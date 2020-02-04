BLOC HEAD: Blanchet blames TMX ruling on biased judges
The leader of the Bloc Quebecois Yves-Francois Blanchet has claimed that Canada’s federal judges are biased towards the Liberal government after their ruling on the TMX pipeline.
“Judges, which incidentally have been named by the federal government, have interpreted Canadian law have interpreted Canadians laws and that clearly Canadian laws say that when the federal government wants something, that’s the thing that’s going to happen whatever provinces may think,” said Blanchet.
Blanchet continued by saying that “this is a preview of what might happen is there comes again this idea of [unintelligible] going through Quebec. Canada is the boss.”
When journalists asked Blanchet whether he was accusing the judges of bias, he said “I am saying that they are nominated by one government … I said nothing else.”
Blanchet’s statements come after the federal courts dismissed an appeal by several Indigenous groups challenging the Liberal government’s approval of the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline.
The dismissal is a big step in the legal battle that has delayed the pipeline project for months. The project, totalled at $7.4 billion, is set to transport nearly one million barrels of Albertan oil per day to British Columbia.
Bloc plays autonomy card while NDP defends marginalized in Throne speech responses
The parties that could potentially hold the balance of power in the Liberal’s minority government had very different takes on Thursday’s Throne speech when they responded in the House of Commons, Friday.
While the separatist Bloc Quebecois stood in defence of Quebec’s autonomy, the New Democrats assumed their traditional role as defenders of the poor and marginalized.
Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet took particular issue that the speech lumped Quebec in with provinces and territories as one of “the regions of Canada.”
“Let’s make something clear. Quebec is not a region of Canada. Quebec is the land that the Quebec nation shares with a number of First Nations,” Blanchet told the House of Commons, reminding MPs of his party’s raison d’etre.
“Although we may not be aiming specifically for this… Quebecers know that the Bloc is a party based on the concept of independence.”
Blanchet also said that in defending Quebec’s autonomy on matters of healthcare and environmental assessments, “The Bloc is not only representing the national assembly of Quebec but also the voices of the other provinces.”
The separatist party leader also said that Quebec voters turned to his party “because they can’t identify with any federal party.”
“They’re not all sovereigntists, but they’re nationalists,” he said.
Bloc support at the polls tripled their seat count (10-32) in the Commons while the number of NDP candidates were nearly cut in half, from 40 down to 24.
New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh, whose enclave was relegated to fourth party status after October’s election in a Bloc-surge, accused Liberals for “profiting off student debt” while waiving government loans to corporations.
Singh was also skeptical about the Throne speech’s promise to lower the cost of telecommunications services by 25 percent.
“In Canada we pay…some of the highest cellphone and internet fees in the world. It’s not a coincidence because the government has allowed the telecoms to do this,” said Singh.
“Access to the internet is not a luxury, it’s a necessity…(and) the cost of cell phone and internet services are impeding people in their everyday lives.”
Affordable and available housing, as well as making good on a national pharmacare plan that consecutive Liberal governments have paid lip service to, also formed Singh’s response to the Throne speech.
“Across Canada people are making difficult choices every day, about cutting their pills in half or going without the life-saving medication that they need,” he said.
“What is it going to take for the Prime Minister to keep his word and to deliver pharmacare that covers all Canadians?”
The New Democrat leader also suggested that Trudeau talked the talk on indigenous reconciliation, which also prominently featured in the Throne speech, but that the government’s actions fell short of walking the walk.
“I can’t wrap my head around it,” said Singh. “(They) ignore a human rights tribunal ruling, delay the funding to end the discrimination and continue to take indigenous to court.”
At the beginning of October, the federal government filed for judicial review of a Canadian Human Rights tribunal ruling ordering $40,000 in compensation to First Nations children taken from their communities under the on-reserve child welfare system.
Ghosts of past, present create haunting future for Trudeau minority
Barely three days into a CN Rail strike on Wednesday, Quebec claimed its fuel supply was threatened, making Bloc leader Yves Blanchet’s earlier cheap talk about Alberta’s “petrol state” status in the Canadian federation worth about as much.
According to Quebec Premier François Legault, the province is down to five-days’ worth of propane and has begun rationing, 85 percent of the fuel comes to Quebec by rail and hospitals and longterm care centres have been given priority.
After being sworn-in a second time as Transport minister earlier the same day, Marc Garneau told reporters he would not estimate any resolution and dodged a question about implementing back-to-work legislation.
“We are very seized with this situation and we are very much working with the two sides, CN and the teamsters. We feel that there is a solution at hand,” Garneau told reporters at Rideau Hall.
“We believe that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we’re going to push them as hard as we can because this is very important from the economy perspective. We also believe in the collective bargaining process.”
A day later on Thursday, Garneau emerged from the first meeting of the new cabinet with much the same messaging, that he was “seized” by the issue, wouldn’t put a timeline on negotiations and he “believes” in the bargaining process.
Of other crises, this one significantly longer and also with economic consequences, is the incarceration of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, arrested in China on Dec. 10, 2018 and part of the communist regime’s diplomatic assault against us that includes ongoing agriculture embargoes.
This belligerence is viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, currently under house arrest and fighting extradition to the United States.
Meng was taken into custody at Vancouver International Airport Dec. 1, 2018 and is wanted in the U.S. for fraud and conspiracy charges. Less than a fortnight from that one-year anniversary, Trudeau faced questions about Canada-China relations in the wake of his cabinet reveal.
“We have always understood two things about China. Obviously China’s a global economy [for which Canadian business depends upon],”Trudeau told reporters after his ministers were sworn-in, on day 346 of Spavor and Kovrig’s incarceration.
“At the same time, Canadians expect us to stand up for our values and our rights, and we are going to do that.”
Trudeau was responding to a query on whether China’s “hostage diplomacy” would cause him “to revisit and reshape the government’s China policy with a new understanding of the regime and the situation.”
The PM’s complete response was as contradictory as Canada-China relations have been under this decades-old notion that we can coax nations to our liberal democratic way of doing things, simply by conducting business with them.
“There are opportunities for Canadian businesses, Canadian exporters, and Canadian investors… with better relations, economic relations with China,” said Trudeau, before reiterating condemnation of the “arbitrary detention of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.”
On the deteriorating situation in Hong Kong and the fate of 300,000 Canadians who live there, Trudeau offered nothing new.
“We have repeatedly called upon China to respect the terms of the one country, two systems principles. We will continue to call for de-escalation and an end to violence.”
And so the ongoing challenges for the federal government on both the domestic and foreign front will continue to be a theme of Trudeau’s tenure as prime minister, and with the exception of a few cabinet post swaps, his minority government forges ahead with nothing in the way of a clear plan, at least not one that differs from the current strategy.
What’s in the rearview mirror will also haunt Trudeau this coming government, if Conservatives’ front bench pugilists Pierre Poilievre and Gerard Deltel are to be believed.
In either official language on Wednesday afternoon at West Block, they congratulated the PM for his cabinet picks, wished the government well before promising to resurrect the SNC-Lavalin scandal in committee and the bogus charges against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, if they could get the votes.
Poilievre went through a greatest hits of Conservative talking points; Bill C-69 “no more pipelines bill”; the carbon tax making the western business “impossible” but the thread of reality was the separatist sentiment on both sides of the country.
“It’s amazing. If I had told you three years ago that we risked the threat of a separatist movement with broad appeal in Alberta or Saskatchewan, you would’ve laughed, no one would’ve believed it,” Poilievre told reporters.
“But in one mandate Trudeau has ignited a (western) separatist movement… tat and the revitalization of the Bloc Quebecois, a movement that was dead four years ago.”
While few are laughing now about separatist rumblings in Canada, reporters had a chuckle when Poilievre shared his thoughts on Trudeau’s newest cabinet portfolio, the Ministry of Middle-Class Prosperity.
“I think it is a punchline,” said Poilievre.
“They raise taxes on the middle class but don’t worry. If you can’t afford to heat your home or drive your car, you’ve got a minister named after the middle class to make yourself feel better about it.”
Parliament reconvenes on Dec. 5 when a new speaker will be elected followed by a Speech from the Throne–the Liberal minority government’s plan, to be delivered by Governor General Julie Payette in the Senate chamber.
MORE PIPELINES: Kenney mocks Quebec for propane crisis
Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney has mocked Quebec’s propane shortage, telling the Quebecois that if they wanted more propane they needed to build more pipelines—a proposal which Quebec’s politicians shot down in recent days.
Kenney made these comments on a Facebook interview on Thursday. When he was asked a question concerning Quebec’s propane crisis, Kenney stated that there was a technology “that could guarantee you constant, stable access to propane and other fuels … They’re called pipelines.”
Quebec is currently suffering from a propane crisis after the CN railway strike left la Belle Province without gas it relies on. If Quebec does not receive propane imminently, there could be a province-wide shutdown of hospitals and barbeques.
So to avoid this disaster, Quebec’s CAQ government has chosen to ration its propane, hoping that the CN railway strike stops before their propane reserves are depleted.
Kenney’s comments will antagonize a Quebec whose parties have recently relished in provoking the population of western Canada. Although Quebec and Alberta have never been particularly fond of each other, this year’s election has unleashed province-wide bitterness towards Ottawa and Quebec. As a result of this, Kenney and Saskatchewan’s premier Scott Moe have threatened to disband the federal equalization program that has disproportionately favourved Quebec.
The two most senior politicians in Quebec, François Legault, and Yves-François Blanchet, have also enjoyed insulting an indignant Kenney and his irritated Albertan population. Recently, Blanchet suggested that Quebec contributes “billions” to the development of pipelines in Alberta. As well as this, Blanchet was audacious enough to say that Alberta did not give a cheque to Quebec, despite the Albertans sending $23 billion over the past five years.
Blanchet, who leads the vaguely separatist Bloc Quebecois, also took time last week to mock the Wexit movement, telling reporters that “the desire to do whatever they want with their oil might not be a sufficient reason to fuel a desire to become a country.”
Western Canada experienced a collective outcry of frustration during this year’s election. The Liberals campaign was so abysmal in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and northern British Columbia, that they failed to win a single seat in these regions. Although the Prime Minister has expressed solemn concern over the nature of this polarization, Trudeau has not promoted any senator from western Canada to his executive, meaning a third of the country is entirely unrepresented.
Indigenous TMX interests sidelined as premiers, opposition leaders posture in minority government lead-up
As opposition leaders and provincial premiers postured last week over meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, lost in the chatter was the power indigenous people wield–arguably quite a bit in this minority government the Liberals find themselves attempting to manage.
Like Parliament, and the rest of our divided country–Wexiteers, Quebec separatists and everyone else somewhere in between–indigenous interests are a scatter-shot amalgam of pro- and anti-development camps, or like Assembly of First Nations Grand Chief Perry Bellegarde, who plays it right down the middle on matters like Trans Mountain.
And the elephant in the room is TMX, a twinning of an existing bitumen pipeline from Edmonton to Vancouver; a project that Trudeau nationalized in 2018, then earlier this year offered to sell lock-stock-and-barrel to indigenous people.
Since Trudeau’s offer, three buyers have emerged: Western Indigenous Pipeline Group, Project Reconciliation and Alberta Iron Coalition. As well, a fourth Métis concern from provincial settlements in Alberta who are already affected by the oil patch and say they are being left out of future development decisions.
Given this overlooked dynamic, it’s rich to hear Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Blanchet stridently remark that he would love to help Alberta, just not its “petrol-state” ambitions, while his province aims to use and export Alberta’s cleanest “petrol-product” (i.e. natural gas).
This of course, while the province’s biggest liquid natural gas pipeline and along with Énergie Saguenay’s export terminal, will run Environment Minister Catherine McKenna’s all new, C-69 regulatory gauntlet.
New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh’s threat of voting no-confidence his first crack after the Throne speech–in early December after the House of Commons reconvenes December 5 and a Speaker is elected–is as unlikely as it is dubious.
The NDP began #elxn43 with a significantly smaller campaign war chest than its frontline competition, and would putter on fumes through a winter, snap election that most everyone in Canada would resent.
But Trudeau only needs one of the runner-ups to keep his minority government alive, and could end up leaning on Blanchet as much or more than Singh.
And this Wednesday, Trudeau will unveil his new cabinet that speculative coverage indicates could be larger than his previous gender-balanced executive.
With finishing TMX an apparent priority, according to Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Amerjeet Sohi’s now-vacant Industry portfolio, will be one appointment to watch.
And without any Grit MPs in Saskatchewan or Alberta there has been much speculation about who Trudeau could tap for cabinet representation for either province, whose premiers have serious issues with Trudeau.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney continues to use TMX in limbo as a cudgel, while Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, whose province is challenging the federal carbon tax’s constitutionality, said Trudeau was uncompromising on the tax.
Moe had asked for a pause on the carbon levy and told reporters he wanted more pipelines to tidewater than just TMX–following the meeting, Moe more or less described a recalcitrant Trudeau and said that Canada could “expect more of the same”.
Which makes TMX so vital for Trudeau and the Liberals. It’s supposed to be their grand compromise with the oil patch and western tidewater shots, even grandfathered past C-69, sweeping new environmental legislation that Kenney and other detractors call the “no more pipelines bill”.
Gazoduc, which includes a 782 km pipeline, is but one of several projects undergoing C-69’s new assessment process and will test Kenney’s and other bill detractors’ no-pipeline claims.
But TMX is far from a done deal and short of building it by fiat; an option available but never wielded by Trudeau or his predecessor Stephen Harper, during an era of indigenous reconciliation, a pending Federal Court of Appeal’s decision hangs over the entire affair.
Six First Nations were granted leave to appeal cabinet’s second approval of the project–one these groups successfully made against National Energy Board’s first permitting–and their latest case remains before the court.
On the other side of this indigenous TMX equation are literally dozens of groups looking to buy a stake in the project with the possibility to create division within the pro-development indigenous set.
