product that Coastal GasLink (CGL) threatens to bring through Wet’suwet’en territory.”
Dozens of protestors took part in the event and used their banners to cover signs at the terminal.
Since being proposed, the pipeline has even caused violent encounters between protestors and police.
After coming to agreements with 20 First Nation councils, Coastal GasLink is attempting to build the pipeline from northeastern B.C. all the way to Kitimat, B.C. The pipeline will reportedly stretch 670 kilometers.
According to the hereditary clan chiefs, the project can not continue without their permission.
On Monday, Deborah Marshall from BC Ferries noted, “We fully respect the rights of individuals to protest decisions that they don’t agree with, but our concern is allowing our customers to have safe and unimpeded access to our terminal.”
“At our Swartz Bay terminal right now, the lanes are blocked. The lanes leading into the terminal, so no customers are able to access the terminal at this point, so it’s affecting all of our routes sailing in and out of Swartz Bay right now.”
Anti-terrorism protest to be held in Toronto this Saturday
An anti-terrorism protest will be held in Toronto this Saturday, the 11th of January. The protest has been named “Toronto Stands Against Terrorism.” This follows the killing of the Iranian terrorist, Qasem Soleimani.
The protest will be held at 360 University Avenue. It will start at noon and will last for two hours. This protest has been created in reaction to the pro-Soleimani protest, which sparked street clashes between pro-Soleimani protestors and counter-protestors.
During this protest, the counter-protesters shouted “terrorists go home!” and flew American flags alongside old Iranian flags that were flown officially before the revolution. The two groups were separated by a heavy police presence.
This protest, however, came before the Iranian reaction to President Trump’s execution of Soleimani, and Trump’s address to the nation, which extended an olive branch to the regime alongside the imposition of sanctions.
As a result of this, it is now unclear how tensions have settled amongst the two opposing groups, and whether this new anti-terrorism protest will draw pro-regime counter protests.
WATCH: Vegans attack burger restaurant, get owned by staff, arrested
A video posted to Twitter today shows militant vegan protestors attacking employees at an In-N-Out Burger in California. The attack is short-lived, however, as employees effortlessly carry the physically weak protestors out of the establishment and into the waiting arms of police.
As the protestors are carried out, the customers in the restaurant are heard cheering.
One of the protestors is heard screaming “Do you feel bad?”, “I did nothing wrong!” and “This is America!” through a bullhorn. Another is cuffed and escorted into the back of a police car.
Twitter user @prisonplanet pointed out the bad optics of the situation for the vegan militants: “Racist militant leftist vegans attack working class ethnic minorities at In-N-Out Burger, get arrested,” he wrote.
