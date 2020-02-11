BREAKING: Anti-pipeline protestors block downtown Toronto traffic again
Anti-pipeline protestors took to the streets of downtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon to block traffic as they continue to stage demonstrations and blockades across Canada.
The protestors began their morning by chanting and banging on the windows of Liberal MP Carolyn Bennett’s office. The occupation of the Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations’ office is now in its second day.
The protestors then moved to the corner of Yonge and Eglinton where they proceeded to block traffic. Police are currently on the scene.
The protests are a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was fighting against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades
Many Via Rail trains are still being blocked or terminated as protesters continue to blockade the railways near Belleville, Ontario. Via posted a notice on their website this morning warning potential passengers of the dilemma. it stated that trains travelling between Toronto and Montreal and Ottawa and Toronto have been affected in both directions. None of the trains on those two routes will operate until the issue is resolved.
These blockades continue even after Via Rail acquired an injunction to have police remove protesters at least from blockading their rails. RCMP and other police departments have stated that the protests are allowed to continue so long as they don’t blockade the rails. Similar to the protests at the Port of Vancouver.
The Post Millennial reached out to Minister of Transportation Marc Garneau for comment on what the government’s long term strategy is to remedy this situation however we have not yet heard a response.
BREAKING: Anti-pipeline protestors occupy Liberal MP's Toronto office
Anti-pipeline protestors have taken over the office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett in downtown Toronto. A large group of Climate Justice Toronto and Extinction Rebellion protestors have joined them.
On their way to Bennett’s office, they chanted “How do you spell racist? RCMP” “Racist Canadian Mounted Pricks” and “You can’t drink oil; leave it in the soil.”
After taking over Bennett’s office, protestors dined on pizza and taped makeshift posters in her window that read, “RCMP back down” and “Carolyn Bennett: Will you arrest Indigenous youth?”
Outside, the protestors chanted “shut it down” in support of those who made it inside. The protest leader declared, “The bravest thing we can do here today is say that Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”
There may be a hitch in their plans, however. Protestors outside announced that the RCMP was not allowing food to be delivered to those occupying Bennett’s office.
Those inside made a demand for gluten-free food to be provided.
The protestors vowed to occupy Bennett’s office until the RCMP retreat from Wet’suwet’en territory.
As the evening wore on, the protestors settled in to keep the occupation going until Bennett would meet with them at 10 am on Tuesday morning.
WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors scream on train tracks as rail blockade continues
Extinction Rebellion and anti-pipeline protestors staged a “primal scream” in Toronto on Saturday as they continued to block train travel. They are protesting the raid and arrests on an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. on Thursday.
The protest leader rallied the activists to scream loud and long enough to “kill” the giant puppet “pipeline snake” that was brought to the protest. “When we scream loud enough and long enough, she will die a most deserving death and we will have won,” the protest leader instructed.
The goal of blocking the trains is to prevent pipeline materials from being shipped out west.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.
GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
WATCH: ER protestor rails against "white faces, white lies, white sheets" says she's "not proud to be Canadian"
A protestor at Saturday’s Extinction Rebellion blockade of the Toronto railway took to the microphone to explain the significance of the Canadian colours “white and red.” The woman claimed that the white stood for “the hands that stole this land … for every Prime Minister that came after the fact … white faces, white lies, white sheets.”
She continued: “The red is no better. Red for the bloodshed of the people you call redskins. Red for the bloodshed of slaves. Red for the bloodshed of young black boys targeted by the police. Red for the bloodshed of missing and murdered indigenous women. Red for the bloodshed brown people labelled as terrorists.
The only red and white I can wear is the white knuckles in my clenched fist held high in the air and the red in my angry face as I demand to see change. I am not proud to be a Canadian. I am not a Canadian.”
Extinction Rebellion gathered in downtown Toronto today to block the rails and prevent CP trains from running.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.
GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
