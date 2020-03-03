Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone
Apple Inc. will settle litigation accusing it of slowing down older iPhones to the tune of $500 million in compensation to owners who had to buy replacement phones and batteries, according to The Epoch Times.
The initial complaints over slow iPhones garnered an apology from Apple and they lowered the price for replacement batteries from $79 to $29.
Apple maintains their innocence, denying any wrongdoing and claimed to have settled the case only to avoid the cost of litigation, according to court documents.
The settlement requires Apple to pay consumers $25 per iPhone, a number which may increase or decrease depending on how many phones are eligible. Apple will have to fork over a minimum total payout of $310 million.
The settlement of the preliminary proposed class-action lawsuit was disclosed on Friday night, however, it still requires approval by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose California.
Consumers claimed that after installing Apple software updates on their phones, the speed and performance of the phone dramatically suffered. This result misled consumers into believing that their phone was at the end of its life-cycle, prompting them to buy a new phone or battery.
Apple said these problems were a result of temperature changes, high usage, and other issues, claiming that their engineers worked quickly and successfully to address them.
Friday’s settlement covers U.S. owners of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7Plus or SE that ran the iOS 10.2.1 or later operating system. It also covers U.S. owners of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before Dec. 21, 2017.
Lawyers defending the consumers said the settlement was “fair, reasonable, and adequate.” They referred to the payments of $25 per iPhone “considerable by any degree,” revealing that their damages expert had considered no more than $46 per iPhone.
Lawyers will seek up to $93 million, or 30 percent of $310 million, for legal fees, with an additional $1.5 million sought for expenses.
If you ask Siri who the president of Israel is, she becomes anti-Semitic
“Hey Siri, wtf?” That’s the question that started floating around the Twittersphere Saturday evening.
Numerous people discovered that if you asked your iPhone who the president of Israel is, it would respond with a highly problematic answer: Reuvin Rivlin is the “President of the Zionist occupation state.”
The New York Post‘s Karol Markowicz tried, and got the same answer:
Sky News’ Rita Panahi had the same result over in Australia:
TPM‘s own Yanky Pollak attempted the question and recorded the answer:
The Post Millennial asked anti-Semitism expert and former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind for comment and he said, “Apple has serious explaining to do. Not only do they have to remove and replace this nasty politicized result, they have to deal with how such a result was ever published. We want answers.”
The Post Millennial reached out to Apple but has not heard back by the time of publication.
People around the globe rallied and asked Apple to fix this. The anti-Semitic message remained unaltered for well over an hour. The source of the problem appears to be an anti-Semitic user who made an edit on Wikipedia.
While the anti-Semitic response has been scrubbed for now, a new issue has emerged: Why is Siri relying on Wikipedia to provide information to its users? Wikipedia has long been criticized to have a severe left-wing bias.
