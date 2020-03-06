Trending

Anti-pipeline protestors removed from BC legislature, five arrested
The flock of anti-pipeline protestors who had been gathering outside of British Columbia’s legislative assembly have ended their 17-day protest after the police started making arrests, according to the Vancouver Sun.

These protestors were demanding that the Canadian government put a stop to the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which passes through traditional Wet’suwet’en land.

