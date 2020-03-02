Anti-pipeline blockade in Mohawk community still active after agreement reached
A railway blockade in a Mohawk community south of Montreal is still in place after an agreement on land rights was reached by government ministers and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs according to Global News.
The blockade will reportedly stay in place in Kahnawake until details of the agreement are learned by the community. The agreement still needs to be approved by the Wet’suwet’en people.
The secretary of Kahnawake, Kenneth Deer noted that there will be a meeting taking place on Monday night and residents have been asked to join in the discussion.
“It is a big decision whether or not to dismantle a barricade,” said Deer on Sunday. “They want to make sure they have all the details of the deal before making this decision.”
The arrangement took three days of negotiations though the draft accord details weren’t disclosed.
Federal and British Columbia governments and the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs released a joint statement saying that an agreement concerning pipeline construction was not reached.
The $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline project has caused protests to spread throughout the country. Commuter and freight trains have been halted as a result of the anti-pipeline protests.
The blockade in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake has been present for over three weeks. It started on Feb. 10 and has blocked a train line that brings passengers to and from Montreal.
Mohawk activists noted that they will stay at the blockade for as long as it takes to fight for their rights and their land.
The Trudeau government just legitimized men silencing Indigenous women
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already shown that he only likes strong Indigenous women when they agree with him.
The moment a strong Indigenous women like Jody Wilson-Raybould stands up for what they think is right, he silences them and puts a stooge in their place.
So, perhaps that’s why Trudeau feels such solidarity with some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, a group of dudes who appear to have done a Trudeau-style move in removing Indigenous women who disagreed with them.
As the Globe and Mail had reported on June 9, a group of Wet’suwet’en women with hereditary titles were stripped of those titles by the same guys the Liberals are now negotiating with.
The women, Theresa Tait-Day, Darlene Glaim, and Gloria George had founded a Matrilineal Coalition to help deal with issues in the community.
And it just so happens that those women support the Coastal GasLink project, while the male chiefs are against it.
Those same male chiefs stripped the women of their titles:
Apparently, creating the Matrilineal Coalition was against “proper authority”, and had their titles stripped. The women strongly argued that the disciplinary action went way too far, noting that the titles are meant to be hereditary and shouldn’t be stripped away from anyone.
Amazingly–and something that hasn’t been reported nearly enough – is the fact that many consider Ms. Glaim to be the actual Chief Woos, a title that was stripped from her and given to Frank Alec, who has been the same guy negotiating with the Liberals.
In short, the Liberals have legitimized a group of hereditary chiefs–all male–who stripped female hereditary leaders of their titles.
It’s quite an irony for a supposedly “feminist” Liberal government to be aiding and abetting the silencing of Indigenous women, yet another blow to reconciliation.
This shows a few things.
First, it shows the hypocrisy of the Liberals.
Second, it shows their ignorance of what’s actually happening in Wet’suwet’en territory, leaving it looking like the Liberals have been effectively tricked into giving legitimacy to a group that is opposed to the majority of the community.
And third, we can see how this goes to show the incompetence of the Liberal government. They simply waited to see who would be the loudest, then negotiated with that group, despite all the above factors that should have been taken into account.
Once again, the Liberals show their inability to handle any complexity whatsoever, and they’ve done even further damage to all of Canada.
Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American
While BC’s Lower Mainland continues to see protests and blockades around the area, some of the protestors are starting to become familiar faces as they are involved in a number of events and TV interviews.
Many of the people at the protests and blockades do not want to identify as protestors and are instead referring to themselves as “land defenders. Many of the protests seem to be organized by a small group of people.
Natalie Knight is one of the main faces behind many blockades and other events around Vancouver.
Knight has been in the spotlight a number of times and participated in many interviews with CBC and Global News. She was even arrested in 2016 for occupying a building that was to be demolished in BC.
She attended Simon Fraser University (SFU) in Burnaby BC where she received a PhD. Knight also credits paying off her $50,000 student debt in America from Canadian taxpayer funds she received for her studies at SFU, in an academic paper entitled, “Dispossessed Indigeneity:
Literary Excavations of Internalized Colonialism”.
In an interview with Global News, Knight said, “We are Indigenous people who have lived on this land for a very long time with uninvited settlers on our land.”
“It’s an economic disruption,” she said when referring to the port blockade.
“We recognize that the government tends to only understand the language of money, so disrupting capital and the flow of goods is a language that they will understand.”
Knight calls herself an organizer of solidarity actions for the Vancouver Wet’suwet’en, even though she is not from Canada.
She says she is of Yurok and Navajo ancestry and has roots in New Mexico and California. She came to Canada for school eight years ago and was not willing to talk about her immigration status.
“I don’t think I need to share my status with you,” said Knight.
CN Rail train collides with Tyendinaga protestors' wooden blockade
On Wednesday, a Canadian National Railway train collided with wooden logs and pallets while travelling across tracks near a highway 49 overpass. The obstructions were placed there by a second protest group of Tyendinaga Mohawk demonstrators, according to the Ottawa Citizen.
The protestors could be seen carrying different debris to the tracks where a burning tire was placed on Monday. The OPP showed up to the scene to attempt to get the situation under control.
It is still unknown whether any of the protestors involved in the second camp were charged or taken into custody by police.
The Lennox and Addington OPP charged ten protestors from the first location with resisting arrest, disobeying a court order and mischief of over $5,000. A court date for March 24 has been set for the demonstrators who were charged.
An open letter was issued to Justin Trudeau by Amnesty International which was added to its website on Tuesday. According to the organization, they went to see the protestors shortly after their arrests on Monday.
In the letter, secretary general Alex Neve wrote “visited Tyendinaga today, in the aftermath of the Ontario Provincial Police’s enforcement action which has reportedly resulted in the arrest of 10 protesters.”
“It was notable to us that all community members we spoke with described a feeling of betrayal and broken trust, particularly given the dialogue that had begun with Minister Miller on February 15th, reiterated in his assurance to Tyendinaga leadership the following day, in his letter of February 16th, that he ‘welcome[s] the invitation to talk again in the near future to continue our open and respectful dialogue.’”
Neve told Prime Minister Trudeau, “we appreciated the restraint that your government demonstrated in the initial phases of the blockades” adding the “call for patience is particularly inappropriate with respect to the Wet’suwet’en people, who have waited for 23 years for their land rights to be recognized following the groundbreaking 1997 Supreme Court of Canada Delgamuukw decision; and for the Tyendinga Mohawks who have waited for over 170 years for the return of their lands taken as part of the Culbertson Tract.”
“While your government did initially show remarkable restraint, you have of course in the end given a nod to enforcement action, which is now being pursued by national, provincial and municipal police forces across the country. That enforcement will not bring resolution to the deep concerns that underlie these rights struggles and protests.”
Amnesty asked Prime Minister Trudeau to “ensure that land defenders are not criminalized and that people who have been arrested for defending the land and who have not engaged in acts of criminal violence are released unconditionally.”
He also requested that Trudeau “engage directly and personally in discussions with Indigenous chiefs, elected and hereditary, so as to demonstrate that you recognize that these are not simply matters of barricades and law enforcement, but are the very essence of a respectful and rights regarding nation-to-nation relationship.”
In seeking to please everyone, Trudeau has pleased no one
Kevin Geenen is a former Conservative Party of Canada staffer and third-year student at the University of Ottawa.
After almost three weeks of disruptions, the rail blockade in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs near Belleville, Ontario, was finally dismantled early Monday morning. It seemed that the #ShutDownCanada movement would finally come to an end. Right? Wrong.
The protestors are instead using the arrests to inflame the movement. Monday evening protestors near Hamilton blocked tracks leading to the cancellation of GO Train service to Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Hamilton, and West Harbour stations impacting thousands of GTA commuters.
Protestors near Caledonia have blocked a section of Highway 6.
In British Columbia, there are new protests popping up yet again on rail tracks, at the Port of Vancouver, and at the BC legislature.
There have been reports of rail blockades in Quebec and Saskatchewan as well.
It seems that the whole country is in political turmoil. And it is Trudeau who has allowed the situation to become so bad. When the blockades first started Trudeau was on a trip pandering to foreign politicians for a seat on the United Nations Security Council even though the United Nations is becoming an increasingly irrelevant entity.
When Trudeau should have been at home dealing with the protestors and directing the RCMP he was abroad shaking hands with the anti-gay Prime Minister of Senegal and bowing to Iranian regime officials who are responsible for the deaths of 57 Canadians on Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.
Once Trudeau finally spoke about the blockades it was only to inform the Canadian public that there was essentially nothing he could do because “we are not the kind of country where politicians get to tell the police what to do.”
Never mind the fact that the RCMP is actually under the authority of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair whose boss just so happens to be Trudeau.
In the early days of the blockades Trudeau wouldn’t even call them what they are: illegal. Instead, Trudeau used the blockades as an opportunity to talk about freedom of speech and how we must listen to opposing views. Trudeau then quickly forgot his words and shut Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer out of a meeting for daring to suggest that the rule of law must be upheld.
Something else that Trudeau and the radical left has trouble understanding is that the freedom to protest does not give one the right to do whatever one wants. Freedom to protest does not allow one to participate in illegal acts such as shutting down an entire railway corridor.
And yet Trudeau continued to pander to these environmental extremists, insisting that dialogue, not force, was the solution. And so, while CN laid off 450 workers and VIA Rail laid off 1,000 workers and while communities began experiencing propane shortages, Trudeau’s ministers were busy meeting with protestors to attempt “dialogue”.
What was the result of this dialogue? Nothing. Just blockades that continued to stand and Indigenous leaders that continued to issue ultimatums to the federal government. Let’s be honest, these protestors will only ever be happy once they get their way. They want to cancel the Coastal GasLink pipeline, a pipeline that has been approved by all 20 First Nation’s councils along its route, and will stop at nothing until they get what they want.
Trudeau’s weak stance on this issue has simply shown protestors that it is okay to block rail lines, highways and bridges. Trudeau is a juggler. He pretends to be on everyone’s side. He pretends to care about reconciliation by emphasizing dialogue between the government and First Nations. And he pretends to care about the economy and public safety by finally calling on the blockades to come down after nearly three weeks of unsuccessful “dialogue”.
Trudeau’s hesitation is also to blame for the cancellation of Teck Resources Frontier oil sands mine. The project was cancelled due to the uncertainty of the political climate perpetuated by the #ShutDownCanada blockades and Trudeau’s decision to let the project’s proposal sit on his desk since July without making a decision on the matter.
The only thing that Trudeau has succeeded in doing is making everybody angry at him. The thousands of people, including First Nation’s people, who won’t have jobs because of the Teck Frontier cancellation are not happy. The small business owners losing money because of the rail blockades are not happy. And the #ShutDownCanada protestors certainly aren’t happy with Trudeau (and probably won’t be until every energy project in the country is shut down).
In seeking to please everyone, Trudeau once again has pleased no one. And it leaves one wondering what he’s actually prepared to take a stand on.
