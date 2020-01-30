6,000 passengers held on cruise ship for fear of coronavirus cases
Concerns that passengers on board a cruise ship may have contracted coronavirus caused around 6,000 people to be held on the ship until further notice.
The cruise ship is called the Costa Smeralda and is being held in Civitavecchia, Italy. Nobody is able to get off the ship until health officials are able to investigate after worries that two passengers on the ship could have the virus.
According to the Costa Crociere cruise company’s spokesperson, the two passengers on the ship are a Chinese couple who had reported symptoms similar to that of the virus. The couple came aboard the ship on Jan. 25 in Savona, Italy.
The main person of concern is a 54-year-old woman from Macau. She has been moved to isolation and her husband is being examined by health officials but has not shown symptoms so far.
While travelling around Europe the ship has stopped in France, Marseilles and Spain. On Thursday the ship made its stop in Italy.
The spokesperson noted that it would probably take “a few hours” before everything is figured out.
It was determined after several hours there was no coronavirus on board.
Some passengers were mad that they were not receiving enough information while they waited. One passenger named Marina Guerrero tweeted “We are people!” from the cruise ship on Thursday.
Guerrero attached a video displaying passengers waiting anxiously on the ship.
Costa Crociere is a part of Carnival Cruises which is one of the world’s largest cruise companies.
The Costa Smeralda has the ability to hold 6,600 passengers and over 1,000 crew members on top of that.
On Wednesday, three trips were canceled by Royal Caribbean Cruises as fear of an outbreak of the virus spreading to sea rises.
The coronavirus has killed over 170 people in China so far and has spread to Canada and other countries around the world including the U.S. and Australia.
BREAKING: WHO declares coronavirus a global emergency
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a global health emergency.
WHO director general Dr. Robert Redfield said the risk remains highest with poorer countries that do not have the resources to deal with an outbreak and contain it.
WHO has only called a global health emergency five times in the past, including for the Ebola outbreak and Zika virus.
WHO only makes a global health emergency declaration for “extraordinary events” that threaten public health across the globe.
Most recent estimates tally 7,700 people have contracted coronavirus, of whom 170 have died, according to an ABC News report.
Redfield did not believe that developed countries like Canada will need to worry about the coronavirus nearly as much as developing countries without the same levels of health care and sanitation.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
Feds evacuating Canadians from China, issue travel warning
As the coronavirus contagion continues to spread, the Trudeau government has crafted a plan to help evacuate Canadians from China.
Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne held a press conference on Wednesday in which he said there is a plane ready to help Canadians get back to Canada, first reported by Global News.
Champagne said there are 160 Canadians requesting assistance from the federal government to return to Canada.
“We have secured an aircraft that could bring those Canadians who wish to leave back to Canada,” said Champagne to reporters.
The Liberal government has also released a revised travel advisory for China, telling Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to the country.
Air Canada and other airlines are halting flights to China after the demand to travel to that country has dropped as fewer people want to fly their because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to CBC News.
Air Canada usually runs 33 flights weekly to China, but for at least the month of February they will not offer any flights, according to CBC News.
Latest reports from China say over 6,000 people have contracted the coronavirus there.
Millions of Chinese remain in lockdown in Wuhan and neighbouring cities.
JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks
Many people are dealing with coronavirus prevention by using a face mask, however some have taken the extra mile for their personal health security. A traveller at Vancouver International Airport was seen wearing a water bottle to cover his entire face. A photo of the man was quickly shared throughout Twitter and other social media.
It may be an acquired look, but this man is not alone. Multiple accounts of the same practice have been reported internationally over the last couple of days according to the Daily Hive.
Health authorities in British Columbia confirmed that they have received their first presumptive case of coronavirus. A man returning from Wuhan last week began to feel an “onset of symptoms” upon his arrival. The man voluntarily isolated himself while awaiting the results from a check-up with health officials. A diagnostic test was administered by Vancouver Coastal Health and came back positive last night.
The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg will test the lab results a second time to confirm however it will take a couple days before the results will be certain. Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said the risk of spreading the virus within BC “remains low.” in a statement. “All necessary precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of infection. We have multiple systems in place to prepare for, detect and respond, in order to prevent the spread of serious infectious diseases in the province.”
She adds, “It is not necessary for the general public to take special precautions beyond the usual measures recommended to prevent other common respiratory viruses during the winter period.
“Regular hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately and avoiding contact with sick people are important ways to prevent the spread of respiratory illness generally.”
The Ontario health authority stated that there are currently 11 additional cases under investigation at the moment.
A total of three people are currently under investigation in Quebec for potential cases. Ontario has two confirmed cases in Toronto. A husband was screened at the airport and shown to have recently travelled to Wuhan, China. He was put into isolation immediately before his diagnosis was confirmed. His wife was also found to have contracted the virus.
Ontario schools tell parents not to discriminate against Chinese people amidst coronavirus
School boards are reminding parents not to discriminate against Chinese students and parents amidst social panic surrounding the Wuhan coronavirus.
York Regional Schoolboard reminded more than 9,000 parents and Toronto community members who had signed a petition to not allow students whose families had travelled to China in the past 17 days to attend class that their concerns could potentially be xenophobic against Chinese communities.
The petition, created by an iPetitions user Erjun Li, went on to outline the petition and shared concerns about how contagious the virus is.
“Symptoms like fever, sore throat, sneezing are marked as the indicators to isolate infected individuals. However, during the incubation period, victim of the coronavirus is still highly infective even no signs of symptoms being observed,” the petition reads. “Secondary transmission outside of China is a significant factor behind the WHO’s decision to announce or not announce a global PHEIC. On January 23rd there was one secondary transmission case reported in Vietnam, which indicates that this virus is very contagious…
“York region has a large Chinese-Canadian population. There were a lot of people travelling to China before or during the Chinese New Year. We cannot be overly cautious in protecting our children.”
In response, the school board noted that they were taking precautions, but we’re staying vigilant to ensure their precautions didn’t veer into discrimination.
“We are aware of an escalated level of concern and anxiety among families of Chinese heritage,” the Globe and Mail reported the school board sent in a letter. “Individuals who make assumptions, even with positive intentions of safety, about the risk of others, request or demand quarantine can be seen as demonstrating bias and racism.”
The top reported ethnic origin in York is Chinese.
