Anti-pipeline protestors removed from BC legislature, five arrested 

A train derailment in British Columbia led to a local school being evacuated. The train derailment happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George, at 10 a.m. PST. It is still unknown what the train is carrying. CN says no danger to public safety after train derailment in Northern BC. News release says no injuries, leaks or fires after approximately 20 cars went off the rails in a small community east of Prince George. CN says the cause of the incident is under investigation.— CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) March 5, 2020

“On our way to town, at the Giscome crossing where the school is, there is a train wreck of propane tank cars — crumbled tanks,” said Catherine Kendall, a nearby farmer, to CBC. “My concern was the kids.”

Parents have been notified to pick up their children from the school or to take their children to another school for the remainder of the day. This is the second train derailment in two days, and the twelfth since December.

Three of the derailments have taken place in British Columbia. The cause for the derailment is currently under investigation.

Derailments rampant

This is the second derailment in two days.

Yesterday, a train was derailed in Kingston, Ontario.

The incident took place Wednesday morning, west Kingston’s city core, close to Queen Mary Rd. and Armstrong Rd.

No injuries or cause was reported. Kingston –

Emergency services are on scene of a train derailment with multiple cars off the tracks just West of Queen Mary Road on the Dupont Spur line.



Train is reportedly carrying hazardous goods, surrounding area being evacuated.#ygk #Kingston #Derailment #Dupont pic.twitter.com/xDyXeTqwTW— Dominic Christian Owens (@DomChrisOwens) March 4, 2020

Other train derailments across the country have caused major headaches to companies moving cargo.

Two weeks ago, CN railway announced they were investigating after a train derailment in Sainte-Marie-Salome, Quebec.

That derailment happened just an hour north of Montreal, Quebec.

“Two cars derailed and there’s no danger for the public, no injuries, no fire and no dangerous goods are involved,” CN senior manager of public affairs Olivier Quenneville told CTV News.

A source reportedly told CTV News that they believe something was purposely put onto the tracks to derail the train. A CN spokesperson did not confirm whether or not that is true.

“The incident is still under investigation and we will not comment further,” said Quenneville.

A derailment in Fort Frances, Ontario, led to 30 carts leaking crude oil. That crash took place on February 18, 2020. UPDATE:ADVISORY: #Hwy602 just south of #Emo #RainyRiver – Homes within 800 meters being evacuated as a precaution. #OPP on scene. @CNRailway @OPP_NWR #FortFrances ^ag pic.twitter.com/zoTxWHdJ9h— OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) February 19, 2020

That derailment also led to no injuries. An investigation is still ongoing into the cause.

The OPP stated that there was no danger to the public’s safety, though evacuations did take place.