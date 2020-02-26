American FCC flooded with Super Bowl halftime show complaints
The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show has drawn many complaints for its explicit sexuality from viewers. Some NFL fans were upset by the duo’s performance of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. A little over 1,300 complaints were filed with the Federal Communications Commission by viewers.
It’s not a lot when compared to that time Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s breast in 2004. That nipple stunt brought in a whopping 540,000 complaints.
The FCC received a total of 1,312 complaints following the February 2 halftime show according to WFAA which acquired the numbers through the Freedom of Information Act.
Over 49 different states had complaints filed from them with the exception of Vermont. Texas on the other hand was the state with the most complaints, coming in at 140.
The majority of the complaints revolved around the halftime show not being family-friendly.
“The 54 Super Bowl Half Time Show with Shakira and JLos [sic] was disgusting. Their overly sexy dancing, full crotch shots, spreading their legs was tasteless,” read one complaint.
“This was club dancing, not a show for a family-watched sporting event. They were performing at the Super Bowl Half Tim [sic], not giving a concert for their fans. I’m shocked their performances were allowed. This was offensive and tasteless.”
“There were people in lingerie doing pole dances on the Superbowl half-time show,” another complaint states. ”This is completely unacceptable and a poor reflection on our country.”
US far-right Christian plans to sue NFL for 'pornographic' halftime show
The sultry halftime performance featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the recent Super Bowl LIV has struck a nerve with one spectator, Christian internet personality Dave Daubenmire, who announced his plans to sue the NFL over the provocative spectacle, according to CTV News.
Host of the “Pass the Salt” webcast, Daubenmire routinely proclaims his anti-Semitic, anti-abortion and homophobic views. More recently he’s set his sights on the NFL for their recent halftime show claiming that it was “pornographic” and felt that his viewing could “keep him from getting into the kingdom of Heaven.” He plans to sue the responsible for the broadcast for trillions of dollars.
Daubenmire argues that the halftime show should have come with a warning due to its provocative nature, claiming that the subject matter was “discriminatory” to his Christian values. In a YouTube video he stated,”you can’t just do that. I want to sue [the NFL] for about $867 trillion.”
Daubenmire doubled down more recently with a post on Facebook asking for a lawyer interested in taking on the case as well as asking other like-minded Christians to join him and his cause in a class-action suit.
Man goes viral after snoozing at Super Bowl
Where is the strangest place you’ve ever taken a nap? Do you think you could sneak in a few minutes at the Super Bowl? We know somebody who can, a video of a man sleeping at Sunday’s Super Bowl is going viral.
Karisa Maxwell, a Sporting News editor is responsible for capturing the footage of a man taking a snooze in his seat during Super Bowl LIV in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium according to Global News.
“Somehow, this man is sleeping through the Super Bowl,” Maxwell tweeted to her followers. “We’re still only in the first quarter.”
Seen leaning back against the stadium wall, the man is shown asleep in his seat, cross-legged with his mouth open. The man is surrounded by fans all up on their feet screaming and shouting for the game yet the man remained unfazed and unawake.
Maxwell asked her followers on Twitter whether or not she should take it upon herself to wake him up however a friend of the man came to wake him up after seeing the viral video himself.
“He just woke up,” Maxwell tweeted. “Oh no, should I tell him?”
Later, she wrote: “His friend is currently showing him the video. The whole section knows. WHAT DO I DO?!”
Footage of the rather expensive nap got people talking about the price of tickets this year which set a new record this year with an average resale value north of $6,400 USD according to CBS News.
“You gotta be rich to spend $1,500 plus on a Super Bowl ticket just to sleep at the game,” one user tweeted at Maxwell.
“My man just wanted some time away from his kids,” another person said.
Several people applauded the man for his impressive ability to get some shuteye amidst a stadium of roaring fans.
“No sleep mask. No earplugs. No weighted blanket. Pure talent,” wrote user Valerie Marissa Michaels, adding the hashtag #Respect.
One can only wonder if the man managed to snooze through the half time show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez but as one Twitter user wrote, “Napping while watching football is very relatable to me,” one individual tweeted. “When you gotta nap, you gotta nap.”
Baby Nut irks Baby Yoda lovers
If you were blown away by the international sensation that is Baby Yoda, there is more where that came from. Planters has decided to kill off their old mascot and rebrand with a new, baby peanut mascot called Baby Nut.
Many critics are calling it a ripoff of the new Star Wars character, sparking debate online. The change was made public via the Superbowl on Sunday. The ad was a follow up to an ad that they’d previously aired 11 days earlier in which the original Mr. Peanut was “killed off.”
The adult Mr. Peanut is hanging off a branch alongside actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh after a cliffside car accident. Mr. Peanut decides to sacrifice himself in hopes that the branch won’t break for the other two. Mr. Peanut seemingly falls to his death.
In the highly anticipated follow-up Super Bowl ad, Snipes and Walsh return for the funeral service of Mr. Peanut and they are joined by other famous mascots as well such as the Kool-Aid Man and Mr. Clean. The Kool-Aid man sheds a tear that falls onto the grave causing leaves to sprout from the soil. The leaves unfurl to reveal a new Baby Nut—donning the same wardrobe as Mr. Peanut.
Baby Nut begins to communicate as a dolphin before speaking in an adult voice, saying, “Just kidding, I’m back. Where’s my monocle?”
Planters launched a “live-stream” of Baby Nut dancing around that has was viewed over 1.5 million times in just four hours according to Global News. They also showered social media with photos and memes of the new mascot.
Many people reacted negatively to the new promotion, claiming that it copied Baby Yoda from Disney’s new hit series The Mandalorian, a spin-off the Star Wars saga.
“Baby Nut is such a marketing rip off,” tweeted user Logan Coffman. “They’re slapping it on everything ’cause people see a baby version of something and insta buy.”
“How dare you compare him to that little nut,” one Baby Yoda fan tweeted
Many Twitter users were quick to make innuendos with the namesake of the new mascot, flooding the Planter’s page with sexual jokes. “Nut” being a vulgar term in reference to the male orgasm.
“Some ad exec was hip enough to know that kids are down with Baby Yoda, but not enough to know what nut means,” user @PKGoodness tweeted.
“Please release me from this marketing hell,” one user commented on the Periscope feed.“The Kool-Aid Man’s Tear’s revived Mr. Peanut into Baby Nut,” wrote user @ljredeye. “I need a drink.”
Jemele Hill tried to cancel NFL player Nick Bosa just before the Super Bowl
Cancel culture does know how to take a day off. Just one day before the Super Bowl, sports commentator and political firebrand Jemele Hill took to Twitter to attempt to cancel NFL football player Nick Bosa for following a meme account.
Hill took the San Francisco 49ers player to task on Saturday after discovering, through a political account called “Resist Programming,” that the Super Bowl LIV contender Bosa was following a “private Instagram account that jokes about Kobe Bryant’s death.” The account in question, “@angry_vet_” posted a meme depicting the Grim Reaper on a claw machine trying to pick out Betty White. It had the audacity to like replies joking about how those upset by the image were “butt hurt,” including a remark that the post was “going to piss off the Kobesexuals.”
Popular meme accounts on Instagram often set their status to private to encourage more people to subscribe to their accounts, but this ignorance of Instagram etiquette often creates misunderstandings in users unfamiliar with the social networking platform to assume that these “private accounts” represent their followers’ hidden political views—and it lets bad faith actors like “Resist Programming” to perpetuate a narrative about celebrities and other public figures in an attempt to cancel them. They’re essentially bait for people like Jemele Hill.
Hill tweeted: “Nick Bosa continues to show exactly who he is. I asked the question before, if there is nothing wrong with who he’s following and what he’s liking on social media, then why is he so secretive?”
Bosa has been in the sights of the anti-Trump “resistance” ever since he came out into the open as a Trump supporter, earning himself a personal endorsement from the President. As Breitbart reported, Bosa, who was voted the NFL Defensive Rookie for the Year, has referred to President Trump as the “GOAT” (Greatest of all Time), and tweeted support for conservative personality Tomi Lahren. Like anyone else with a brain, he called Colin Kaepernick a “clown” for his kneeling antics on the field—a remark he was forced to apologize for. He has not, however, apologized for supporting the President.
Regardless of Bosa’s support for the President, Resist Programming, its supporters, and Jemele Hill are making it seem like Bosa himself runs the meme account and that he co-signs everything someone else posts—or even likes. It’s guilt by association taken to an even further degree than ever before. When confronted by conservative journalist Stephen Miller, who referred to Hill as a “media vampire,” Hill moved the goalpost by complaining that “considering there are players in the league who have beat women, Nick Bosa has nothing to worry about. As long as he doesn’t take a knee to protest racial oppression, he’s good.”
Hill asks: if “it’s no big deal, why was he erasing tweets and what not?” Well, most people don’t have time to deal with people like Hill. It’s often easier to just delete a tweet and move on with your life and not have to deal with political pundits trapped in their media bubbles on Twitter.
Social Media