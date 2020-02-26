Complaint against Bell and Rogers to Competition Bureau claims price-fixing of phone bills
Bell Canada and Rogers Communications Canada Inc. have had a complaint filed against them with the Competition Bureau by TekSavvy Solutions Inc., in which it’s alleged that the two communications giants have engaged in anti-competitive practices like rate manipulation.
Teksavvy claims the telecommunications companies used their dominant positions to take advantage of the wholesale market and jack up prices. Through their internet brands Virgin and Fido, the companies were able to offer retail prices below the wholesale prices which allowed them to exclude any other retail competitors. The complaint also sought an inquiry and enforcement action from the federal commissioner.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunication Commission found that Bell and Rogers had violated rate-setting rules more than 50 times between 2016-2019 with rates being inflated sometime as much as 900 percent. The two companies were ordered to correct the inflated rates and to repay the the amounts unjustly taken from competitors in 2019.
Bell and Rogers managed to be successful in staying execution of the order. The two companies argued in their appeal that its enforcement would have been too damaging to their businesses according to Canadian Lawyer Magazine.
TekSavvy alleged that such anti-competitive conduct has resulted in many problematic consequences for Canadians such as higher retail prices than other countries; the exit of wholesale-based competitors such as the complainants themselves from competing in retail internet markets; and discouraging other new competitors from entering mobile markets. The complaint argued that Bell and Rogers were guilty through the the Competition Act, RSC 1985, c C-34 under all three requisites of s. 79(1).
Together, the companies jointly dominated the wholesale market and retail markets to exclude other competitors.
More than 150,000 Canadians have called for the CRTC to enforce an order and for the federal cabinet to take action against Bell and Rogers to reduce mobile and internet costs according to a TekSavvy news release.
“These kind of anti-competitive activities are the reason why Canadians pay among the very highest prices for Internet and Mobile services in the world,” said TekSavvy’s vice-president for consumer legal affairs.
The Post Millennial previously reported that Canadians are finding ways to avoid expensive Canadian phone plans by getting American plans instead.
Trudeau government looking to force news outlets to get government licences
Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault suggested news media in Canada should be regulated, requiring news outlets in Canada to be licenced.
“If you’re a distributor of content in Canada and obviously if you’re a very small media organization the requirement probably wouldn’t be the same if you’re Facebook, or Google. There would have to be some proportionality embedded into this,” Guilbeault told Evan Solomon an interview on CTV’s Question Period.
“We would ask that they have a licence, yes,” Guilbeault continued.
This past week a panel of broadcast experts tabled a list of 97 proposals—a report called the “Canada’s Communications Future: Time To Act”—to the Trudeau government that included the recommendation that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) or another regulatory body control licencing of all companies creating “audio, audiovisual, and alphanumeric news content”.
The Trudeau government has already picked favourites in the Canadian news sector by offering a $600 million bailout to the industry, which allowed eight special interest groups tied to the legacy media to decided which companies would be eligible for the taxpayer money.
“No, a free democracy does not require the press to obtain a government licence,” said Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Coyne in response to Sunday’s news.
Guilbeault also told CTV’s Solomon that the government was taking their time deliberating what 97 recommendations to adopt and hasn’t committed to anything yet.
The Trudeau government also appears to be set to force streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime to pay tax and create and stream a set quota of Canadian content.
“As far as the GST or PST, depending where you are in the country, is concerned, it’s about fairness. Companies aren’t paying PST or GST in Canada, and there’s no reason that the wealthiest companies in the world who are operating on Canadian soil shouldn’t pay for it,” said Guilbeault in the CTV interview. “
And as for asking them to do their fair share to contribute to Canadian cultural content, I mean you were talking about Netflix. Well last year Netflix spent around a billion dollars in Canada. And what we would be asking them to do, what the panel is recommending and what we have said as a government many times before, is that they take part of that money and invest it in the development of and the distribution of Canadian cultural content.”
The list of 97 proposals also includes having the CBC—notoriously known for not crediting other journalists’ work and for pushing Trudeau government propaganda—monitor and police other news outlets’ content.
Liberals continue to say they will lower cell phone bills
The Liberal cabinet has promised to cut cell phone bills for Canadians by 25 percent, which according to CRTC would potentially save Canadians anywhere from $11 to $25 monthly, first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.
The Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission released a report that the average Canadian spends about $101 a month on the cell phone plans. The agency released a report entitled, Communications Monitoring Report 2019 found that the average cost is $50.25 a month for a basic 5G plan with higher rates in rural areas.
“Larger households may have higher expenditures for these services, e.g. purchasing more internet data,” wrote the Commission: “The data presented here does not allow for analysis of individual expenditures on communications services.”
“Canadians shouldn’t have to choose between having a cellphone and heating their homes,” said Trudeau, one of his main campaign promises last year was to lower cell phone bills by 25 percent.
“As Canadians we pay some of the highest prices in the world for cellphone services while Canadian telecom companies are among the most profitable in the developed world,” the Liberal Party stated in their platform Forward: A Real Plan For The Middle Class. “To help lower monthly cellphone bills and bring costs in line with what people pay in other countries, we will move forward with cutting the cost of these services by 25 percent in the next two years using the government’s regulatory powers.”
During their Throne Speech on December 5, the cabinet repeated their pledge to lower cell phone costs for Canadians. On December 13, they sent a Mandate Letter to the Department of Industry demanding the rates drop by 2021. “If within two years this price is not achieved, you can expand the mobile network operators’ qualifying rules as the CRTC mandate on affordable pricing,” read the letter.
At the communications committee in 2018 Members of the Senate expressed their dissatisfaction with the CRTC’s ability to advocate on behalf of consumers. “Like a lot of Canadians, I’m very frustrated with telecommunications in this country,” said Conservative Senator Michael MacDonald. “It’s outrageously expensive for data. It’s basically a cartel, let’s face it. It’s a small oligarchy.
“I’m not convinced the CRTC has the fortitude to take on these cartels and the consumers are losing because of it,” said MacDonald. “What’s the solution, besides going to the CRTC? Is it relevant anymore in terms of serving the public interest? I’m convinced it is not serving the public interest.”
The Post Millennial reported late last year that many Canadians are now finding loopholes to get comparable American phone plans that cost a third of the price and don’t charge for roaming or long distant calling in North America.
#Gamergate targets the CBC
Many Canadians feel the CBC is biased and doesn’t live up to its own standards and practices. Many Canadians have taken action: writing their MP’s, filing complaints, and taking to social media.
But now, with the CBC scheduled to appear before the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to have their licence renewed, an unlikely corner of the internet–#Gamergate–aims to take things to the next level with a co-ordinated campaign to file complaints that they’re calling “#OperationCanadianBaConII”.
They take issue with coverage of gamers on the CBC, stretching all the way back to 2014 when the Canadian public broadcaster first promoted the narrative that #Gamergate was about harassing women (although there were undoubtedly misogynist bad actors within the amorphous internet group), and not about conflicts of interest between video game developers and video game journalists.
They’ve waited until now because the CBC has delayed the date of their consultation period for several years following a “regime change” at the CBC in 2018.
Lead #OperationCanadianBaConII organizer @LunarArchivist hopes that the complaints will prompt an official response from the Canadian government, and lead to the CBC revising their Journalistic Standards and Practices.
“CBC had done several hit pieces on #GamerGate and several supporters, including myself, had filed complaints with the CBC Ombudsman, Esther Enkin, only to have our concerns downplayed and dismissed in her reviews, which were always in favour of the CBC,” he said.
“After speaking with my local Member of Parliament, the idea occurred to me to take a page from the handbook of Operation Disrespectful Nod–a #GamerGate e-mail campaign where supporters were encouraged to inform advertisers of the dubious ethical standards of the websites who had employed smear tactics against us.”
@LunarArchivist says that there are at least a dozen people working together across multiple Discord servers involved with the operation. They’ve got until 8 p.m. EST on February 13 to get their submissions in.
“One hurdle has definitely been trying to convince non-Canadian #GamerGate supporters that they’re allowed to submit interventions despite not being from Canada,” he says.
“The announcement about its start was rather sudden and we’re still working on establishing a distribution network for the archive of all of CBC’s anti-#GamerGate coverage for use as a reference for those who want to concentrate on that aspect of things.”
The #OperationCanadianBacConII crew have been working to transcribe over six hours of audio and video broadcast and prepare a list of specific ways in which the CBC breached their own standards of practice, such as including the false claim that programmer Eron Gjoni accused game developer Zoe Quinn of sleeping with game journalists for good reviews in their reportage.
They’ve also noted when pieces critical of #Gamergate have disappeared from the CBC’s website, and documented how three separate CBC radio interviewers conducted the exact same interview with an anti-#Gamergate “pop-culture expert.”
“We want to raise public awareness of the fact that #GamerGate’s situation isn’t unique and the CBC tends to use the same tactics on others,” @LunarArchivist says.
“First impressions are important, and a bad one can do lasting or permanent damage to your cause or reputation. The longer false information is allowed to marinate in the public consciousness, the more likely it is to get accepted as ‘truth’, regardless of the facts. And the likelihood of this increases if the CBC doesn’t correct the record within a reasonable amount of time.”
This negative impression of gamers as a whole, perpetuated by the CBC is what really bothers the members of #OperationCanadianBaconII.
@LunarArchivists believes that while CBC employees were allowing their anti-gamer biases to seep into their reporting even before #Gamergate started to trend, the real issue is that CBC was just following the leader instead of asking critical questions about the narrative being spread.
“Many CBC journalists just threw due diligence to the wind and ran with the baseless claim advanced by Anita Sarkeesian and other social justice advocates for years that gamers were opposed to mainstream feminism and identity politics and harassing them.”
@LunarArchivist hopes that the operation will not only lead to more balanced coverage of gamers, but will also help other Canadians who are upset with the CBC’s coverage.
“I’m hoping that not just activists, but regular people will start taking a more active role in taking the CBC to task, especially since they get over a billion taxpayer dollars a year.”
Bell Let's Talk partners up to end stigma around mental health
Bell Let’s Talk is partnering up with the Northwestel and government of the Northwest Territories to announce a $500,000 collaboration to support the Strongest Families Institute. Strongest Families is an award-winning charity that provides mental health services to youth and adults throughout the N.W.T. according to a press release.
The Institute helps families to overcome anxiety and behavioural challenges through the use of various evidence-based programs. Operating out of nine provinces in total, coaches provide support any time of the day or night, available in both French and English. Strongest Families also partners with Indigenous advisors to help better connect with people’s needs. The Institute is also committed to respecting the privacy of those they support.
“Our government is committed to making decisions to improve the lives of NWT residents. By partnering with Bell Let’s Talk, Northwestel and the Strongest Families Institute, we are able to provide individuals, families, caregivers and youth with mental wellness and behavioural challenge supports when and where they need them from their home community. There is no waitlist for this innovative, flexible and evidence-based service that is available by phone and can be scheduled around each person’s needs.” said Diane Thom, Minister of Health and Social Services.
One of Strongest Families’ approach is to have weekly 45-minute calls with their clients over a 12 week period, or more if necessary. The clients are given handbooks on different ways that they may be able to deal with their particular mental health issue. There are also videos to accompany the handbook that demonstrate how such skills might be implemented.
“Strongest Families Institute is proud to partner with the Government of the Northwest Territories (NWT), Bell Let’s Talk and Northwestel, to increase access to timely mental health services for children, youth, adults and families. We are honoured to work with these partners to improve access to care. The announcement of this investment allows us to provide our skill-based programs that are proven to overcome mental health issues to NWT residents. Equipping people with life skills will lead to a healthier future. Through today’s announcement of matched funding, together we will improve the well-being of those in need of assistance. Strongest Families Institute applauds Bell Let’s Talk, the Government of the Northwest Territories and Northwestel on their funding commitment to improved mental health wellness for all.” said Dr. Patricia Lingley-Pottie, President and CEO of Strongest Families Institute.
According to Lingley-Pottie about 90 percent of clients report that their mental health issue was eventually resolved or at least improved significantly by the time they had finished the program.
“Bell Let’s Talk is pleased to build on our existing partnership with the Strongest Families Institute to bring new mental health resources to families in the Northwest Territories. Bell and Northwestel share the Government of the Northwest Territories’ commitment to expanding access to mental health support in ways that will make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk.
“As a longstanding partner of Bell Let’s Talk and a passionate supporter of mental health in the North, Northwestel is proud to be involved in today’s announcement about how we will make additional resources available to Northwest Territories families. Mental health affects all of us, and I want to thank Bell Let’s Talk, the Government of the Northwest Territories, and the Strongest Families Institute for the work they are doing to make mental health a priority in our communities,” said Curtis Shaw, President of Northwestel
Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each text sent at no extra cost to the consumer. One of the main goals is to remove the stigma of discussing issues of mental health publicly. Bell Let’s Talk will be on January 29th.
