Bank of Canada joins global group to discuss digital currency use
Central banks around the world have been discussing the possibility of digital currencies as the use of cash continues to dwindle in lieu of electronic and online payment systems, according to CTV News.
The Bank of Canada has joined the study group alongside the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, the Swedish Riskbank and the Swiss National Bank.
The Swedish central bank began studying the issue several years ago and has already implemented a pilot project to deal with the country’s declining use of cash however they haven’t reached a final conclusion on whether or not to keep the project. The Bank of Canada stated in a press release that they will assess the potential for digital currencies in their home jurisdictions.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies currently in circulation are not suited for paying for things because their value can fluctuate too quickly. The Libra project, backed by Facebook, is a digital currency that has been called a stable-coin because it is tied to existing currencies. The major backers in Bitcoin such as Visa, MasterCard, PayPal and eBay have all left the association in order to oversee Libra as it comes under fire from regulatory authorities.
The goal of the group is to assess technical issues and share their knowledge of impending technologies. Benoit Coeure, a former top ECB official and Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the Bank of England will serve as the group’s co-chairs.
Half of Canadians continue to face insolvency, 'debt hopelessness'
Fifty percent of Canada’s population is on the verge of insolvency, a recent survey has found.
According to the latest MNP Consumer Debt Index published today, 50 percent of survey respondents answered that they were within $200 of being unable to pay their bills. Forty-nine percent of respondents also said that they didn’t have full confidence “in their ability to cover expenses without going deeper in debt.”
“Our findings may point to a shift among some Canadians from debt apathy to debt hopelessness. Feelings of hopelessness can make people feel like giving up on ever paying down their debt or, worse, ignoring the debt as it piles up higher,” said MNP President Grant Bazian.
Statistics Canada has previously released similar data which also paints a grim picture for Canadians. According to their most recent figures, the seasonally-adjusted credit market debt to disposable income ratio has continued to climb, now to 171.84—this would mean that for every dollar of disposable income, Canadians carry $1.72 of debt.
The Bank of Canada is set to release its next interest rate figure on Wednesday.
Terry Fox, Gord Downie trend as Canada seeks candidates for new $5 bill
The central bank is designing a new $5 note, according to the Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz.
Poloz told the Financial Post that public consultations regarding who will appear on the bill will be launching soon.
Sir Wilfrid Laurier is currently on the five. It’s unclear whether Laurier will be knocked off the bill altogether, or whether they will share space on the note with a new Canadian.
Nova Scotia civil rights activist Viola Desmond was eventually selected to be on the $10 note, making her the first woman besides the queen to appear on Canadian currency.
Poloz is asking that the public nominate any iconic Canadians they think are worthy to be on the bill.
As of this morning, Terry Fox and Gord Downie began trending on Twitter, as Canadians quickly rallied behind the two iconic Canucks. Others joked that Don Cherry should appear on the bill.
Insolvencies in Canada now as high as during the financial crisis: Report
Personal insolvencies become more common when interest rates rise. In Canada, people are filing for insolvency at a higher rate than usual. According to The Toronto Star, experts are saying that we haven’t had this many instances since the financial crisis in 2008-09.
President of the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restricting Professionals, Grant Christensen said, “It’s fairly clear what’s going on. There’s a close correlation between interest rates and insolvencies.”
According to his figures, in the first nine months of 2019, 102,023 Canadians had to file for insolvency. This number is the highest it has been in the past ten years.
The Bank of Canada’s standard rate went up from a percentage of 0.5 to 1.75 from July 2017 to October 2018.
Christensen noted, “There’s a two- to three-year lag between a change in interest rates and when it impacts insolvencies. Because rates rose from 2017 to 2018, we’re seeing the impact now. It will probably start to level off some time in mid-2020.”
The senior vice-president of BDO Canada, Adré Bolduc said that if the Bank of Canada were to raise their interest rates again the number of insolvencies would most likely raise along with them.
Bolduc noted, “If a household is living paycheque to paycheque and there’s a significant rise in interest rates, more of them will be pushed over the edge.” According to BDO, the number of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque is 50 percent.
He also noted, “People aren’t saving. They don’t have any savings. So when there’s a crisis, they put it on credit, and they end up getting into trouble.”
“They usually understand what’s caused the problems. But nobody plans to lose their job, or to get divorced.”
Bolduc also thinks that a higher number of self employed Canadians is a contributing factor in the growing amount of insolvencies.
Bolduc told The Star, “There are more and more self-employed people. And they might not realize all the deductions they need to make, and they can run into problems that way.”
A Western University professor at the Ivey School of Business, Mattew Sooy believes that homes with a lower income are more at risk when higher interest rates come along.
Sooy noted, “In the lowest quintile, it’s more like 400 percent. So if interest rates go up by two percentage points, that’s 8 percent of your household income just on extra interest. It’s expensive to be poor.”
Benjamin Tal and Avery Shenfeld are economists for CIBC and they believe that raising the rates would be a bad idea.
They wrote, “If raising the overnight rate to only 1.75 percent could set off a climb in insolvencies, before any major job losses have been seen, it’s clear that taking rates to anywhere near what was historically neutral, or even where some models might currently put neutral, could prove to be overkill.”
According to the Bank of Canada 3.25 percent could be the “neutral” rate in Canada’s economy. They suggested the high number in April of 2019. Tal and Shenfeld added that high insolvency numbers may not be as bad as they sound because not everyone who files for insolvency also declares bankruptcy. Some people who file for bankruptcy do it multiple times and that is also a rising issue.
Bank of Canada holds key lending rate firm amidst domestic, global uncertainty
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is maintaining the central bank’s monetary policy wiggle room by holding its key “overnight rate” at 1.75 percent, where it has been for more than a year.
Poloz announced the decision on Wednesday, Oct. 30, amidst trade uncertainty, a minority government scenario unfolding in Ottawa and a day before homegrown petroleum giant EnCana fled Canada to establish a new headquarters in United States.
While Poloz could not have foreseen EnCana’s move, the Bank of Canada boss expressed concerns about the country’s resource fortunes.
“Energy-producing regions continue to struggle, as the full adjustment to the decline in oil prices back in 2015 is not yet complete, and transportation constraints are making the situation worse,” Poloz told reporters.
“It is painful for individuals, as it involves extended layoffs and possibly interprovincial migration, which is costly for all concerned.”
As the American economy continues to outperform our own, the Bank of Canada has little good news on this front and projects Gross Domestic Product growth for this year at approximately 1.5 percent, “below (Canada’s) potential”, creeping up slowly to 1.7 percent in 2020 and then to 1.8 percent in 2021.
As well, Bank of Canada economists say the Consumer Price Index – a basket price of goods that measures inflation – “likely will dip temporarily in 2020” as energy prices normalize and estimates inflation to ring in “close to the two percent target.”
But there is plenty of uncertainty ahead, Poloz noted, with respect to ongoing international trade disputes, a central theme of deliberations for the bank’s Governing Council over the past two years.
“Heightened uncertainty about future trade policies is directly reducing business investment, and there is a risk that this will spread to households as well,” said Poloz, noting that other central banks have eased their prime lending rates.
“However, we need to remember that tariffs and trade restrictions will work over time to permanently reduce potential output everywhere, while raising the prices of consumer goods… monetary policy can only do so much.”
Last July and for the first time in a decade, the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered its prime lending rate from 2.5 percent to 2.25 percent and on the same day Poloz held firm, his American counterpart dropped its rate again to between 1.5 and 1.75 percent.
Also cut down–to minority government status after the October 21st election–are the Liberals who have touted Canada’s low debt-to-GDP ratio (approximately 34 percent based on $768 billion in federal debt and $2.2 trillion in GDP), as rationale for their promise to book more deficit spending.
By comparison, America’s debt-to-GDP ratio is approximately 107 percent for a $20 trillion/year economy that’s on track to post 2.4 GDP growth for 2019.
Ian Lee, a business professor and faculty chair at Carleton’s Sprott School of Business, said that Canadian household debt–more than $2 trillion (the highest among G7 nations)–should also be top-of-mind for the federal government, as well as outstanding sub-sovereign accounts.
“Quoting just the federal debt is not the way that the OECD, the IMF or other international bodies quote debt. They quote all government debt, which in our case is federal, provincial and municipal,” said Lee. “And when you do that, we go from the best (position internationally) to the worst.”
Lee said if provinces don’t reign in their spending, some could risk insolvency, an inability to service the bonds. For example, in Newfoundland the government carries more than $13 billion worth of debt for a population of 521,000.
Add up all of the provincial debt with federal figures and not including municipalities or the three northern territories, Canadian governments are in the hole more than $1.5 trillion.
As for Poloz’s cautiousness in sticking with the status quo instead of following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate cutting lead, Lee said the Bank of Canada is positioning itself to act when required.
“I don’t think (Poloz) has any qualms about cutting rates. The moment he thinks it’s necessary, he’ll cut those rates so fast our heads will spin,” said Lee.
“There’s really only two things we can do if we go into recession. We lean on monetary policy to cut rates and the other is to stimulate, you print money, meaning you go into deficit spending.”
