Baby Nut irks Baby Yoda lovers 

If you were blown away by the international sensation that is Baby Yoda, there is more where that came from. Planters has decided to kill off their old mascot and rebrand with a new, baby peanut mascot called Baby Nut.
Many critics are calling it a ripoff of the new Star Wars character, sparking debate online. The change was made public via the Superbowl on Sunday. The ad was a follow up to an ad that they’d previously aired 11 days earlier in which the original Mr. Peanut was “killed off.”
The adult Mr. Peanut is hanging off a branch alongside actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh after a cliffside car accident. Mr. Peanut decides to sacrifice himself in hopes that the branch won’t break for the other two. Mr. Peanut seemingly falls to his death.
In the highly anticipated follow-up Super Bowl ad, Snipes and Walsh return for the funeral service of Mr. Peanut and they are joined by other famous mascots as well such as the Kool-Aid Man and Mr. Clean. The Kool-Aid man sheds a tear that falls onto the grave causing leaves to sprout from the soil. The leaves unfurl to reveal a new Baby Nut—donning the same wardrobe as Mr. Peanut.
Baby Nut begins to communicate as a dolphin before speaking in an adult voice, saying, “Just kidding, I’m back. Where’s my monocle?”
Planters launched a “live-stream” of Baby Nut dancing around that has was viewed over 1.5 million times in just four hours according to Global News. They also showered social media with photos and memes of the new mascot.
Many people reacted negatively to the new promotion, claiming that it copied Baby Yoda from Disney’s new hit series The Mandalorian, a spin-off the Star Wars saga.
“Baby Nut is such a marketing rip off,” tweeted user Logan Coffman. “They’re slapping it on everything ’cause people see a baby version of something and insta buy.”
“How dare you compare him to that little nut,” one Baby Yoda fan tweeted
Many Twitter users were quick to make innuendos with the namesake of the new mascot, flooding the Planter’s page with sexual jokes. “Nut” being a vulgar term in reference to the male orgasm.
“Some ad exec was hip enough to know that kids are down with Baby Yoda, but not enough to know what nut means,” user @PKGoodness tweeted.
“Please release me from this marketing hell,” one user commented on the Periscope feed.“The Kool-Aid Man’s Tear’s revived Mr. Peanut into Baby Nut,” wrote user @ljredeye. “I need a drink.”
Canadians won't see Super Bowl commercials on Canadian TVs Sunday
Due to the outdated draconian broadcast regulations of Canada, US blockbuster Super Bowl ads won’t be played on Canadian TVs during the big game on Sunday.
Late last year the Supreme Court of Canada overturned a decision by the CRTC to allow US channels to air the American commercials in Canada.
This upset Bell and the NFL, who had an exclusive rights deal. Ratings for Bell were lost after the CRTC decision as Canadians flocked to channels that offered the superior US commercials.
Bell and the NFL took their grievance all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada and won, so after a few years of the US ads being available on Canadian TVs they’ll once again be replaced by lower-budget domestic ads.
To see the US ads, like the below Jeep commercial featuring Bill Murray reprising his role in Ground Hog Day, Canadians will have to once again go on the internet.
WATCH: Baby Yoda is so 2019—it's Baby Jabba time
If 2019 was the year of Baby Yoda, then the Roaring Twenties will be the decade of Baby Jabba. Yesterday, a Reddit user posted Baby Jabba fan art, and it went mega-viral throughout the internet.
To be clear, this is only fan art. For now. The design is spectacularly cute, made even more so when you realize that Jabba is one of the worst villains in the Star Wars galaxy.
Already social media users are begging for Lucasfilm and Disney to include the little space slug in future episodes of The Madalorian.
At least one Baby Yoda purist was not impressed, however, tweeting: “Baby Yoda has nothing to worry about. Baby Jabba doesn’t even look like he’s from Star Wars. He looks like the baby from Dinosaurs.”
Twelve more really cute Baby Yoda memes
I previously wrote an article highlighting twelve really great Baby Yoda Memes.
The truth is Baby Yoda cannot be contained to just twelve memes.
In response, I’ve now created a second list.
Hopefully, this fulfills your remaining Baby Yoda meme needs.
Twelve great Baby Yoda memes
It is no secret, Baby Yoda is single-handedly carrying Disney + with its unmatched memorable energy alongside what can only be described as limitless cuteness.
There is no Mandalorian, just the Baby Yoda show.
In honour of that, I’ve arranged the twelve best Baby Yoda memes on the internet.
They are in no particular order, and I highly recommend bookmarking this page for repeat meme enjoyment.
