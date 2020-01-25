Adorable puppy gets stuck in used tire, firefighters come to the rescue
A three-month-old puppy in California got stuck in a used tire. The poor little girl needed help from animal services in Riverside, California, but the animal service officers needed reinforcements from the nearby fire station.
The puppy’s neck had swelling, making the rescue attempt more difficult.
WCVB reports that “members of Riverside County Fire. Firefighters from Riverside County Fire Station No. 69 in Rancho Mirage took turns using a Sawzall to safely cut a piece in the wheel to provide enough space for an easier rescue. After a few moments, out came the Australian cattle dog.”
WATCH: Chinese pig wearing cape FLIES off bungee jump
Space dog Laika. Harambe the Gorilla. And now, the bungee pig.
Three animals whose poor brains cannot comprehend what good they’ve done for society.
A Chinese theme park, which aren’t particularly known for their ethics and safety rules, made a live pig bungee jump to attract visitors to the park.
The south-west China park, called the Meixin Red Wine Town Park, dropped the hog a whopping 223 feet on Saturday.
The video, which gives new meaning to the expression “when pigs fly,” shows the nameless pig being dropped and squealing its lungs off.
The video also features behind the scene footage of how the park’s staff transported the pig up so many stairs.
The South China Morning Post reported a park spokesperson labelled the event as “just a bit of entertainment,” and that the animal was already going to be killed for Chinese New Year celebrations anyway.
“It’s our opening day today. We let the pig make the first jump because pork prices have been very high this year and recently they dropped a bit,” said the unnamed owner of the park.
The park was then at the receiving end of online criticism, to which they would eventually apologize.
“We sincerely accept netizens’ criticism and advice and apologize to the public,” said the park in a statement. “We will improve our marketing of the tourist site, to provide tourists with better services.”
A park spokesperson said the pig was slaughtered for food after the bungee jump.
The Post Millennial reached out to PETA for comment but hasn’t yet heard back from the animal rights organization.
Top Bernie staffer champions street-violence, compares MAGA voters to Nazis
A staffer for the Democrat presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, was videoed appearing to advocate for street violence in a video recorded by Project Veritas.
The Post Millennial‘s Andy Ngo has also revealed that Jurek was arrested last week in Iowa and charged with drunk driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In the video, Sander’s Field organizer, Kyle Jurek, says that he wants to “throw down” (meaning to fight In hipster) with “the billionaire class, the f**king media, pundits … walk into MSNBC studios, drag those motherf**kers out by their hair and light them on fire in the street.”
The staffer went on to say in another video that “f**king Milwaukee will burn” if Sander’s didn’t receive the nomination or if the competition were to go to the second round. “I’ll start in Milwaukee … and when the police push back on that other cities will just [explosion sound], Jurek added.
When the investigative journalist asked whether Trump supporters could be “ed-educated” Jurek began to compare Republicans to Nazi supporters: “In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi party, there was a s**t-ton of the populace that was f**king nazi-fied. Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f**king people to not be Nazis … we’re probably going to have to do the same f**king thing.”
Other Bernie staffers have called Jurek a “top-tier organizer,” however, the campaign has since attempted to erase all online connections with the man.
How social justice is making homelessness worse in Seattle
Seattle has a prolific homeless offenders problem—one made worse by a light on crime approach championed by progressive activists in elected office. The consequences have been dire: Innocent residents and visitors being physically assaulted by criminals with lengthy rap sheets, while the homeless, many dealing with addiction or mental health problems, remain on the streets.
The latest incident to bring attention to Seattle’s progressive leadership problem stems from a leaked video showing a topless dancer giving lap dances at a publicly-funded conference on homelessness last week. How anyone thought this was appropriate tells you how out of touch this city and county can be. However, before that, there was another incident that received much less attention.
Right before Thanksgiving, a homeless man with a lengthy criminal record randomly assaulted a defence attorney outside the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle. The suspect is Frank Hypolite and he has been arrested on the same block five other times.
As a consequence, presiding judge James Rogers issued an emergency declaration to close the entrance where these assaults keep occurring. After negotiations with the Seattle Police Department, the entrance was reopened this week. The police chief promised increased patrols. But this won’t make a dent in the problem.
Seattle doesn’t have a policing problem in this regard—even with dangerously low staffing numbers. The problem? Criminals don’t serve jail time.
Seattle’s activist city attorney, Pete Holmes, and the county’s prosecutor, Dan Satterberg, refuse to prosecute many crimes allegedly committed by the homeless. They say it lacks compassion to throw someone in jail if they’re dealing with untreated mental illness or addiction.
While there aren’t many voices asking to “criminalize the homeless”—the typical refrain from left-wing activists—there needs to be some consequences for violent behaviour. By releasing homeless criminals back onto the streets, not only are they failing to help get their issues treated, they’re also creating sitting ducks out of passers-by and visitors.
One prolific offender, Francisco Calderon, has an astounding 75 convictions for a variety of crimes, including a recent assault on a toddler. Calderon, who is dealing with mental illness according to his sister, threw a cup of coffee in the child’s face. However, a judge earned public condemnation from Holmes after daring to put Calderon in jail for punching a man in Seattle. This is compassion? Tell that to Calderon’s victims.
Then there is the public defecation. Businesses have recently cried out for help from the city as homeless use sidewalks and business entryways as toilets.
“I’m tired of the defecation, the urination, drug use, accosting customers,” hotel general manager Jeff Gouge of The Arctic Circle Seattle told KOMO-TV. Last week, security footage caught a homeless man defecating outside the window of the hotel restaurant.
“We had someone, just an hour ago, on the other side of the entrance urinate right on the side of the building,” Gouge told the station. “It’s happening too much.”
The problems go beyond the intersection of homelessness and mental illness. It’s also a drug problem.
King County prosecutor Dan Satterberg will not prosecute drug addicts or users caught with up to a gram of a controlled substance, though cops say it’s much more than that. As a result, not only have we seen an increase in overdose deaths, drug dealers roam free.
Speaking to the Washington Post, Satterberg declared he will vigorously prosecute drug dealers. Except it’s hard to prosecute drug dealers who are smart enough to evolve with the policy. Cops have repeatedly told me that dealers will carry fewer products. After they sell out of heroin or meth, they’ll go back to wherever they keep their stash, restock on the product, and go back to dealing. It’s a policy that was adopted in nearby Snohomish County. But after months of the policy failing, their prosecutor, Adam Cornell, announced he’s nixing it. And a new Sheriff was elected, primarily on a message of being tougher on crimes.
What’s worse, in all this, cops have lost any leverage they might have over a drug user they catch. Knowing they won’t be prosecuted, Seattle cops can’t leverage jail time to get information out of the user, to find out who is selling them their product. As a consequence, drug deals are done in the open, ironically impacting the area directly surrounding the King County Courthouse the most, and more users are staying addicted.
But we’re told, over and over again, that this is compassionate. That it’s the social-justice way of dealing with crime. Which, as it turns out, means not dealing with crime at all. Who exactly wins with this approach?
Jason Rantz (@jasonrantz) is a Seattle-based talk show host on KTTH 770 AM.
Jersey City official calls Jews 'brutes' after tragic shooting, refuses to apologize
A since-deleted Facebook post by Jersey City official Joan Terrell has sparked controversy. The rant was widely considered anti-Semitic and many are claiming that Terrell was attempting to justify the recent Jersey City shooting. Terrell refuses to apologize for her language.
The post refers to the recent shooting that took place on December 10, 2019, in Jersey City, New Jersey. The incident took place at a kosher grocery store. Six people were killed in the shooting, including two Jewish bystanders.
At one point in her comments, Terrell referred to the shooters saying, “What is the message they were sending? Are we brave enough to explore the answer to their message?”
Steven Fulop, the Mayor of Jersey City, was not happy about Terrell’s comments, going as far as to say that the city official should resign. He tweeted “My opinion is she should resign. That type of language has no place in our schools and no place amongst elected officials.”
Governor Phil Murphy concurred, tweeting: “We will not let anti-Semitism and hate go unchallenged in our communities. In light of Ms. Terrell-Paige’s comments, I urge her to immediately resign from the Jersey City Board of Education.”
Many others responded to the comment calling Terrell anti-Semitic.
A video captured by Americans Against Anti-Semitism was also posted. The video took place shortly after the Jersey shootings. In the video, more anti-Semitic language can be heard throughout.
The Post Millennial has reached out to Joan Terrell asking for a comment on the situation. She has not responded, but she was reached by Politico, who asked if she regretted the post.
“No, I don’t,” she said, while revealing that she had not taken down the Facebook post herself.
