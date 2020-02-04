AOC announces that she will not attend Trump’s State of the Union address
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, infamous Democratic rep from New York’s 19th district, has stated her intention of not attending President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight.
The thing is though, she’s gonna have to watch it anyway. So what she’s really saying is she’d rather watch from her office than from Congress. She’s even planning to have a Q&A with her constituents about the speech after.
But the thing is, not showing up to watch the speech isn’t much of a boycott. All it really means is she’s going to lose screen time. If she’d decided to show, there’s every good chance one of her reaction faces could have turned into the next great reaction gif of our time.
The Twitterverse had no trouble finding reasons why her boycott was at least a little completely stupid.
And others wondering why anyone would even care.
She’s not the only one boycotting the speech. Other Dems are planning to not show up, too.
If they were really smart, they’d get a watch party together and live stream their reactions on Facebook. They could go nuts and do a POTUS SOTU drinking game.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
George Soros claims that Facebook is working with Trump to get him re-elected
George Soros has claimed that Facebook Inc. may be working alongside President Donald Trump in an effort to have him re-elected. Soros said that Facebook has nothing stopping it from circulating disinformation. Soros is a billionaire investor and philanthropist.
At the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Soros said, “I think there is a kind of informal mutual assistance operation or agreement developing between Trump and Facebook,” he added, “Facebook will work together to re-elect Trump, and Trump will work to protect Facebook so that this situation cannot be changed and it makes me very concerned about the outcome for 2020.”
The National Post noted that Soros did not back up his claims with any evidence. A spokesman for Facebook, Andy Stone responded to the claims saying, “This is just plain wrong.”
Soros has previously made similar accusations against the company during a Davos speech in 2018. He said that Facebook treats its users in a similar way that gambling companies do when they get their users hooked.
Facebook has been accused of shady business by many in recent years. One incident that stands out is the Russian misinformation campaign which was on the website without being detected for months leading up to the 2016 election.
Some people are arguing that Facebook already unintentionally supports Trump by rewarding content that has viral potential which Trump produces a lot of.
The company made the choice not to take political ads that may contain lies down. Mark Zuckerberg noted that a corporation should not make the call on such things and he cited the first amendment.
On Thursday, Soros said, “Facebook basically has only one guiding principle: maximize your profits irrespective of what harm it may do to the world.”
When Soros made comments about the company in 2018, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer had employees investigate whether Soros was making the comments for financial reasons.
In a statement, Facebook said, “That research was already underway when Sheryl sent an email asking if Mr. Soros had shorted Facebook’s stock.”
Sanberg received criticism for mishandling the situation.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Trump cracks hilarious jokes with LSU football team at White House
The ever-controversial and always entertaining U.S. President Donald Trump has good comedic timing, any honest person can admit that.
While inviting Louisiana State University’s champion football team to the White House, Trump worked the room by making jokes about the oval office, his presidency, and defeating terrorists, to much applause and perhaps a few moans from the players standing behind him.
After a few quick quips about how rich LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was going to be in the future, affectionately nicknaming him “Young Tom Brady,” Trump got right into the meat and potatoes of his routine.
“We can take whoever would like to the Oval Office, we’ll take pictures behind the resolute desk, it’s been there a long time, a lot of presidents. Some good, some not-so-good,” said Trump to laughter. “You got a good [POTUS] now—even though they’re trying to impeach the son of a bitch! Can you believe that?” said Trump to loud applause and laughter.
The jokes, which contained shades of his 2016 campaign self, went on to talk about defeating ISIS terrorists. “We took out those terrorists like your football team would’ve taken out those terrorists,” said Trump.
Though some of the faces in the background may have admittedly not found the joke very funny, the team certainly represents a state that has no fear of showing love for the President.
Trump was greeted to overwhelming applause when appearing at the LSU vs Clemson Tigerbowl, a stark contrast to his appearance at the Washington Nationals World Series game.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Seven facts about Iran that anti-American media doesn't want you to know
Since Qasem Soleimani was assassinated, anti-American journalists, many Canadian, have happily avoided discussing the crimes of the Iranian regime—instead placing the blame squarely with the United States and President Donald Trump.
The Iranian regime governs brutally and anything that destabilizes and threatens a regime like that of Irans is a noble endeavor. Here are seven facts that the mainstream media has avoided when they discuss the Iran crisis.
- The Iranian regime murders gay people.
Iran has frequently put gay people to death. In January of last year, the regime hung a 31-year-old after he was found guilty of charges related to violations of Iran’s anti-gay laws. In 2011, the regime executed three men for “charges relating to homosexuality”—hardly the Liberal utopia some have made it out to be.
2. The Iranian regime is deeply oppressive of women
Alongside their persecution of gay people, the Iranian theocrats also enjoy oppressing women. The women who speak out against this treatment often suffer degrading punishments or torture during long prison sentences. There are gender barriers in everyday life: they are forced to cover their hair and are not allowed to enter stadiums and markets.
3. They have murdered protestors
The regime often murders those who criticize their governance. They have murdered 1,000 protestors over a few weeks during the country’s internal struggles over recent years. As well as this, they have raped and tortured the protestors that they imprison.
4. A vast number of Iranians despise their government
As made clear by this weekend’s protests, ordinary Iranians are angry with the uneducated theocrats that control their country. Over the previous few years, the regime has been rocked by discontent of the populace. In 2019, for example, protests broke out over the worsening economic situation within the country and their continued disregard for human rights.
5. The Iranian regime is rife with corruption
The Iranian state has a “very high risk of corruption,” making prosperity and progress for their citizens all but impossible. Bribes are needed to obtain any governmental services, and nearly all of the politicians within Iran’s government got there through either nepotism or patronage.
6. They regularly shut down the internet
When the regime is facing criticism and protests from their citizens, they regularly shut down the internet. During the fuel protests of last year, the regime blocked internet access so to stop mass-mobilization. A few days ago, they shut down the internet again, throwing the country into an information blackout.
7. Iran lied about the plane being shot down
When reports first came out that the Ukranian commercial plane was shot down over Iran, the government quickly denied it, citing a technical malfunction. They also accused the United States of spreading “a big lie” after the American government blamed Iran for the crash. Needless to say, the regime has finally admitted that it was their fault, and the blood of 176 people is on their hands.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trump's booming economy spurs Taco Bell's $100K manager search
While some fast-food chains bemoan labour inflation in America’s hot economy, Yum! Brands Inc.–owner of Taco Bell restaurants–is taking a different approach.
Instead of belt-tightening, Taco Bell is offering $100,000-a-year salaries for managers at select Midwest and New England, U.S. locations.
The company is also increasing wages for other leadership positions and offering incentives for all employees, including 24-hours paid sick leave.
With unemployment at 3.5 percent, 50-year-low in America, competition for qualified workers is heating up in sectors previously considered entry-level employment and largely staffed by minimum wage workers.
Though fast-food outfits like California’s In-N-Out Burger have been paying managers $100,000 for a decade, the average salary for running a Burger King restaurant in United States–$45,414, according to the employment website Glassdoor–is on par with managing a McDonald’s restaurant in Canada.
The following advertisement is from Service Canada’s ‘job bank’: McDonald’s manager for one of its Burnaby B.C. locations; $48,007/year.
But according to employment website Nuevo that tracks wages across industry sectors via job postings, the median managerial wage at a Canadian fast-food restaurant is $27,300.
Based on annual wages for 961 related jobs, the best paid fast-food managers live in Alberta and make an average of $39,488/year while the lowest paid are in the Maritimes–New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island–earning $23,400
Ironically, as some U.S. fast-food chains vie for managerial staff with more competitive salaries, the industry writ large has resisted efforts in Congress to increase the federal minimum wage from $7.25/hr to $15/hr, over five years.
The National Restaurant Association, lobbyists for the fast-food sector, continue to oppose this legislation, arguing that increasing the wage price floor would put smaller operators out of business.
It’s a similar argument that Ontario businesses made against increasing minimum wages in the province and in 2018, Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford’s government scrapped previous policy to increase it to $15/hr in 2019.
Social Media