AOC announces that she will not attend Trump’s State of the Union address 

Since Qasem Soleimani was assassinated, anti-American journalists, many Canadian, have happily avoided discussing the crimes of the Iranian regime—instead placing the blame squarely with the United States and President Donald Trump.

The Iranian regime governs brutally and anything that destabilizes and threatens a regime like that of Irans is a noble endeavor. Here are seven facts that the mainstream media has avoided when they discuss the Iran crisis.

The Iranian regime murders gay people.

Iran has frequently put gay people to death. In January of last year, the regime hung a 31-year-old after he was found guilty of charges related to violations of Iran’s anti-gay laws. In 2011, the regime executed three men for “charges relating to homosexuality”—hardly the Liberal utopia some have made it out to be.

2. The Iranian regime is deeply oppressive of women

Alongside their persecution of gay people, the Iranian theocrats also enjoy oppressing women. The women who speak out against this treatment often suffer degrading punishments or torture during long prison sentences. There are gender barriers in everyday life: they are forced to cover their hair and are not allowed to enter stadiums and markets. Iranian presidential election 2009 protests, Oslo

3. They have murdered protestors

The regime often murders those who criticize their governance. They have murdered 1,000 protestors over a few weeks during the country’s internal struggles over recent years. As well as this, they have raped and tortured the protestors that they imprison.

4. A vast number of Iranians despise their government

As made clear by this weekend’s protests, ordinary Iranians are angry with the uneducated theocrats that control their country. Over the previous few years, the regime has been rocked by discontent of the populace. In 2019, for example, protests broke out over the worsening economic situation within the country and their continued disregard for human rights.

5. The Iranian regime is rife with corruption

The Iranian state has a “very high risk of corruption,” making prosperity and progress for their citizens all but impossible. Bribes are needed to obtain any governmental services, and nearly all of the politicians within Iran’s government got there through either nepotism or patronage.

6. They regularly shut down the internet

When the regime is facing criticism and protests from their citizens, they regularly shut down the internet. During the fuel protests of last year, the regime blocked internet access so to stop mass-mobilization. A few days ago, they shut down the internet again, throwing the country into an information blackout.

7. Iran lied about the plane being shot down

When reports first came out that the Ukranian commercial plane was shot down over Iran, the government quickly denied it, citing a technical malfunction. They also accused the United States of spreading “a big lie” after the American government blamed Iran for the crash. Needless to say, the regime has finally admitted that it was their fault, and the blood of 176 people is on their hands.