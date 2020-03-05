AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted 

An Amber Alert has been broadcast by police after a 14 year-old boy who screamed for help before being shoved into a Jeep in North York early Wednesday morning.
Two men pushed Shammah Jolayemi into the car around 8:26 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, north of Finch Avenue West, at 353 Driftwood Avenue. His parents did not know he was missing until 5:30 p.m. that evening, when he did not come home from school.
Witness accounts noted that “a 14 year-old boy was observed to be screaming ‘help me, help me’ and forced into a black jeep wrangler by two males, who drove away.”
“This is not a parental abduction,” said Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell. “We don’t believe this was a joke or any type of prank.”
Jolayemi is described as five-foot-eleven to six feet. He has a slim build, short dark brown hair and was wearing a grey hoodie and track pants, with an orange stripe. He also was wearing yellow Air Jordans and a black puffy winter coat.
“To the two people who took this 14 year-old this morning, we are asking them to release the 14-year-old to a place of safety where he can be returned to his family,” Gotell said.
The suspects are described as two black males, six feet tall with thin builds, between the ages of 18 and 22.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Border patrol agents on the lookout for parental kidnappings over Christmas
Border patrol agents at Canadian customs say they’re on high alert for parental abductions during the holidays.
According to statistics from the Canada Border Services Agency (CSBA), now’s the time of year that family travel is most likely to involve kidnapping attempts by parents of their own children, especially when it comes to children traveling internationally.
The CBSA says it’s a well known phenomenon.
“Currently there are as many mothers as fathers who decide to leave or return to their native country, for example, with their child but without the consent of the other parent,” said Pina Arcamone, director of the Missing Children’s Network, to the The Canadian Press.
Acramone also highlighted that, contrary to what some might think, parental abduction is the most common form of abduction in Canada.
Acramone gave a hypothetical scenario to demostrate what is most commonly seen: one parent, who is not happy with the conditions surrounding the care of their child, decides to take matters into their own hands. The child then goes on a vacation with the parent, but does not return when scheduled, sometimes not returning for months.
“Every year, we find missing children (at airports and border crossings),” said Véronique Lalime, a spokesperson for the CBSA, to The Canadian Press. “Our agents are really on the lookout. When they see children, they pay special attention to make sure they meet child-care requirements when it comes to travel.”
Arcamone also noted that it’s not just men who are at fault for the kidnapping crimes.
“We see that it concerns as many mothers as fathers,” said Arcamone. “You really have to be on the lookout and not minimize or trivialize things if a child is abducted by his mother.”
“I would say that in the vast majority of cases, the children are found,” Arcamone said. “It may take a few hours, but sometimes it takes days and months in some cases.
“In most cases … we locate the children and send them home before there are serious consequences.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Canadians across the country getting test alert messages on their phones Wednesday afternoon
An Alarm is being sent to your phone Wednesday afternoon, but don’t worry, it’s only a test.
Emergency management systems will be sending out test signals across the country this Wednesday. They will be sent out to TV stations and radio as well as Canadians’ mobile devices.
The test will be sent out throughout the day and depending on what time zone you are in, every province and territory, with the exception of Nunavut, will issue the test.
The national public alert system first came into practice early last year and has been met with a somewhat polarizing response.
Some 125 emergency messages have been issued since January alone, warning Canadians of everything from dangerous weather to Amber Alerts.
A massive backlash on social media came when some people called 9-1-1 to complain about their sleep being interrupted.
These tests are to ensure the system–Alert Ready–is working correctly says Pelmorex Corp, the company behind the technical infrastructure and the owner of The Weather Network. The test is meant to make Canadians aware of what the real signals will actually look like in emergency cases where time is of the essence.
Compatible wireless devices must be connected to an LTE network and have the latest software in operation in order to receive the alert.
The system had glitches last year when first tested, with many people not receiving the test emergency messages.
Social Media