$850 million worth of manufactured goods are ‘sitting idle’ every day that rail lines are blocked 

As the #ShutDownCanada protests rage on into the 12th day with no end in sight, with border crossings being the latest major infrastructure spots targeted on Monday and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau only late Sunday finally taking the crisis seriously, here’s a look at some of the most important facts regarding the illegal protests.

1. What is the pipeline project?

The Coastal GasLink pipeline project is a 670 km pipeline that is meant to carry natural gas across the northern section of British Columbia. The project is estimated to cost $6.6 billion. The pipeline path starts in the Dawson Creek area close to the border of BC and travels west to Kitimat, B.C.

2. Prolonged and growing illegal protests

On Dec. 31, the BC The Supreme Court granted an expansion injunction to Coastal GasLink against members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who were obstructing access to construction.

Blockades began on Feb. 6 when the RCMP started to enforce the injunction and protestors were asked to leave the camp. The protestors were blocking a service road close to Houston, BC Tensions have been escalating since the incident and #ShutDownCanada blockades started springing up across the country.

The protests are still going strong, with cargo and passenger trains shut down across the country and border crossings blocked today. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled a trip to Barbados last minute Sunday and had a meeting with a group of cabinet ministers in Ottawa on the subject Monday. Trudeau said his government is focusing “on resolving this situation quickly and peacefully.” “I understand how worrisome this is for so many Canadians,” said @JustinTrudeau after his meeting about the protests and blockades. “We are going to continue to focus on resolving this situation quickly and peacefully.” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/fJcez5RPSv— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) February 17, 2020

3. Arrested protesters

Many of the protests have illegally blocked major parts of Canada’s infrastructure with impunity, but others have ended up in cuffs.

On Monday, Feb. 10, 57 protestors were arrested for the Metro Vancouver port blockade.

On Jan. 7, there were 14 arrests made at a protest camp in Northern BC.

There were 12 protestors arrested in the office of the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

On Feb. 8, there were 11 people arrested at the Port of Vancouver.

Another 6 arrests occurred earlier in the month at a blockade in Northern BC.

Despite these arrests, the majority of the anti-pipeline activists have gotten away with breaking the law, with one counter protestor trying to remove a blockade getting arrested instead of the people illegally blocking a highway.

4. Support vs. opposition for the pipeline

The Angus Reid Institute created a poll that sampled 1,508 people and asked them about their opinions on the pipeline. The poll found that 51 percent of Canadians support the pipeline while 36 percent are against it. Less than half of Canadians are for the Wet’suwet’en solidarity protestors with 39 percent supporting them.

Most people feel that further consultation with the hereditary chiefs is needed to discuss the pipeline properly.

The poll was taken from Feb. 10-12.

5. Majority of First Nations involved want the pipeline

There are 13 hereditary chief positions, but not all of them are currently filled. These chiefs oversee the Wet’suwet’en Nations five clans.

All 20 of the elected First Nations councils who are located along the path of the pipeline have signed agreements with Coastal GasLink. These councils represent approximately 2,800 people.

Five Hereditary Chiefs have claimed that the project does not have any authority to carry on without their consent.

6. Why isn’t law enforcement breaking up blockades and arresting more people?

Law enforcement may be hesitant to break up blockades because the protests going on resemble that of the Oka Crisis which began on July 11, 1990 and lasted until September 26, 1990, spanning 78 days. The Oka Crisis is an ugly chapter in Canadian history that the government does not want to repeat.

The Oka Crisis involved a standoff between the Canadian military and the Mohawks. The standoff was over the expansion of a golf course onto Native land and eventually resulted in one fatality.

TVO talked to Kahente Horn-Miller who remembers the crisis. She said, “Oka is still in our memory. There are still a lot of people who are alive who were a part of that. That was only 30 years ago. And it was a moment of awakening for a lot of us, because my generation were teenagers, right? So it’s not easy to forget,”

The crisis finished after the expansion was cancelled on Sept. 26, 1990.

7. Shortage of goods due to CN Rail trains blocked for over a week

Goods that travel by rail across the country have been at a standstill along with the trains. This is leading to shortages of groceries, propane, drinking water, baby formula and personal hygiene products.

8. CN Rail lays off employees

CN rail announced Monday it has had to send out layoff notices to employees in Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia due to the prolonged shut down of their operations. Other employers that have a supply chain that relies on Canada’s railway system will also inevitably be affected by lay offs if the protests continue.

9. Via Rail says nearly 100,000 passengers trips cancelled

Via Rail announced on Saturday that over 400 trains had been cancelled and over 83,000 passengers were unable to take the train to travel across Canada in the span of the last week and a half. As trains are still not moving, that number continues to rise and would undoubtedly raise the price of other modes of transportation such as air travel. VIA Rail says that, thanks to blockades, it has now cancelled 400+ trains affecting 83,000+ passengers.— David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) February 16, 2020

10. Difference between hereditary Chiefs and elected chiefs

Hereditary chiefs are chiefs who have their titles passed down from generation to generation. These titles predate colonization. The chiefs are representatives of the separate houses that together make up the First Nations. Hereditary chiefs are in charge of traditional land management.

Elected band councils differ from the hereditary chiefs because they are elected community members. These councils came in 1876 after the Indian Act was established. The act created a guideline for how the Canadian government interacts with Indigenous people.