An Ontario educator know what’s at stake in teachers’ strike
Many articles about the Ontario teachers strike misrepresent teachers. I take issue with the statement that (seemingly all) teachers make over 90K per year, have paid summers off, a gold-plated pension and excellent benefits. I live a different reality. I’d like to share an inside perspective. It isn’t glamourous or sensational, but it’s special to me, and I hope knowing leaves you a little wiser. Just maybe, it even helps you feel a tiny bit better about things.
I’ve always wanted to teach. I love my job deeply and have made it my life’s work to study pedagogy and continually improve my practice. I’m an LTO (Long Term Occasional) teacher. My reality: closer to 50K, benefits only when working, every summer at other jobs, a bit towards my pension, but it’s still a long way from liveable. LTOs are fully qualified, often teach the full year, have all the same duties, but don’t yet have all the perks mentioned above… and that’s okay. I’m willing to work hard to get to that stage, but please don’t assume that these rewards are automatic, let alone apply to all of us. So summers and holidays off… technically yes, but paid, no. Just think – no money over Christmas, but I choose it, and I’m glad to serve. So it goes.
It’s a climb, similar to climbing a mountain, with necessary supplies, preparation, endurance, strength, and guts. I’m somewhere-ish in the middle of my ascent, but we’re all spread out along this big, winding path, carribeeners clipped, climbing ropes threaded, carefully looking for the next foothold. Let’s just skip over the six years of Bachelor’s degree then teachers college. That’s preparation and training necessary before you even show up to basecamp.
Most start out as emergency supply and volunteering. Maybe you have a helicopter and skip this step – I didn’t. The interview for daily supply teaching is very competitive. I failed the first time. I crushed it in teacher’s college and had many teaching-related jobs so I wondered, “how could this be?” Humbled, but not defeated, I stopped to regroup. I asked questions, sought mentorship, trained, improved, and was successful. “Congratulations!” I thought to myself, “you’ve reached base camp!”
I hung around base camp and supply taught for a while. I made it a personal goal to travel to every school in the board. Situation report: As of 2020, I’ve taught at all but one. I learned to think on my feet, always be prepared, test creative ideas and model consistency in responding to a plethora of classroom disruptions. It’s necessary to spend time here to acclimate, some more, others less. Work for supplies is sometimes precarious, without benefits, with minimal contribution to pension or experience, but if you are flexible, open to learning, and have a positive mindset – it’s valuable.
A little further along is the LTO list interview and it’s a big one. Here you prove you have what it takes to make it. I needed every year of my experience to draw from, every mentor to vouch for my capability, every resource from the hours poured into preparation. This one I got on the first try. I’m proud to say I’m teaching the full year, same class with all the responsibilities of the full-time teacher, but it’s still a long way from the top, and there’s lots to learn yet.
Fast forward to the present and things are on pause – I’m a new mom. When I go back, more LTOs of different lengths at different schools. Then hopefully on to the next camp: small percentage contracts while gradually working up to the big kahuna, the one-point-oh, the full-time, permanent contract. And even still, the path stretches on with many more years of working full-time. Then, just maybe then, those impressive stats might finally apply. It must be said – those who got to the top likely worked hard to get there and they work hard still.
To sum up, the very shortest path (the flashiest of sends) with no failed interviews, no setbacks, perfect timing/availability of full time LTOs, completing professional development while working, straight into a full time contract, certainly no babies, the very best gear and the finest Sherpas would still take about 12 years to top out.
Me, I’m probably looking at 20 plus. I’ve long since made my peace with this. I’ve been taking my time, I enjoy the climb and I believe myself fortunate to have been able to do so. It’s made me a stronger teacher with each step. I like to work hard. It’s competitive, and that’s a good thing. You get better teachers this way and we need good teachers for a thriving public education system. So yes, although hiring is based on seniority, you can see it is not without merit; there are so many checkpoints along the way that ensure teachers are capable, hardworking and genuinely talented. We need it to stay competitive – we need people wanting to be teachers.
Finally, I hope you can see that the concerns of teachers are not unfounded. That 1 percent wage cap for the next three years really does hurt. We must adapt to an increasing diversity of needs, weather violence, and serve more students per class with less support. The jobs lost through attrition were the next step for many teachers, and the path fell out from under us. Nevertheless, I will not give up. Public education gives opportunity to the vulnerable, strength to society, and hope for the future.
There’s more to the story than lazy, greedy teachers who have it good and want more. Please don’t discredit all of those who still strive to reach the summit, and those that maintain camp at the top. We all have our mountains to climb, and like anyone else, I just want to do good, perform my job well, and survive while doing it.
Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions
Amidst talks with the provincial government regarding their contracts, Ontario teachers in the French and English Catholic school systems say they’re planning a walk out from all schools in their respective boards.
The French and English Catholic school boards are two of Ontario’s biggest teacher’s unions, and they have decided they will go ahead with the strike according to CTV News.
These additional school board strikes come after the Ford government agreed to relinquish their previous demands to increase the number of students per classroom, as well as dropped the requirements for mandatory e-learning.
Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has said that the Ford government’s decision to walk back their demands should prompt all four major teachers’ unions to return to the bargaining table.
The striking teachers will be joined by public high school teachers, who will also hold a walkout at nine other school boards, as part of their union’s current series of rotating, one-day strikes.
The teachers’ picket will take place at the provincial legislature on Thursday morning. Union members from both the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association will be in attendance.
Winnipeg teacher charged with sexual assault of student
Winnipeg police have charged a 27-year-old female teacher with sexual eploitation, sexual assault and supplying liquor to a minor on Thursday.
The woman taught at a Grant Park High School in Winnipeg high and the victim was a 16-year-old student at the school. The incident occured between between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2020 according to police.
The suspect was released on a release order with conditions that include:
- No contact or communication with the victim;
- No possessing or accessing any device that can connect to the internet;
- No direct or indirect contact with anyone under the age of 18; and
- No seeking, obtaining or continuing employment or becoming a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority over a person under 18 years of age.
The charges have yet to be been tested in court, according to CTV News.
“WSD is cooperating fully with the police and we have nothing further to add to the police statement on the investigation,” said in a statement released by the Winnipeg School Division.
An Ontario teacher's response to those thinking they have it made
I saw an opinion piece posted a few days ago on The Post Millennial titled “Ontario teachers need to realize how great they have it” and it started to really bug me.
I am a secondary teacher in Ontario and am proudly walking the picket line to fight for my students. I am used to seeing all the misinformation posted online when it comes to our recent job action with the province and I have gotten pretty good at brushing it off. I was unable to with this particular opinion piece because of the amount of stereotyping and general misinformation that the author chose to write about. I want to provide some key context for what was said and what is actually happening in our schools.
First, I would like to point out that teaching is not a part-time job. I am at my school from 7:30 a.m. until at least 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon. I often work through my “lunch” break as I am spending time with students, in meetings, marking, or preparing lessons. I worked it out once and between the time that I am actually at school, preparing, marking at home, and supervising extra curricular activities, I work approximately 50 hours a week. I am only paid for the classes I teach.
While I am on the subject of pay, in order to reach the top end of the pay scale, you have to be 10-plus years in, a department head or some other administrative type role, have taken a number of of additional qualification courses at your own cost, and more often than not, have a master’s degree. Those that the author cite as making over $100,000 are principals, vice-principals and superintendents who do not fall into our union. I’m four years in and have yet to make more than $40,000.
This leads me to my next point regarding “vacation”. It’s true there are 11 weeks of the year where we are not in school, but they are not vacation days. We are unemployed during those times. We have our 10-month salary distributed over 12 months. The money that we receive during the summer is for hours we have already worked. Most of us spend our summers taking upgrading courses or seminars to improve our practice. We also spend time preparing for the next year. I spend at least two unpaid weeks in August in my school getting prepared for the year ahead.
When you look at what we are asking for in our negotiation in terms of pay, it is to keep up with the cost of inflation. Inflation is around 2-2.5 percent a year. That is all we are asking for. As one of my students said, “So you’re asking to make the same amount of money that you already do?”
Yes, we want to keep the salary that we have so we can keep up with the rising cost of everything around us.
That cushy pension and benefits you mention, I pay for it. I put about as much into my pension each pay as I do to income tax. So yes, some of us can afford to retire early, but that is because we have paid into it. As for benefits, I pay into those as well. I am not ETFO so I cannot comment on what the author listed there but I will tell you that if you are not full-time, the benefits cost outweigh what you are given. In my four years, I have only had a full benefit package for one semester (5 months).
I also want to mention that the reason I voted in favour of strike action was not about pay. Class size matters. Those that say, “Well I had 35-plus students in class when I was in high school so what does it matter?” were not living during a time of full integration. This means that I have students with a variety of learning needs in my classes that would not have been in a mainstream class 20 years ago. The higher the student to teacher ratio is, the less time I have to support each of my students. Mandatory e-learning won’t work for every student.
How can you expect a 13 year-old with dyslexia to be responsible for a full course online with no direct supervision? You can’t. Yes some students will thrive in that situation but it will hurt more than it will help. There is also the issue of where these students are expected to take these mandatory online course. What if they don’t have access at home? What if they simply cannot learn in that environment, are there exceptions for students who simply can’t do it? These questions have not been answered by the government nearly a year after they announced this proposed change. All we are asking for is more data to ensure that this plan is actually in the best interest of students.
In the final point of the article the author mentioned a pattern of teachers going on strike. That is not true. The last time there was a full withdrawal of services (a walk out/ strike) by any and all of the four unions was in 1997. Since then contracts have been able to be negotiated with only limited withdrawal of service. I work with teachers who are 21 years in and this is the only time it has escalated to this level.
The government and the minister of education have been negotiating in bad faith since the beginning of this process, which got underway last May. They have failed to show up to the table to even talk about meaningful issues that will have lasting impacts on generations of students to come. In three days of negations, the government was present for less than an hour. We have been open and transparent about where we stand from the beginning. Readers can take a look for themselves to learn more about these issues.
We are still dealing with the ramifications of some of the implications from the 1997 strike. What we want is to ensure that what this government wants to implement will not cause lasting damage to one of the top rated education systems.
So next time the author of that article drives by a picket line maybe instead of shouting at us to “quit complaining” and we “have part-time jobs”, engage us in a conversation about what this is actually about and what the conditions are in our classroom that have led us here. There are real issues at play here that the government has yet to address. We are looking out for generations of students.
MILLIONS of Ontario kids out of the classroom as public teachers strike
Ontario is set to have its first ever province-wide teachers strike Friday as about 200,000 teachers and education workers will be on the picket line, which means two million students will be out of school today.
It’s expected that 30,000 union members will strike at Queen’s Park and another 20,000 will be picketing along Highway 10 in Peel Region.
The four main teachers’ unions will strike together after contract negotiations have been as standstill for months. Contract talks have been stalled with the Ford government and the country’s largest education union, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO). The union has threatened that even more strike action may come next week in a memo to its 83,000 members that a “Phase 6 strike protocol” although details of what that means exactly have been withheld, according to the Globe and Mail.
“I would say that you can be sure that we have everyone’s best interests in mind and certainly we want nothing more than to have the government meet us at the table to negotiate a deal that is positive and constructive for students, for families and for the future of public education,” said Joy Lachica, president of the Elementary Teachers of Toronto.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce disagrees, calling the strike “unhelpful,” and said, “Parents are rightfully frustrated. This has gone on for too long,” Mr. Lecce told reporters at Queen’s Park on Thursday.
The strike is predominantly to do with class-size increases in high school, mandatory online courses for high school students, more funding for special-education supports, a seniority program for supply teachers to gain full time teaching positions and protection of the full day kindergarten program and staffing.
The Elementary Teachers’ Union of Ontario won’t be “releasing any information about phase 6 or what any further job action will look like at this time and as such, there is no comment from [president] Sam Hammond,” according to an email statement sent on Thursday.
