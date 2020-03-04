Average price for a Toronto home now close to $1 MILLION
The average price for a home in Toronto is now coming close to $1 million, showing that housing prices in the city have no sign of slowing down.
This was made clear through a TREBB monthly market figures report, which showed that the average sales price for a home in the GTA $910,000 dollars. This time last year, a house in Toronto cost a meagre $779,791.
All this reveals a 16.7 percent rise in housing prices over the course of a year.
More eyebrow-raising, however, is that these houses are not your bog-standard detached house in Forest Hills, but all types of homes—making affordability in Toronto a serious concern.
Even condos, for instance, now cost $722,675 on average, rising 18 percent from last year. As well as this, the average price for a detached house came to a stonking $1,485,304, making it nearly impossible to afford for ordinary Canadians.
These prices are so exorbitant that there may even be a risk of the Toronto housing market “over-heating.”
BREAKING: Train derailed in Kingston, Ontario
A train has derailed pulling several train cars off of the tracks according to Kingston police.
The incident took place Wednesday morning, west of the city’s core close to Queen Mary Rd. and Armstrong Rd.
No injuries or cause has been reported, as of yet. The surrounding road is currently closed.
According to Dominic Christian Owens, a freelance videographer for Global News, emergency services have arrived on the scene, as “multiple cars” have come off the tracks.
The track carries products to and from the Invista factory on Kingston’s waterfront, the CBC reports. The company produces nylon and spandex products.
Kingston Transit says a number of bus routes are being detoured due to the derailment.
Derailments rampant
This isn’t the first train to have been derailed in recent Canadian history, as railway blockades have run rampant throughout the country.
Two weeks ago, CN railway announced they were investigating after a train derailment in Sainte-Marie-Salome, Quebec.
That derailment happened just an hour north of Montreal, Quebec.
“Two cars derailed and there’s no danger for the public, no injuries, no fire and no dangerous goods are involved,” CN senior manager of public affairs Olivier Quenneville told CTV News.
A source reportedly told CTV News that they believe something was purposely put onto the tracks to derail the train. A CN spokesperson did not confirm whether or not that is true.
“The incident is still under investigation and we will not comment further,” said Quenneville.
CN is currently investigating the situation with a team on the ground.
On February 18, 2020, another train was derailed, with 30 carts leaking crude oil in Fort Frances, Ontario.
That derailment led to no injuries, with an investigation again still ongoing into the cause.
The OPP stated that there was no danger to the public’s safety, though evacuations did take place.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
BREAKING: Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ontario
Ontario has confirmed that there are two more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in Ontario up to 20.
The total number of confirmed cases in Canada has risen to 29 cases, with 1 person in Quebec and 8 people in British Columbia.
There is some positive news, however. Three patients who had been infected with the virus have had their cases “resolved,” with no confirmed fatalities.
All of these cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.
All those who have been infected tend to be middle-aged or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70.
So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have died.
CORONAVIRUS: Three new cases in Ontario, 19 cases now confirmed in the province
Coronavirus is continuing to spread in Canada. In Toronto, three new cases have been confirmed—bringing the total cases in the province to 18, according to the CBC.
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams will make an announcement later today so to provide further details for concerned Canadians.
As a result of these new infections, Canada now has 27 confirmed cases—eight of which are in B.C., and one more in Quebec.
These cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.
Ontario’s number of cases, however, pales in comparison to that of Italy‘s who—somewhat inexplicably—have had 52 deaths and 2,000 confirmed cases of the virus.
Indeed, as a result of Italy’s jaw-dropping infection rates, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised travellers to avoid all non-essential travel to northern Italy.
Despite all this, health officials believe that Coronavirus is not spreading locally in Canada, instead coming directly from high-risk countries.
All those who have been infected tend to be middle-age or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70. Young people, then, can let out a sigh of breath.
So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have been declared dead.
Ontario's new licence plates will be scrapped
Ontario’s new licence plates have been cancelled for being defective and the provincial government will cease production of them due to their legibility. Until the problem is fixed the province will return to the previous white-with-blue-lettering plates for the intermittent period.
Complaints from police officers and drivers had been pouring into the government over the inability to read the licence plates at night because of the blue on blue design.
Initially the Ford government had denied any issues with the new plates before eventually admitting that the aesthetic was in fact difficult to read and that they needed to be changed.
Service Ontario will stop issuing the plates the new plates by March 5, announced the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services. Instead they will return to the old white embossed plates however the current stock of those plates won’t be available for distribution until March 16, according to CTV News.
Drivers who had received the now defective blue licence plates will receive a letter in the mail complete with instructions on how to replace their blue one as well as a new licence plate validation sticker.
The blue plates were originally launched on February 1 with a total of 71,000 blue plates issued to date. According to the government they currently make up about one percent of the total 7.6 million active plates for the province.
