Antifa podcast falsely accuses Andy Ngo of violence and terrorism
The self-professed “anarchist, anti-fascist autonomous anti-capitalist and anti-colonial” podcast, It’s Going Down, smeared The Post Millennial‘s editor at large Andy Ngo in their February 29 episode, titled “Who Let The Frogs Out.”
At 1:22:00 in the podcast, the hosts discuss Andy Ngo’s role at The Post Millennial, and the supposed dangers that he could cause, going so far as to call him a domestic terrorist who promotes “stochastic terrorism,”—a fairly rarely used term used to describe a form of “lone wolf” terrorism.
“He’s still able to do a tonne of damage at his Post Millennial job. What I’ve seen, the way people I’ve talked to be targeted by him, he’s been able to get away with being more violent, making more outrageous claims … I think say he doesn’t have all his liberal followers, well he still has a bunch more than he used to, and they’re still ready to do the bidding of his kind of stochastic terrorism.”
In response to the clip, Ngo pointed out that these sorts of comments are used to justify violence against him and his family.
This appears to be true, as the podcast self-professes that they “do not advocate or promote violence or non-violence. Movements for liberation decide for themselves on what the best strategy is to get and stay free,” essentially giving a free pass to “stochastic terrorism” from their side of the aisle.
This is a cause for concern, clearly, for a few reasons: One, Ngo has been subjected to violent, unprovoked assaults on several occasions. This includes, most famously, being assaulted by Portland antifa during a rally that caused him to have a brain bleed.
This was met by anger from those who believe journalists should be able to report on the news, and with cheers from antifa sympathizing cable news outlets.
Those who supported Ngo via donation then had their names released in an attempt to dox them.
Secondly, Ngo has had his residence visited by suspected antifa goons, who all wore cut-out masks of his face to his and his mother’s property in order to intimidate him.
With his name being smeared, Ngo’s speaking events have been the centre of controversy, as well. Recently, Ngo had a speaking event at UBC cancelled due to safety concerns posed by antifa-linked groups, who threaten violent protests against speakers they object to on ideological grounds.
Ngo’s scheduled presentation, ironically titled “Understanding Antifa Violence,” was scheduled to take place on January 29 at UBC’s Robson Square in downtown Vancouver.
EXCLUSIVE: Antifa activist granted pass to CPAC, may be responsible for having Gavin McInnes removed
An antifa activist was given a pass to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington D.C., and is suspected of having a hand in kicking out Gavin McInnes.
The activist in question is named Jason Charter and was arrested by the police on July 6th of last year following an alleged violent confrontation.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, Charter did not deny that he is a member of antifa and confirmed that he had been arrested at an antifa protest: “I defended myself and others, nothing more and nothing less,” he asserted.
As well as this, Charter has been accused of having a role in kicking Censored TV founder and Vice Co-Founder Gavin McInnes out of the conference after a confrontation between the two.
When McInnes was interviewing the antifa-friendly activist reporter Jared Holt, Charter confronted McInnes, only to then disappear. Charter subsequently reappeared when McInnes was being removed from the conference grounds.
This was similarly corroborated by the news outlet Right Wing Watch, who wrote in an article about McInnes that “one attendee told Right Wing Watch they reported McInnes to security after McInnes threatened to assault them.”
Speaking to The Post Millennial, McInnes said “isn’t it incredible that CPAC is inviting antifa to their conference and then having antifa decide who can and can’t be there. We have reached a new level of cuck.”
“CPAC is regularly rejecting conservatives for being too edgy, yet antifa literally gets a free pass. This is a problem with America in a nutshell: not only do we not stand up for ourselves, but we all but seek out the groups who want to destroy us, and then invite them into our homes and say do your worst,” he added.
The conference, which is located in Washington D.C., has a wheelhouse of prominent speakers such as President Donald Trump, Nigel Farage, and Vice President Mike Pence.
McInnes originally applied for a press pass. He was denied by the conference.
'White lives don't matter' signs appear in Ontario, antifascist group denies wrongdoing
Signs that read “White Lives Don’t Matter” and “Racism against whites doesn’t exist” have appeared in Kitchener/Waterloo, with the culprit yet to be identified.
One sign features a logo that reads ‘Kitchener/Waterloo against fascism,’ a self-described anti-fascism group. Their Facebook page, which has just over 700 “Likes,” call themselves a “new organization dedicated to combatting fascism in all its forms by any means necessary.”
The group, though, denies that the signs are theirs, or that any member of their group had a hand in their posting.
“These are not our posters. It’s definitely some far-right weirdo or weirdos trying to make us look bad,” the group said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with additional information can call the Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Canada does not need its own SPLC
Although launched not even two years ago, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) seems to have quickly been elevated to the status of Canada’s go-to “hate monitor.” Most of the major outlets—the CBC, Global, etc.—regularly seek comment from the group whenever sensitive issues like offensive speech and alleged hate crimes are trending in the media. They also reliably cover CAHN’s investigative research on “hate groups” operating in Canada.
Our American friends down south know “hate monitoring” organizations well, chief among them the Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). That organization, which CAHN in fact has a partner relationship with, is currently undergoing a public relations-crisis following revelations from a former insider that the group is essentially a scam; one which regularly reported that “hate always continued to be on the rise” in order to bilk its “gullible Northern liberal” donor base. Last year, a group of employees accused the SPLC’s leadership of fostering an environment where racism, sexism and sexual assault was allowed. It led to the organization’s founder being fired and the resignation of its president.
CAHN is now facing its own public relations challenge after it was alleged, among other things, to be pursuing similar “hate group” alarmism in Canada. According to CAHN, there are apparently 300 “right-wing extremists” groups operating across the country; more per capita than what even the SPLC finds in the US. The piece, published in an online journal curated by Preston Manning’s Manning Foundation, was indeed thoroughly critical of the group’s methods. It apparently cut so deep with CAHN executives, they responded with a positively frenzied open letter accusing the journal of manufacturing half-truths, straw-man arguments, and even outright lies.
A major focus of the piece is CAHN’s supposed defence of the extreme far-left antifa movement. Most Canadians by now know antifa well, having seen images of its black-clad, mask-wearing members committing unprovoked acts of violence or aggression against those not just on the far-right, but also conservatives, free speech-advocates, journalists, and even geriatrics. Operating transnationally, the Department of Homeland Security has described some of antifa’s actions as “domestic terrorist violence.”
But in their letter against the Manning Foundation, CAHN attempts to argue that antifa violence isn’t the same as “fascist” violence and that there is “zero equivalency” between the two. Antifa, they write, only “appear when… neo-Nazi groups that want to take power to carry out discrimination, deportations, and genocide” arise, and to say the two sides are comparable “is an intellectually devoid exercise.”
But take antifa-researcher Andy Ngo’s picks for the worst examples of the movement’s violence last year in the U.S. None were in reaction to “fascists” at all:
In one, accused antifa member Charles Landeros of Eugene, Ore. had been stockpiling weapons in order to “kill pigs,” or law enforcement, before police got him first in a shootout at an elementary school. His comrades called him a “martyr” and a bomb was left outside a local police station. That incident is still under investigation.
Willem van Spronsen in Washington state called on his comrades to “take up arms” against the government in a manifesto he released before attempting to murder federal immigration agents using a rifle and explosives. Luckily, his gun malfunctioned and he was shot and killed. Again, antifa supporters call him a “martyr.”
This included Connor Betts who tweeted the message just before he shot and killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio. Betts had antifa connections and was in communications with an antifa militia group prior to the killing.
Again, none of these cases involved entanglements with “fascists.” And according to coverage of the Betts case, a short time before his death, he tweeted: “I want socialism, and I’ll not wait for the idiots to finally come round understanding.” Clearly, at least in part, his mass-killing seemed to have been about accelerating a revolution, not reacting to “fascism.”
In Canada, members of law enforcement have stated that antifa compared to the extreme right is “more violent in some cases.” Like CAHN’s media-appointed status as Canada’s “hate group” arbiter, why should antifa have license to be judge, jury and executioner when it comes to countering political violence? If there truly is a violent threat from an extreme-right group, it should be the police and the legal system that deals with it, not unaccountable, private militia groups. CAHN does say in its letter it’s against the use of violence, however, to defend or fail to disavow antifa, as they apparently do, would seem to encourage the normalization of its tactics.
Moreover, CAHN’s support for aggressive countermeasures, such as pushing for greater public and private censorship and directly confronting “hate groups,” might actually be fueling “hate” and right-wing extremism, not restraining it. For instance, Dr. JA Ravndal of the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism and an expert on right-wing extremism has concluded that “countermeasures intended to constrain radical right politics appear to fuel extreme right violence” and that “[r]ecognition, open-mindedness, and dialogue might then work better than exclusion, public repression, or aggressive confrontation.” If CAHN really wants to stop the supposed increase of right-wing extremism in Canada it may want to focus on the former, not the latter, measures.
Suspect who destroyed College Republicans’ booth at UCSC identified as queer activist
The Post Millennial can report that one of the assailants who destroyed a College Republicans booth and assaulted a tabler at the University of California, Santa Cruz, has been identified as 23-year-old queer activist, Martina Martin, who also uses the name Artimus Martin.
On Feb. 7, Martin and another young woman were filmed vandalizing the booth at Quarry Plaza on the UCSC campus. Martin, who uses “they” and “them” pronouns, can be seen taking the lead on the attack by trying to forcibly yank a “Trump 2020” flag from Hayden Williams, who was tabling at the booth and was scheduled as a guest speaker later that day.
“This is a flag of white supremacy,” Martin says in the video, which has since gone viral after being uploaded this week. As the two tussle over the flag, chairs and items are knocked over before Martin shoves Williams to the ground. Martin then tears down the booth’s banner and spits on the Betsy Ross flag before fleeing from the scene with the accomplice, who had torn up a sign.
The video does not show what happened before the vandalism began but Dylan Temple, president of College Republicans at UCSC, says the incident started when Martin tried to steal a flag. He says the incident was immediately reported to campus police.
On Wednesday, Martin took to social media to claim credit for the vandalism. Responding to Williams on Twitter, Martin wrote: “I had three dudes on me at once and nobody could stop me lol.”
Martin’s social media history shows a long commitment to radical left-wing views, including attending anti-Trump protests. It is unclear if Martin is currently an active student at UCSC. A GoFundMe created in March 2019 by Martin says they are “taking a leave of absence” from the university.
Both Temple and Williams were unaware of Martin’s identity, but have signalled that they intend to press charges for assault and destruction of property.
Temple says the UCSC administration has not been supportive and has made no effort to reach out to him or the College Republicans chapter following the attack.
The incident at UCSC comes at a time of increased reports of politically-motivated attacks against Conservatives. Last Saturday, a man in Jacksonville, Fla. used a van to plow into a GOP tent where voters were being registered. Earlier the same day, another man in Eureka, Cal. smashed the windows of a local GOP office before dumping a flammable chemical inside. Then this week, a New Hampshire man allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old Trump supporter and two adults at a polling site.
Last year, Hayden Williams, who was assaulted by Martin in the video, gained national notoriety after he was sucker-punched by left-wing protester Zachary Greenberg while tabling with Turning Point, USA at the UC Berkeley campus. Greenberg has been charged with multiple felonies for assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty and faces trial later this year.
UCSC and campus police have been reached for comment.
