Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles
An Alberta-based trucking company serving the province’s dying oilpatch has closed its doors due to a creditor-imposed bankruptcy.
Dalmac Energy, which for 55 years helped in transporting “hot oiler units” used in cold weather climates. The company closed its doors permanently on January 27, which will put 80 employees out of business.
The company’s end is apparently at the hands of a heft $7 million outstanding debt.
Dalmac CEO John Babic told FreightWaves that the debt made it impossible to even get payroll done.
The company’s closure had been looming for months, had they had already begun scaling down in size along with Alberta’s oil economy.
“This is a larger, sad story,” said Babic. “But I would have planned more carefully in hindsight.”
At their time of closing, Dalmac had about 60 power units, down from about 200. The majority of their 80 employees were drivers.
Alberta looks to bring investment and full employment to the province by 2023
The Alberta finance minister will reportedly be announcing a plan to kickstart the economy and create new jobs on Monday.
Travis Toews will be delivering his plan to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce. He will be addressing the provincial budget and government plans to increase investment and competitiveness according to CTV News.
Toews called 2020 a “turnaround year” for Alberta though not everyone shares his optimistic view.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused oil prices to fluctuate and has impacted trade relations with the U.S. and China.
On Thursday, North American benchmark oil prices dropped below US $47 per barrel. Alberta is budgeting for US $58 per barrel.
Toews’ plan involves lowering corporate taxes and also cutting red tape. He believes that the plan will bring in investments of approximately four billion dollars every year by 2023. Toews also says that the plan will create 55,000 jobs every year by 2022.
Last month, Alberta’s unemployment rate grew to 7.3 percent making the finance minister’s goal seem very ambitious.
Toews expects that rate to fall to 5.1 percent in the next couple of years.
The Conference Board of Canada, on the other hand, expects the rate to go to 7.8 percent this year and stick to 7.7 percent by 2023.
Opposition Leader Rachel Notley and Shannon Phillips, an NDP finance critic, have both called the finance minister’s numbers “fantasy” projections.
Notley also claimed that there is no practical plan being put into place to create jobs.
According to Toews, $6.9 billion will be spent this year on capital projects to help support an extra 3,000 jobs.
Toews noted that more investments into the Dow petrochemical facility and a Suncor wind power project worth $300 million will help employment.
The first steps in the UCP blueprint will be addressed by Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenny as well as Energy Minister Sonya Savage on Monday in Leduc, Alberta.
Do Albertans deserve art?
After more than a century of perceived mistreatment at the hands of the federal government, a handful of Alberta MPs have decided that enough is enough. Michelle Rempel Garner, Blake Richards, Glen Motz, and Arnold Viersen have, with their publication of the Buffalo Declaration, drawn a line in the sand. Alberta has been stiffed for the last time.
The 13-page declaration describes the myriad ways in which the province has historically been mistreated in Confederation. It also proposes solutions—some concrete, and some more esoteric—that the federal government must adopt in order to right past wrongs.
Generally speaking, the nation’s pundits have agreed that the declaration is the same sort of knackered whining that has always come from loose-lipped Albertan conservatives. Generation after generation after generation, there seems to be a limitless cache of grievances to air and rabble to rouse. Assuredly, the rabble has been roused.
The National Post‘s Colby Cosh could do little more than mock the message put forth by the Conservative politicians—that struggling Albertans and their sensible neighbours ought to address the systemic inequities of Confederation.
“Is this the sort of language that you would expect to hear from a band of self-reliant classical-liberal pluralists who believe in equality of opportunity rather than redistributive egalitarianism? It savours more of post-war post-Marxism to me; Wexit with a sprinkling of Frantz Fanon, or Pamela Palmater,” wrote Cosh.
Jason Markusoff of Maclean’s chided the declaration as “wholly an Alberta-first distinct society document.”
Chris Turner painted the authors as the same breed of lamebrained ranchers who subscribe to the folk wisdom of the Stampede:
To the extent that the declaration occasionally wanders into adage and aphorism, as all documents branded as declarations tend to do, it will fail to persuade sceptical Buffalonians and oppositional Laurentians alike. Normally, the only way Western separatist movements gain traction is by pointing to tangible issues like transfer payments, provincial jurisdiction, underrepresentation in federal government, etc., etc.
But one of the specific proposals of the declaration that is often overlooked, despite being incredibly difficult to rebuke, is increased arts and cultural spending in Alberta. In the text of their declaration, the four MPs demand that the federal government “mandate equitable regional distribution of funding to arts and culture as part of federal spending programs.”
A look at the Canada Council for the Arts’ most recent funding overview reveals that current spending—as anyone familiar with Canada’s cultural sector intuitively knows—is far from equitable. In their 2018/2019 reporting year, the organization spent less per capita on Albertans than they did on the citizens of any other province or territory, not even a third of what was spent on Quebeckers.
Could this have anything to do with the Canada Council’s governance?
Is it possible that having Quebeckers in the roles of CEO, Director, Chair, and Vice Chair—every single senior position—has any impact on funding decisions? Perhaps. Or, as Cosh supposes, to ask such a question is merely to display the “unnatural argot of victimhood” that has come to infect so many Albertans. Whatever the case may be, it is disparities such as this that make the untold billions in transfer payments so difficult for Albertans to send off to Ottawa.
Would it be reasonable for Albertans to demand from their federal leaders some sort of minimum funding amount, or would doing so constitute a brash attack on national unity?
Many have been quick to mock the Buffalo Declaration and gaslight its signatories, but the fact remains that there are clear inequities in the way mother Canada treats her children. Some of these inequities are big, others are small. Some are squishy and a matter of interprovincial contention; others (like arts funding) can be ascertained quite clearly.
Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta
Just when you thought that every possible use for a rubber chicken had been exhausted, another innovative citizen, once again, proves us all wrong. A Calgary man is wanted by RCMP in Airdrie, Alberta, after he robbed a donation box from a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills. The town is located just north of Calgary.
According to CTV News, investigators say a man entered the fast-food chain, located inside a local mall just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. The suspect walked up to the counter and placed a rubber chicken over a donation box to conceal it.
He then exited the mall with the donation box, nestled beneath the rubber chicken.
The suspect is described as:
- A Caucasian male
- Wearing a blue sweater or jacket and a black balaclava
- Holding a rubber chicken
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
There is a good chance he may no longer be holding the rubber chicken.
New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors
A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes protestors that block rail lines and highways in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000, according to the Edmonton Journal.
With the introduction of Bill 1, the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, police and prosecutors would have the ability to enforce more provincial penalties.
“Apparently those disincentives haven’t been strong enough for some people,” said Jason Kenney. “Albertans and Canadians respect our constitutionally protected freedoms of expression, of assembly, and to protest but blocking railways, roadways, and commuter trains and critical infrastructure is simply and plainly illegal.”
Kenney again suggested that Sunday’s withdrawal of the Teck Frontier mine was partly caused by protestors against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC.
“If this carries on it will have devastating impacts on our economy here in Alberta and in the rest of the country. Albertans will not tolerate this kind of lawless mockery of our democratic principles and this attack on our nations and our province’s prosperity,” he said.
Bill 1 adds to the legislation introduced by the UCP in the fall which heightens maximum trespassing penalties.
If the Bill passes it would introduce larger fines as well as prison terms reaching up to six months. Bill 1 would also introduce fines that could be added on to initial fines each day that protests continue.
Some of the “essential infrastructure” that the bill would apply to includes oil and gas sites, water utilities and dams and telephone lines.
Justice minister Doug Schweitzer said, “Each day that (this) goes on, it would be a new offence, so the fines would compound over time … We want to send a clear signal that this will not be tolerated.”
Initial fines would begin at $1,000 and reach up to $25,000 by just the second day of a blockade. Corporations that aid or direct blockades could see fines as large as $200,000.
Schweitzer noted that the onsite police would have to power to decide whether or not the law would be applied to these protests.
The bill was criticized by NDP leader, Rachel Notley who said that the bill could potentially be used to shut down other types of protests that the government disagrees with such as teacher’s protests.
“Bill 1 should have been completely focused on jobs, and as we know when it comes to protesters that this premier claims to be concerned about, the law already prohibited that kind of work and the law already allowed for them to be arrested,” Notley said.
Schweitzer told the federal government to follow their lead and take a similar approach with their legislative action.
