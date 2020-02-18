BLOC HEAD: Blanchet to propose motion to bring down Alberta Teck mine
A new motion will soon be introduced to Parliament by the Bloc Quebecois asking the government to call off the Frontier Teck mine that has been proposed in northern Alberta, according to the Western Standard.
The motion will be introduced by Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet. The motion suggests, “That the House call on the government to not authorize the Teck Frontier mine development, as this project can not be reconciled with the Paris Agreement targets.”
Bloc MP Alain Therrien has also supported the motion.
Two more motions will be brought forward by the Bloc, though only one will be chosen to be put up for debate in the House of Commons. The Bloc has not yet specified the motion that will move ahead.
Non-political regulators have already given their approval for the $20.6-billion northern Alberta project. The Liberal natural resources minister noted that their approval of the project may be delayed if Alberta continues to oppose Ottawa’s carbon tax. Many eastern Liberal MPs do not want the project to go through it all.
The federal government has indicated it may be abandoning the project, though Teck claims that it will help the GDP of the province and create approximately 7,000 jobs.
A statement was just released by Teck noting that by 2050 it plans to be a net-zero emitter.
The statement on the company’s website says the project, “will consist of surface mining operations, a processing plant, tailings management facilities, water management facilities, and associated infrastructure and support facilities.”
The project is estimated to generate around 260,000 oil barrels in a single day.
All of the 14 Indigenous communities in the project area have come to agreements with Teck.
According to the federal government, they will not be giving an answer any time before late February.
Federal Environment Minister Johnathan Wilkinson said that environmental impacts would be taken into account before the project is approved.
“With respect to (Frontier), we need to look at all the environmental impacts, we obviously need to look at the economic opportunities, and we need to ensure we’re taking both into account,” said Wilkinson.
“Certainly, one of those issues is how does this project fit with Canada’s commitments to achieving the reductions we are committing to (for) 2030, and the net zero commitment to 2050? I would just say again that it’s important that all provinces are working to help Canada to achieve its targets.”
Wilkinson noted that every province should be expected to help the country achieve those goals.
The industrial emitter plan, TIER (Technology, Innovation and Emissions Reduction) was revealed by the UCP government in bill 19.
This plan came in place of the NDP’s climate Leadership Plan by revoking carbon tax on residents and some businesses while keeping the tax on the big emitters.
The TIER plan gives facilities a number of options such as reducing emissions or paying $30 per tonne in a TIER fund.
The federal carbon tax challenge was brought forward by the Alberta government in 2019. Arguments went ahead in Alberta’s Court of Appeal on Dec. 16-18.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau avoids questions on Alberta oil sands mine being possibly killed
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the government is going through a process to determine whether the Teck Frontier Mine is in the national interest, according to Global News.
When a reporter asked the prime minister if he knew how devastating the cancelation of this project would be to Alberta’s economy, Trudeau responded, “I understand that it is a project that has a lot of people reflecting on the choice that we’re about to make.”
“We are taking this responsibility seriously,” Trudeau added, “to make a decision that is in the national interest.”
The Teck Frontier Mine is a multi-billion dollar project, located in Alberta’s oilsands, that could employ some 7,000 workers during constuction and 2,500 workers once the project is completed—giving some much needed relief to Alberta’s starved economy.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau is considering an “aid package” to Alberta if the Federal Government decides not to follow through with the Teck Frontier Mine.
“I would never think to characterize this as anything other then creating opportunities,” said Morneau. “Alberta is a province where we have great entrepreneurs who have built a strong economy and I think what we need to do is address the economy as challenged right now and create a path forward that will have hope for this generation and the next generation. I look at it very differently.”
The Teck Frontier Mine has created a great deal of contention from within the Liberal caucus, with some Liberal MPs calling for Trudeau to block the project. It has also sparked protests across the country. In Belleville, for example, First Nation protesters blocked train tracks for four straight days, stopping all trains between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal.
As well as this, a dozen protesters blocked access to Vancouver’s Delta Port and would not leave until the RCMP left the Wet’suwet’en territory. Hundreds of dock workers could not be paid until the First Nation protesters left.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Why Justin Trudeau is already a failed PM
Whether you like Stephen Harper or not, one thing that we can agree on is that national unity concerns evaporated while he was in office.
For most of his time in office, Harper was popular in the West, divisive in much of Ontario, and unpopular in Quebec.
That was mirrored in the Conservatives electoral results between 2004 and 2015, with their support base always being in the West, combined with wins when they could increase their support in Ontario, and once in a while doing okay in Quebec when things aligned perfectly.
Yet, take note of what didn’t happen.
Even when Harper and the Conservatives were unpopular in Quebec, separatist sentiment didn’t rise.
In fact, support for Quebec separatism collapsed during Harper’s time in office, with the PQ narrowly winning one election, then getting crushed, then being basically superseded by a nationalist but not separatist party.
Quebec separatism was dealt a crippling blow during Harper’s time in office, and the reason it happened is quite simple.
Harper respected provincial jurisdiction and encouraged the growth of key Quebec industries.
Harper generally stayed out of Quebec’s business, didn’t interfere with provincial matters, and pushed for the growth of all sectors of Canada’s economy, including Quebec’s aerospace sector.
Even when Quebeckers didn’t like Harper, they felt he wasn’t actively against them.
As a result, many Quebeckers felt it was possible to succeed within Canada, even under a leader that wasn’t popular in their province.
And that brings us to Justin Trudeau.
Some establishment pundits claim the rise of separatist sentiment in Alberta and the West is simply because Justin Trudeau is unpopular.
But if that was true, separatist sentiment in Quebec would have surged because of Harper’s unpopularity.
And as we know, that didn’t happen.
So it’s not about Trudeau being unpopular.
It’s about the very real perception that Trudeau and his government are actively opposed to Alberta’s key industry.
The Trudeau Liberals are clearly more interested in global virtue-signalling than they are in supporting a key industry in our country. Yet, they continue to express support for industries like the auto sector and aerospace sector that use tons of oil and gas, and just so happen to be in the electoral battlegrounds of Ontario and Quebec.
So, we can see exactly what’s going on:
Alberta and the Western Canadian energy sector are being unfairly singled out by the government, and the resulting rise in anger and separatist sentiment is no surprise.
On Twitter, Anthony Furey summed things up well:
“It’s absurd to filter a decision on #TeckFrontier through emissions targets that we all know are just idealistic posturing. What serious politician does something silly like that to their own country and economy??”
This is why Justin Trudeau is already a failed prime minister.
A leader is supposed to serve their own nation, their own people above all else. In Canada, that means ensuring that each region and province is free and supported in the development of their own core industries.
When that happens, it’s actually very easy to keep Canada together, as Stephen Harper showed.
Yet, instead of serving all Canadians, Justin Trudeau is deliberately dividing our nation, putting international elitist opinion above the unity and prosperity of our country.
Now, because of Justin Trudeau’s failure, Canada’s unity is crumbling, and our nation is at serious risk of irrevocably breaking apart.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau Liberals may give Alberta aid package, axe mine project
The Trudeau Liberals are readying an Alberta aid package to appease the province if the proposed $20-billion Frontier oil sands mine is rejected, a confidential inside source told Reuters.
The mayors for both Edmonton and Calgary headed to Ottawa recently, calling for the mines to be built. Unfortunately, that decision may come down to the wire, as the mines have become a point of disagreement that has split the Liberals into two camps.
“There will be a big fight inside cabinet over this,” said the source familiar with the difficult situation to Reuters.
Alberta premier Jason Kenney said the mine would create 7,000 jobs, all while having the backing of the indigenous community. Kenney stated that there was no reason to reject the mine, as there had been ten years of reviews to green light the project.
On Thursday, Calgary city mayor Naheed Nenshi urged the Liberals to give the greenlight for the project, and warned them about any potential inherent eastern bias that could overlook the project benefits.
“This has been the concern since the election,” said Nenshi, who was in Ottawa to meet federal officials. “While it was only a net loss of five seats in Alberta and Saskatchewan, it means there is no one around the table who really has experience on the ground.
“If this project is not one that the government can approve, then they should just admit that there’s a moratorium on all energy investment in Canada.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
NDP MLA argues Extinction Rebellion activists should teach in classrooms
Two Canadian politicians are arguing on Twitter about how climate change should be addressed in the classroom.
United Conservative Party MLA and Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange argued “there is no room” for radical activists in the classroom. Lagrange gave Extinction Rebellion as an example of the type of activists she believes have no place in schools.
NDP MLA and Women’s Issues Critic Janis Irwin responded to LaGrange’s comments saying that there is “absolutely” room for groups like the Extinction Rebellion.
Extinction Rebellion identifies itself as a “nonviolent civil disobedience activist movement.” It was founded in 2018 by Roger Hallam and Gail Bradbook.
The group most notably held a sizeable demonstration in London in 2019 where over 1,100 arrests were made in 11 days. BBC News reported that the protest cost police about $12.9 million.
In an article posted in Medicine Hat News, LaGrange wrote, “climate change must be taught in a way that prepares our students to address the issue rationally, not in a way that purposely seeks to cause fear and anxiety. There is no room in our classrooms for radical activists, like Extinction Rebellion, whose demands include shutting-down Alberta’s oil and gas sector by 2025.”
Irwin argued against LaGrange’s statement on Twitter saying, “When I taught social studies in very conservative parts of rural Alberta, I ensured kids were exposed to multiple perspectives. I didn’t force my beliefs on them. They didn’t leave my classroom as radical activists, but they left with a broader understanding of issues.”
A separate commenter replied to Irwin writing, “You have to be kidding here. No room for extremism in our kids classrooms. That’s why we voted the NDP out. They can be educated ‘about them’ but not ‘by’ them. Glad you are on the outside looking in.”
The Post Millennial reported earlier this week that the City of Edmonton had children take lessons from an Extinction Rebellion activist.
Social Media