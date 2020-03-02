Trending

02 Mar 2020

Blog Post

BREAKING: Amy Klobuchar drops out of Democratic presidential race
American News

BREAKING: Amy Klobuchar drops out of Democratic presidential race 

The Post Millennial, 1 min ago 1 min read  
You have 5 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar ended her campaign on Monday.

She is putting her support behind former vice president Joe Biden.

According to the Associated Press, Klobuchar is flying to Dallas to join Biden for his campaign rally scheduled for Monday night.

Klobuchar outlasted several other better-known candidates after she finished third place in New Hampshire.

This comes on the heels of Pete Buttigieg announcing he was dropping out of the race on Sunday.

Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
  1. Become a member
  2. Like our page on Facebook
  3. Follow us on Twitter
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial