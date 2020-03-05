BREAKING: Abduction of Toronto boy linked to his stepbrother’s $4 million cocaine debt
A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was abducted while screaming on Wednesday morning is linked to a major drug debt of $4 million dollars.
Superintendent Steven Watts of Toronto Police Services’ Organized Crime Enforcement says that they believe Shammah Jolayemi was abducted as payback for an outstanding debt of $4 million worth of cocaine.
Watts indicated that there was some communication with the abductors, but would not elaborate.
“This is a 14-year-old innocent child, he is not a part of that business, he is not a part of that lifestyle, and I am saying the full weight of the Toronto police will be brought to bear and we will push forward on this case.” Superintendent Watts said.
“The boy’s step-brother Olalekan Osikoya owes a large debt in relation to a multi-kilo cocaine ring and has since fled the GTA. As a result, we are alleging that two to three males forced Shammah into a dark coloured Jeep Wrangler.”
Shammah was abducted at around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch. The Amber Alert, however, was not issued until 16 hours later, after midnight on Thursday morning. Shammah’s parents were not notified for at least nine hours after he did not show up at school.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism
Toronto Police are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted at around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.
The teen’s parents weren’t made aware of his disappearance until after he was expected to return home from school around 5:30 p.m. An Amber Alert rang out just after midnight Thursday morning, hours after the abduction.
The boy’s name is Shammah and he was wearing a gray hoodie, a shiny black coat, gray track pants with a thin orange stripe and black and yellow Nike Air Jordans at the time of his abduction, according to police.
Witnesses say two men pushed him into a van Wednesday morning while he was screaming “help me, help me.”
Many people took to Twitter to express the anger about the Amber Alert, specifically angered that the alert took so long.
Many Torontonians wanted to know why it took so long—about 16 hours—for Toronto Police to send out the Amber Alert, calling the delay potentially racist.
Others were upset for entirely different reasons, such as being woken up in the middle of the night and their proximity to the abduction. One Twitter user writing.
“Okay I know there are those who will be angry at me for saying this BUT there is no point in an amber alert at 11 at night from Toronto Police going out to places like here 1865.3 kms away, officially over a 20-hour drive,” tweeted one annoyed Ontarian. “Amber Alerts were meant for a quick response in the area.”
“I just want you to know, an Amber alert in Thunder Bay doesn’t help anyone in Toronto. There isn’t much we can do,” wrote another. “There, I made it better lol.”
Toronto Police are still searching for Shammah Jolayemi and they urge anyone with information to come forward.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted
An Amber Alert has been broadcast by police after a 14 year-old boy who screamed for help before being shoved into a Jeep in North York early Wednesday morning.
Two men pushed Shammah Jolayemi into the car around 8:26 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, north of Finch Avenue West, at 353 Driftwood Avenue. His parents did not know he was missing until 5:30 p.m. that evening, when he did not come home from school.
Witness accounts noted that “a 14 year-old boy was observed to be screaming ‘help me, help me’ and forced into a black jeep wrangler by two males, who drove away.”
“This is not a parental abduction,” said Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell. “We don’t believe this was a joke or any type of prank.”
Jolayemi is described as five-foot-eleven to six feet. He has a slim build, short dark brown hair and was wearing a grey hoodie and track pants, with an orange stripe. He also was wearing yellow Air Jordans and a black puffy winter coat.
“To the two people who took this 14 year-old this morning, we are asking them to release the 14-year-old to a place of safety where he can be returned to his family,” Gotell said.
The suspects are described as two black males, six feet tall with thin builds, between the ages of 18 and 22.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Canadians across the country getting test alert messages on their phones Wednesday afternoon
An Alarm is being sent to your phone Wednesday afternoon, but don’t worry, it’s only a test.
Emergency management systems will be sending out test signals across the country this Wednesday. They will be sent out to TV stations and radio as well as Canadians’ mobile devices.
The test will be sent out throughout the day and depending on what time zone you are in, every province and territory, with the exception of Nunavut, will issue the test.
The national public alert system first came into practice early last year and has been met with a somewhat polarizing response.
Some 125 emergency messages have been issued since January alone, warning Canadians of everything from dangerous weather to Amber Alerts.
A massive backlash on social media came when some people called 9-1-1 to complain about their sleep being interrupted.
These tests are to ensure the system–Alert Ready–is working correctly says Pelmorex Corp, the company behind the technical infrastructure and the owner of The Weather Network. The test is meant to make Canadians aware of what the real signals will actually look like in emergency cases where time is of the essence.
Compatible wireless devices must be connected to an LTE network and have the latest software in operation in order to receive the alert.
The system had glitches last year when first tested, with many people not receiving the test emergency messages.
Social Media