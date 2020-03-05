AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted 

You have 8 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

An Amber Alert has been broadcast by police after a 14 year-old boy who screamed for help before being shoved into a Jeep in North York early Wednesday morning.

Two men pushed Shammah Jolayemi into the car around 8:26 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, north of Finch Avenue West, at 353 Driftwood Avenue. His parents did not know he was missing until 5:30 p.m. that evening, when he did not come home from school.

Witness accounts noted that “a 14 year-old boy was observed to be screaming ‘help me, help me’ and forced into a black jeep wrangler by two males, who drove away.”

“This is not a parental abduction,” said Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell. “We don’t believe this was a joke or any type of prank.”

Ontario Amber Alert in effect. ^jt pic.twitter.com/zWYOGKWnEc — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) March 5, 2020

Jolayemi is described as five-foot-eleven to six feet. He has a slim build, short dark brown hair and was wearing a grey hoodie and track pants, with an orange stripe. He also was wearing yellow Air Jordans and a black puffy winter coat.

“To the two people who took this 14 year-old this morning, we are asking them to release the 14-year-old to a place of safety where he can be returned to his family,” Gotell said.

The suspects are described as two black males, six feet tall with thin builds, between the ages of 18 and 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.