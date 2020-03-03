Australia free of bushfires after more than 240 days of them raging
The state of New South Wales in Australia is now officially free of bushfires after enduring them for over 240 days, according to the NSW Rural Fire Service.
At least 28 people lost their lives and 3,000 homes were destroyed due to the fires. Over the months close to a billion animals were affected, according to CTV News.
The fire service announced that all of the New South Wales fires were contained on Feb. 13—the first time all season. Now they have all been extinguished.
“For the first time since early July 2019, there is currently no active bush or grass fires in #NSW. That’s more than 240 days of fire activity for the state.” said the NSW Rural Fire Service in a tweet on Monday.
Rob Rogers, the deputy commissioner of the fire service said it was a “truly devastating fire season for both firefighters and residents, who’ve suffered through so much this season.”
New South Wales is located on Australia’s east coast. The state was the hardest hit area in the country.
Torrential downpours helped to bring the fires under control but also brought serious flooding and damaging winds.
Many towns and schools in New South Wales were forced to be evacuated because of the heavy rainfall.
According to the fire service, 30 fires were extinguished in one weekend with the help of the rainfall. They called it the “most positive news we’ve had in some time.”
Every summer, Australia endures a fire season but this one was much more intense due to one of the countries worst droughts on record taking place before the season.
Every Australian state endured the fires but in December, Sydney which is located in the state experienced air quality so bad that it was 11 times what is considered the “hazardous” level.
World Heritage Areas were damaged by the fires as well. Australian authorities noted that the Gondwana rainforest and the Blue Mountains were among these areas.
Sydney, Australia sees most rain in 30 years, putting out fires that have been active for months
Many towns and schools have been forced to evacuate after New South Wales sees heavy rainfall throughout the region. The rain has put out some of the wildfires that have been burning for months according to CTV News.
According to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, over 200 millimetres of rain came down on the region in just one day. Sydney saw more rainfall than the city has seen since 1990 at 391.6 millimetres over four days.
On Monday, the New South Wales Department of Education closed many schools due to flooding in the area.
Since Friday, more than 30 fires were put out by the heavy rainfall according to the New South Wales Fire Service. The Fire Service released a Tweet saying that the rain was the “most positive news we’ve had in some time.”
James Morris of the Fire Service noted that the Currowan fire was put out by the heavy rain on Saturday. That was a giant fire that had covered about 500,000 hectares in 74 days.
Morris also noted that the persisting fires will most likely be extinguished by the continuous rain.
Woman dies during Australia Day eating competition
An Australian woman died during an eating competition thrown to celebrate Australia day after choking on a lamington—the country’s national cake.
The woman was 60-years-old and participating in a competition in the city of Hervey Bay in Queensland on Jan. 26.
CTV News reported that the competition was held on Sunday at the Beach House Hotel. Australians commonly celebrate the public holiday with food festivals as well as parades and fireworks.
People witnessing the event took videos that show a bar filled with cheering onlookers as the competition carried out.
The woman choked while she was eating a lamington which is a type of sponge cake with chocolate and coconut on top. The woman then choked after having a seizure.
CPR was carried out by bar staff until paramedics showed up and transported her to the nearest hospital. She died later at Hervey Bay Hospital.
The hotel posted a statement to Facebook on Monday saying, “The management and staff of the Beach House Hotel offer our deepest condolences to the friends and family of one of our patrons following the tragic event at our venue on Australia Day.”
Australia Day is a celebration of the day British fleets first sailed to Australia and arrived in Sydney Harbour in 1788.
Australian youth are having way less sex than their parents
Young people are not having sex near as often as the older generation. Experts are saying that this is due to the impact of pornography, social media and dating apps.
The survey found that about 40 percent of 18 to 24 year olds have never had sex. It also finds that 15 percent of this demographic have sex monthly compared to 30 percent of people aged 40 to 49. The survey was drawn from 50,000 people.
According to Australian sexologist, Jacqueline Hellyer, teenagers are replacing real world interaction with online contact possibly causing them to lose their ability to communicate in person.
Hellyer told the Daily Telegraph, “Communicating with potential dates via text means young adults are missing out on tone, body language and human contact that comes with meeting in real life.”
Susan Tuckwell is a sex therapist out of Sydney. She noted that certain people “can only be aroused by pornographic images” and some are struggling to move from digital relationships to real ones.
Tuckwell noted, “They are sitting on their devices getting a little bit titillated but for some reason when it comes to making direct human contact it’s too anxiety-producing.”
Hellyer added that dating apps provide so many options that they create choice paralysis.
Another reason experts give for the lack of sex in the younger generation is the fear of how they look while naked.
They added that pornography creates the idea that the act of sex should only occur between “beautiful” people. This idea encourages things such as cosmetic surgery.
“The ideal woman is meant to look like a breastfeeding mum up from the waist up and a prepubescent child from the waist down,” said Hellyer.
Tuckwell said that some women’s main concern is getting themselves into a position that looks nice instead of focusing on the act itself.
Australia hit by golf-ball sized hail, dust and flooding on top of fires
More extreme weather is hitting Australia as they see giant dust storms, hail and flooding on top of the wildfires.
Australia’s capital, Canberra, was hit by a hailstorm that dropped golf ball sized hail over the city on Monday. Cars were dented and given broken windows by the falling ice and debris fell to the ground.
The dust storm came through and hit New South Wales. Global News reported the wall of dust being 300 kilometers long with winds blowing as fast as 107 kilometers per hour.
Brisbane and Gold Coast in eastern Australia saw flash floods after being hit by heavy storms.
The wildfires are raging on along with the other extreme weather. The rainfall that has recently come to NSW has helped the fires but only to a certain extent.
So far, we know that 28 people have lost their lives due to the fires. Approximately 2,600 homes have been demolished as the fires have covered over 10 million hectares.
According to Authorities, rising temperatures could cause fires to become more dangerous over the next week.
