BREAKING: Amy Klobuchar drops out of Democratic presidential race
Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar ended her campaign on Monday.
She is putting her support behind former vice president Joe Biden.
According to the Associated Press, Klobuchar is flying to Dallas to join Biden for his campaign rally scheduled for Monday night.
Klobuchar outlasted several other better-known candidates after she finished third place in New Hampshire.
This comes on the heels of Pete Buttigieg announcing he was dropping out of the race on Sunday.
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in CN building fire incident in BC
The RCMP arrested a young man suspected to be an arsonist that lit the CN Rail building on fire in Prince Rupert, BC.
The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon close to the Kwinitsa station.
About 70 people congregated on a hill close to the fire as firefighters worked to douse the flames.
Authorities previously said they do not believe the CN Rail building being set on fire is linked to the rail blockades.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached
The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work as usual after talks between hereditary chiefs and senior ministers of provincial and federal governments reached a proposed arrangement however the agreement still needs the proposal of the Wet’suwet’en people.
The talks were held in Smithers, B.C. The pipeline has been at the centre of protest, just one of many that have disrupted both rail lines and road traffic across the country.
The Wet’suwet’en people are governed by both elected band councils and a traditional hereditary chief system. All of the elected band chiefs have voted to approve the CGL pipeline, but some of the hereditary chiefs, are deeply opposed to the pipeline running through their traditional territory.
The subject of the conversation was centred around land titles and Indigenous rights although precise details of the draft accord have not yet been released. There has also yet to be an agreement on the Coastal GasLink pipeline according to a joint statement by representatives of the Wet’suwet’en nation and the provincial and federal government.
One of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, Chief Woos said that the “degree of satisfaction is not what we expected”, despite him calling the draft a milestone for everyone involved, according to Global News.
Coastal GasLink issued a statement saying it would resume construction activities in the Morice River area on Monday following the announcement of the proposal. All work on the pipeline had been put on pause for the duration of the talks which began on Thursday.
Kenneth Deer, the secretary of the Mohawk Nation of Kahnawake, said that activists have decided to maintain their rail blockade on the territory south of Montreal until they receive more details on the proposed arrangement before they decided to remove any blockades.
Corona beer sales curbed by coronavirus
The famous Mexican brewer Corona is taking a serious hit in the last quarter due to the similarity of their name to that of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of thousands worldwide. The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profits in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.
USA Today reported last month that Google searches for “Corona beer virus” and “beer virus” spiked in the US amid other searches related to “coronavirus symptoms,” an increase of 1,050 percent according to The Evening Standard.
Corona is brewed by the world’s biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev). They are also the company behind brands like Budweiser and Stella Artois.
The company predicted that their earnings would drop by about 10 percent after the virus first began, seeing the first slump for demand in China. The drop also coincided with the advent of the Chinese New Year, which furthered the blow by sending company shares down by 8 percent.
The Belgium-based group said: “The impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak on our business continues to evolve. The outbreak has led to a significant decline in demand in China in both on-premise and in-home channels. Additionally, demand during the Chinese New Year was lower than in previous years as it coincided with the beginning of this outbreak.”
AB InBev estimates the earnings hit across China after seeing around $375 million in sales lost just since January 2020 due to COVID-19.
Anti-pipeline blockade in Mohawk community still active after agreement reached
A railway blockade in a Mohawk community south of Montreal is still in place after an agreement on land rights was reached by government ministers and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs according to Global News.
The blockade will reportedly stay in place in Kahnawake until details of the agreement are learned by the community. The agreement still needs to be approved by the Wet’suwet’en people.
The secretary of Kahnawake, Kenneth Deer noted that there will be a meeting taking place on Monday night and residents have been asked to join in the discussion.
“It is a big decision whether or not to dismantle a barricade,” said Deer on Sunday. “They want to make sure they have all the details of the deal before making this decision.”
The arrangement took three days of negotiations though the draft accord details weren’t disclosed.
Federal and British Columbia governments and the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs released a joint statement saying that an agreement concerning pipeline construction was not reached.
The $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline project has caused protests to spread throughout the country. Commuter and freight trains have been halted as a result of the anti-pipeline protests.
The blockade in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake has been present for over three weeks. It started on Feb. 10 and has blocked a train line that brings passengers to and from Montreal.
Mohawk activists noted that they will stay at the blockade for as long as it takes to fight for their rights and their land.
