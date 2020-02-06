Alcohol flows from household taps in India 

Alcohol has seeped into the water supply in a town called Chalakudy in India and is flowing from the taps of local houses
There were 18 reports of water with a pungent boozy smell to it on Monday according to Manorama News. The 18 homes in the neighbourhood were all using water out of the same well.
The owner of the apartment complex, Joshy Maliyekkal, mentioned noticing the alcohol smell while turning on a motor to add water to his outdoor water tank.
“All of a sudden, the pipe started to smell very bad,” Maliyekkal told the New Indian Express. “We were suspicious as to why such a smell was coming from the water drawn from an open well.”
He also noted that the well has been used by locals for years without any problems.
After investigating the situation, authorities found that the well was being contaminated by a pit used to dump illegal alcohol after it was confiscated from a bar about six years ago. The pit had been filled with approximately 6,000 litres of alcohol.
A local ward councillor named V.G. Joji told the New Indian Express, “The inspection proved the presence of alcohol in the water, and hence we called the excise officials and informed them of the matter.”
Deputy commissioner, T.K. Sanu said, “We will lend all support to the families affected.”
According to Sanu, disposing of alcohol in a pit is a normal procedure but the people responsible for this one did not take enough steps to ensure that they were not harming the environment or the people in the surrounding area. It is estimated that 2,000 bottles were poured into the pit.
A complaint has been filed to the municipal secretary and health department by residents. The bar responsible for the alcohol has said that they can provide water for the residents until the issue is fixed.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Cancelled yoga summit: New details from Trudeau's India trip
An exclusive report from Global News revealed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had planned to do a public yoga session with Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi and other prominent officials during his now-infamous trip to India.
Trudeau’s trip to India was marred by what seemed to be endless photo-ops of him in costume. New documents unearthed By Global reveal that one more photo-op had been planned that never came to fruition.
Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi, Trudeau and his wife Sophie, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and some Bollywood celebrities were scheduled to do a public yoga session.
It was to be an hour-long yoga session at dawn, with television cameras and press to boot, that would take place at Humayan’s Tomb in Delhi. The tomb is from the 16th century and is one of India’s most important cultural treasures.
Referred to as the “Yoga Summit”, it was cancelled just before Trudeau left Canada, however.
Prime Minister Nahendra Modi, an avid yoga enthusiast wanted to do the yoga session in an attempt to improve Canada-India relations, according to the detailed to page note prepared for Trudeau. Modi begins his day with a one-hour session.
“Promoting yoga globally has been a soft power priority for Prime Minister Modi,” bureaucrats wrote in a briefing note for Trudeau.
A copy of the briefing was included in the 300-page briefing book given to Freeland so she could prepare to accompany Trudeau on the trip. The briefing book was eventually granted to Global News nearly two years after it had been requested, however much of it had been redacted by bureaucrats.
The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 the annual International Day of Yoga which was under the guidance of Modi back in 2015
It was believed that the morning yoga session involving the two prime ministers would be useful as an event to “demonstrate people-to-people ties through sports” and “deepen [the] relationship with Prime Minister Modi through sharing his personal love for yoga and supporting India’s yoga cultural diplomacy.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
DEADLY COCK: Man killed by his own cock on way to cockfight
An Indian man has died after being attacked by his own rooster en route to a cockfight.
According to local police, Saripalli Chanavenkateshwaram Rao was killed after the man’s rooster slashed him in the neck with a blade tied on the rooster’s claw.
The man was taken to the hospital where he succumbed from his injuries.
A police officer told CNN that Rao was a local cockfighter, with his cock having attempted to run away on the way to his cockfight.
Rao hailed from a southern Indian village in the state of Andhra Pradesh, and passed away at the age of 55.
The Independent reported that the man was cut in the stomach rather than the neck, and was holding the cock to his stomach.
Though cockfights became illegal in India in 1960, cock enthusiasts continue to pit the birds against each other as a form of gambling and entertainment. The practice remains popular, as many believe state authorities “turn a blind eye” towards it.
“It is not just for entertainment that these animals are made to fight, but it is [also] due to the heavy betting and gambling that goes on in the garb of these events,” one animal rights activist told CNN.
The country’s Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld a ban on cockfights, to little avail.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Four foreign affair gaffes that show Trudeau is underqualified
Since the beginning of his tenure as prime minister, Justin Trudeau has frequently shown that his diplomatic skills aren’t that of a person one would expect to lead the world’s 10th largest economy.
Gaffe after gaffe helps build the case that Trudeau is out of his league, having embarrassed himself in several countries on several occasions.
Here are just a few of them.
1. Trudeau visits India
During the winter of last year, Justin Trudeau took a trip to Canada’s ninth-largest trading partner and international ally, India.
While there, along with his family, Trudeau wore numerous Indian outfits, prompting even the most left-wing of media to wonder if the get-ups veered into “costume” territory. While in India, Trudeau announced a massive$1 billion Canadian-Indian investment deal, while he and his entire family donned Indian attire that drew “less than flattering” attention.
On top of the costume controversy, Trudeau was on the receiving end of a tidal wave of backlash for his inviting of a Sikh extremist who was convicted of attempting to murder an Indian state minister to dinner with high-ranking Indian politicians.
2. Trudeau’s TPP fumble
In 2017, Trudeau skipped out on major talks regarding the Trans-Pacific. Rather than meeting with the heads of 11 countries in Viet Nam to negotiate and revise the TPP deal, Trudeau played hookey, avoiding the conference room altogether. Moments later, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cancelled the meeting.
According to Global News, sources at the event reported that Trudeau had met Abe prior to the leaders’, and decided to meet with Facebook representatives rather than go to the leaders’ meetings.
3. Trudeau’s missteps with Japan
Trudeau’s poor impressions with the Japanese don’t just end there. When Trudeau met with his Japanese counterpart on Parliament Hill,” Trudeau referred to Japan and Canada’s “90 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and China,” before quickly correcting his error.
Though it does appear that Trudeau knows China and Japan are two very different countries with very distinct cultures, histories, and languages, it didn’t prevent the embarrassing slip up. The slip up is particularly cringe-worthy since the two don’t tend to get along. (See: First and Second Sion-Japanese War).
4. Emasculated by Trump
Just yesterday, US President Donald Trump addressed media in a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, openly name-calling Canada’s “slightly delinquent” military spending.
As Trump criticized countries that do not meet the suggested threshold of military spending as outlined by NATO—a figure set at 2 percent of a country’s GDP—Trump took a moment to press Trudeau on if he had
When Trump was asked where Canada stood surrounding the country’s military spending specifically, Trump called Canada “slightly delinquent.”
Following this, a hot mic video with CBC caught Trudeau mocking Trump, leading to Trump calling him “two-faced.”
“Well, he’s two-faced… And honestly, with Trudeau he’s a nice guy, I find him to be a very nice guy. You know the truth is, I called him out that he’s not paying two percent [GDP on military] and I guess he’s not very happy about it,” Trump said at a press conference Wednesday.
“He’s not paying two percent and he should be paying two percent. It’s Canada, they have money.”
NATO summits often lead to embarrassing Trudeau moments, like when the PM purposelessly walked past world leaders. As this summit comes to an end, Canadians will have to wait until the next conference to watch Trudeau make a fool out of himself.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Over 30 scammers arrested at Indian call centre that targeted Canadians
A call centre that had dozens of employees attempting to dupe Canadians into handing over money via various types of phone scams has been shut down by Indian authorities, according to a statement from a New Delhi police deputy.
According to Sameer Sharma, the “swanky international scam call centre” targeted Canadian citizens, with the call centre coming to police attention on Friday.
By Sunday, more than 30 people were arrested, with 55 computers and 35 phones being seized in the search. Police also took flow charts from the call centre, which served as scripts for employees to better scam customers.
Sharma said police arrived while “several” scam calls were still in progress, with computers containing multiple Canadian phone numbers on their screen. Thee supervisors were also on scene.
“The supervisors … were asked about the activity going on there but they could not give any satisfactory answer,” he said.
“On sustained questioning, they divulged that they were engaged in calling [Canadians] and impersonating [themselves] as genuine Canadian police.”
Police say suspects are mostly in their late teens and early 20s, though some are closer to 40.
The 32 employees were arrested for violating the Indian Telegraph Act, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, and the Information Technology Act.
Four men who are believed to own the call centre were not present at the time of police arrests, and are currently being sought by police, according to Sharma.
Delhi police also mentioned that they were aware of a Canadian who was scammed out of nearly $14,000 by the now-defunct call centre.
Sharma detailed the scam, saying that victims are typically greeted on the line by a man falsely claiming to be calling from Service Canada. They then claim that the victim is under threat of some type of identity fraud, or that suspicious activity had been detected under the victim’s SIN number. Victims are then pressured to call back, and eventually, are made to pay hefty fees and payments in order to “settle the matter.”
Payments were typically made in prepaid credit cards, gift cards, or cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Police also discovered software that could receive bitcoin payments, according to Sharma.
Police say the SIN scam is one that’s new to the scene, and that potential victims should instead seek to settle all potential fraud cases with local courthouses or RCMP, rather than unverified Service Canada calls.
Police also remind the public not to put too much faith in caller IDs or displays, as scammers typically use programs to create false names while calling potential victims. This also allows the scammers to make their calls appear as though they’re being made in Canada.
Anti-scam centres also note that any number requesting payment via Amazon or iTunes gift cards are major red flags, as they are often difficult to trace back and recover.
Social Media