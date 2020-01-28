Trending

Alberta can FORCE Trudeau to renegotiate equalization payments: Report
Nico Johnson, 10 mins ago 1 min read  

A new report by the Fraser Institute shows that any province can force other provinces and the federal government to renegotiate the constitution.

In what will be a welcome report to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, the Fraser Institute made a particular note of equalization payments—finding that the payment system could be restructured.

