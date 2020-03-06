WWII veteran requests 100 birthday cards, Canadians do not disappoint
Canadian WWII veteran Fred Arsenault took to social media with a request. As his 100 birthday approached, he issued a wish.
In a photo his daughter posted to social media, he sits wearing his uniform, pinned with the medals that symbolized his service and dedication to his country.
“Hello,” his sign read in the photo. “My name is Fred Arsenault. I am a WW2 veteran about to turn 100 years old on March 6th 2020 and would like to receive 100 birthday cards.”
When his daughter shared the photo online, neither she nor her father had any idea how spectacular the reaction would be.
Canadians who wanted to show their appreciation, and contribute to fulfilling his wish, sent in card after card to commemorate Arsenault’s birthday.
Their reaction was one of gratitude, and together they posted another photo. Again, Arsenault appears in his uniform. His smiling daughter holds up the sign.
“Thank you for your overwhelming response,” it reads. “It was more than Dad and I could have imagined. His birthday wish is now complete, having received over 90 thousand birthday cards.”
The response to the thread posted on Twitter by The Royal Canadian Legion was full of well-wishers who had sent in cards of their own, and were overjoyed to hear how many cards Arsenault had received.
Canadian military shifts to pre-pandemic planning
As the Covid-19 coronavirus continues its trot around the globe the Canadian military has shifted to “pre-pandemic planning,” according to the Global News.
Preparation for the spread of the virus within Canada has shifted the military’s focus toward planning for the potential of a pandemic, according to Canada’s Chief of Defence, CAF General Jonathan Vance. To date, the virus has infected over 94,000 individuals worldwide, and claimed the lives of over 3,200.
On Wednesday, a military-wide order was issued to all members of the Canadian Armed Forces, stating that there is a pandemic alert, and directives to prevent viral spread both within the military and across the country. General Vance stated that they are expecting about 25 percent of the military to be absent due to contagion.
In the event of an outbreak, this directive is in service both to the military, it’s operational effectiveness, and the civilian population of Canada. “One is to preserve the force and our ability to function, should there be a pandemic, and the other is to support Canadians,” said Vance.
Vance notes that operational changes to CAF procedure include the call for commanders to use “common sense in command judgement,” to judge the need for travel not as a policy but on a per case basis. Non-essential travel will be curbed, and trips to countries where there is a Covid-19 outbreak would only be for reasons like rescuing stranded Canadians, as the military did for citizens stuck in China.
Vacations and vacations requests are being put on hold or cancelled, though reimbursements will be issued. Additionally, the CAF is acting to protect supply chains and to enact effective barriers to restrict movement. Large gatherings will also be reconsidered, since viral spread happens quickly within big groups.
As of writing, there are 33 confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada, though health officials remain cautiously optimistic in their assertion that exposure risk is relatively low. A new cabinet was assembled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday in an attempt to curb and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Canadian military wants Huawei banned from 5G networks
The Canadian military wants Ottawa to ban Huawei from Canada’s 5G wireless networks, according to the Globe and Mail.
High up military officials are urging the government not to allow the Chinese company a role in Canada’s 5G networks because they see the company as a threat to national security.
Trump has been warning US allies about similar concerns stating that Chinese spies could possibly gain access to secretive information. The US has told Canada that they may have to stop sharing certain intelligence information if Huawei is involved in Canada’s networks.
Within the Five Eyes network, Canada is the only nation that hasn’t made up their mind as to whether or not they will be working with the company. The US banned the company and New Zealand and Australia followed suit. Boris Johnson on the other hand decided that the UK would allow Huawei partial access to their networks.
Canadian MP Erin O’Toole is among those who have stated that they side with the Canadian military on the issue.
Canadian and Chinese relations have been rocky ever since the arrest of the company’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou. The arrest took place in Vancouver in 2018 after a request was made by the U.S. Since the arrest, China has locked up two Canadians—Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in Beijing. Certain agricultural imports also came to a standstill.
Last month, the public safety minister noted that the government is paying close attention to the UK Huawei decision.
Trudeau doesn't remember Canadian military spending numbers, Trump calls Canada 'slightly delinquent'
US President Donald Trump addressed media in a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, openly name-calling Canadian military spending.
In the meeting, Trump criticized countries that do not meet the recommended threshold of military spending did not end at Canada, which is specified at 2 percent of a country’s GDP. Currently, Canada does not meet the standard, falling flat at just 1.4 percent.
When Trump was asked where Canada stood surrounding the country’s military spending specifically, Trump called Canada “slightly delinquent.”
“Slightly delinquent, I’d say Canada. But they’ll be okay. I have confidence. Just slightly delinquent. Some are major delinquent, some are way below one percent. And that’s unacceptable. Then, if something happens we’re supposed to protect them, and it’s not really fair. And it never has been fair,” said Trump.
Trump was then asked, about Canada not meeting Trump’s two percent figure, and whether Canada should have a plan to meet the two percent standard.
“We’ll put them on a payment plan, I’m sure the prime minister would love that,” joked Trump, before asking Trudeau what figure Canada was at.
“The number we talk about is a 70 percent increase,” said Trudeau, avoiding the fiture. “Including significant investments in fighter jets, significant investments in naval fleets, increasing significantly from previous governments who cut it,” stated Trudeau.
To which Trump replied, “What are you now in terms of your number?”
Trudeau then looked off-camera to an advisor, confirming the number. “1.3 percent? 1.4 percent.”
“They’re getting there. They know it’s important. Their economy’s doing well… It’s to their benefit,” said Trump, noting that Canada was a valued ally.
We must strengthen our Canadian Armed Forces now
Canadians like to think of ourselves as living in a sovereign nation, to the extent that we are in control of our own destiny and make our own decisions.
However, that has become increasingly doubtful.
An important aspect—probably the MOST important aspect—of being a sovereign country is having the ability to defend your own nation.
If you don’t have that, nothing else really matters.
For a country like Canada, having a strongly-equipped armed forces wouldn’t really be much of a challenge, considering our high relative wealth and high level of technology.
And yet, our armed forces are in a state of disrepair.
We have pilot shortages, we have recruitment problems, our air force is flying 40-year-old leftover planes other countries don’t want, our navy is miniscule, and the strategically valuable north is practically undefended.
In short, Canada lacks the ability to defend ourselves, placing the burden of defending our own citizens on our ally, the United States.
The issue is that it’s both unfair to the United States, and unfair to Canadian Citizens for our government to outsource our national defence.
It’s unfair to the U.S. because we should be pulling our own weight in our alliance with them, not putting it all on their shoulders.
And it’s unfair to Canadian Citizens because our own country is put at risk by being reliant on others to do the job we should be doing ourselves.
Unfortunately, Canada’s political establishment is unwilling to take any of this seriously.
In a dangerous world, Canada’s politicians continue to ignore the defence of our nation, just hoping that things will magically “work out” and we will never be faced with any real danger.
Of course, the world doesn’t work like that. The world is becoming increasingly dangerous, with China and Russia building up their arctic forces, and China’s military expanding at an alarming rate.
In that threatening environment, hoping for the best could lead to total disaster for Canada.
That’s why we need to start seeing this as the crisis it really is. The weakness of our armed forces is becoming a bigger and bigger threat to the future of Canada, and that threat must be addressed now.
For that reason, building up our military must take precedence over balancing the budget.
It’s a simple political reality that any party that proposed making big cuts to social spending in order to build up the military would be destroyed in an election campaign. There simply isn’t any appetite for that trade-off. So, that leaves deficit spending as the only politically-feasible path to building up our armed forces.
Considering that the budget deficit is at about $20 billion, considering that we spend roughly $25 billion on our armed forces today and that doubling that number would be a huge boost to our national defence, we would be looking at deficits of roughly $45 billion if we immediately embarked on a military build-up, while keeping other spending on the current trajectory.
$45 billion is a large deficit, but it is smaller than the deficits run by the Harper government during a portion of the 2008 financial crisis aftermath.
Additionally, much of that increased deficit would be going towards wages for more members of the armed forces, military-focused research and development at Canadian universities, and a huge surge in domestic manufacturing, all of which would strengthen our domestic economy, boost GDP, and make it easier to balance the budget down the road as the economic benefits spread throughout the nation.
The final point is this: It’s usually a bad idea to run budget deficits, but there are exceptions. And the crisis facing our nation due to our inability to protect our own territory is one of those exceptions. Canada needs a military build-up, and we need it now. And if that means running bigger deficits for a while, then that’s a price we must be willing to pay to ensure our nation is secure.
