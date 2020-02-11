Anti-Trump terrorist van attacker: ‘Someone had to take a stand’ 

One week ago, US President Donald Trump released his long-awaited Peace to Prosperity plan. This plan will finally bring peace to Israelis and Palestinians alike after a conflict that has been occurring for more than 71 years. It is a bold plan that no other US President or world leader has introduced.

A moment in time that staunch Zionists have their entire lives for. To see a future of peace, a future where all of the lands that have always been known as Israel on a map with no backlash, rather with praise.

Israel, the home of hope now has even more hope for peace with this deal.

There is now a vision in place by one of the world’s greatest friends of the Jewish people and of the Jewish homeland, ensuring that there is a positive and ever-lasting Jewish future, with a homeland reflecting exactly where their indigenous roots lie, in the Holy Land.

The plan recognizes territory that is both vital currently for Israel’s security but also recognizes significant Biblical and historical claims that Israel has to the land. Israelis and Zionists should be rejoicing with immense pride in knowing that for the first time in history there is a plan implemented by the leader of the free world who understands that the indigenous land of the Jewish people extends into Judea and Samaria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during the announcement, said that “for too long—far too long—the very heart of the Land of Israel where our patriarchs prayed, our prophets preached, and our kings ruled, has been outrageously branded as illegally occupied territory. Well, today, Mr. President, you are puncturing this big lie.”

The obvious is revealed, that the Jewish people are indigenous to the land Judea. The word “Jew” comes from the tribe of Judah, and the land they inhabited 3,000 years ago, the land of Judea.

Trump lays out a plan that lays out the truth, there is no way around the fact that the Jewish people are native to Judea and Samaria, where a rich history going back more than three millennia can finally be considered legitimate.

This opportunity truly is the best of both worlds. Israelis now can secure their border with certainty on the eastern side, through sovereignty over the pivotal Jordan Valley. This was a key part of the speech given by Trump during the release of the plan when he said: “the United States will recognize Israeli sovereignty over the territory that my plan provides to be part of the State of Israel.”

The Jordan Valley can now be secured by Israel as an important security asset and ensure it can prosper, alongside a demilitarized and autonomous Palestinian state. No longer will this piece of land be disputed territory, but rather as legitimate and sovereign land that is part of Israel. The Golan Heights will remain recognized as sovereign Israeli territory, a piece of land that the US first acknowledged as part of Israel in March of 2019.

The idea of a nation-state also is at play here, with Trump enforcing the idea that the Palestinians must agree that Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people and vice versa. This is a great initiative to ensure that both states recognize the fact that their territory is the de-facto and rightful homeland of their people.

Israel now can keep portions of the land they gained from the Six-Day War in 1967. No longer will Israel be obliged to give all territories back to the Palestinians. Every settlement now will be under Israeli control and 15 other confined communities that will be within Palestinian territory. An innovative new security barrier will ensure that all borders are realigned securely. The contentious “right of return” of Palestinian refugees becomes nullified, as they will now be able to have a state of their own.

Jerusalem is the eternal and sovereign capital of Israel, and the Jewish people. It will stay that way. As will it be Israel’s responsibility to secure the religious sites in Jerusalem. There is encouragement for the Temple Mount to be open to all faiths as a place of worship, a change from the status quo of only allowing Muslims to pray at the Temple Mount. It is very positive to hear that the United States’ embassy will remain put in the holy city, in the Talpiot neighbourhood.

Multiple Biblical connotations have come from this important step, with Moshe Feiglin, the leader of the Zehut Party in Israel stating that “the Trump statement is the declaration of Cyrus of our days.” Former Likud Party politician, Rabbi Yehuda Glick compared this announcement to the Book of Ezra, regarding the construction of the Third Temple in the foreseeable future.

It really should be known that within the world’s most pro-Israel administration, a team of top advisors truly deserve immense credit for their behind-the-scenes work. They include Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt, and Avi Berkowitz.

Many other important figures contributed, but this group of three advisors did what should be considered the most important accomplishment of Trump’s presidency to this point, and that is ensuring there is a future full of optimism for Israel, as well as the Palestinians.

In total, 29 countries so far have accepted this historic plan for peace, including eight countries who are members of the Arab League (Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates). The only nations or bodies known so far to reject the plan are the Palestinian Authority, Iran, Turkey, Venezuela, Russia, and the Arab League body.

Even though members of the Arab League were present at the announcement at the White House, and initially provided support for this game-changing plan, it seems that they had a change of heart at the emergency Arab League meeting on the weekend.

Canada has been mostly neutral on this plan from the get-go. Besides a brief statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne, that did not endorse the plan but did not directly go against the plan. Other G20 countries who at least at the UN, seem to be more critical of Israel have offered their support, such as Australia, the UK, France, Italy, India, Japan, South Korea, and the previously mentioned Saudi Arabia.

It is in the best interest of the Canada-Israel relationship for Canada to endorse this plan to stand on the right side of history, even though this relationship has been disfigured recently with Canada voting against Israel at the UN last year.

Trump and his administration have offered an opportunity that does not come around often, or even at all for that matter. The plan is of the best interest for everlasting peace in the Middle East, for both the Israelis and the Palestinians. For the Jewish nation, in particular, it is a gift that no other world leader has ever offered and is both generous and reasonable.

This plan to be more than simply about peace, but the chance to start anew. This special plan is not nicknamed the “Deal of the Century” for no reason, this deal does not come around just once a century, it likely will never come again in centuries or even millennia.

The time is now for the world to realize that there is no time like the present to support and endorse this historic plan, for it is a gift and an opportunity that the Jewish nation has been longing for, since its modern-day inception.